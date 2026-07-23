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How Does Your TFSA Compare to the $109,000 Milestone?

Canada’s TFSA contribution room just hit $109,000. Here is how your balance stacks up, and why a steady dividend grower like Couche-Tard can help you close the gap.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • The lifetime TFSA contribution limit has reached $109,000, but average Canadian balances remain far below that, ranging from roughly $18,100 for those in their late 30s to $51,500 for those over 65.
  • The $109,000 figure reflects contribution room only. Invested properly, a maxed-out TFSA could realistically be worth $200,000 or more today.
  • Steady dividend growers like Couche-Tard, which posted double-digit earnings growth and a rising dividend in fiscal 2026, offer a practical way to put unused TFSA room to work and close the gap over time.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) just crossed a key milestone. For any Canadian who was 18 or older in 2009 and has lived here ever since, the lifetime TFSA contribution limit is now exactly $109,000.

The TFSA is no longer just a place to stash cash for emergencies. It has become one of the most powerful retirement tools available to everyday Canadians.

But there is a difference between what you could have contributed and what your account holds. Let’s look at where most Canadians stand today, and how a reliable dividend stock like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) fits into a plan to catch up.

fast shopping cart in grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Where the average Canadian TFSA stands

The average TFSA balance for Canadians aged 35–44 is around $18,100, while it more than doubles to $39,200 for those aged 55–64, according to Canada Revenue Agency data.

Most people treat their TFSA like a basic savings account rather than an investment account. This means the money sits in cash, earning a low yield that struggles to keep pace with inflation.

The $109,000 figure only indicates how much room you have to contribute but says nothing about how much that money could be worth once invested.

Every dollar of growth inside a TFSA, whether from dividends, interest, or capital gains, is shielded from the Canada Revenue Agency. A disciplined Canadian investor who maxed out the TFSA every year since 2009 and put that money into quality dividend stocks or a broad index fund could easily be sitting on $200,000 to $300,000 or more today.

Own a blue-chip stock such as ATD in the TFSA

This is where a blue-chip company like Couche-Tard comes into the TFSA picture. A $20,000 investment in the Canadian dividend stock back in July 2006 would be worth over $72,500 today, after adjusting for dividends.

In fiscal Q4 2026, ATD reported net earnings of $2.9 billion, an increase of 12.1% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share rose 14.4% to $3.10. Same-store sales in the United States grew 3.4% during the quarter, the company’s best quarterly result in three years.

Management also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share and returned $1.6 billion to shareholders through buybacks over the last 12 months.

ATD ended fiscal 2026 with more than $3 billion in cash and additional room on its credit facility. It aims to target organic EPS growth of at least 10% going forward.

I view Couche-Tard as a compelling holding for a TFSA built around steady, tax-free growth. It is not a stock that will double overnight. It is a business with earnings momentum, a growing dividend, disciplined cost control, and a management team that focuses on shareholder returns.

The combination of income and reinvestment is what turns modest annual contributions into a much larger balance over time.

How to start closing the gap

If your TFSA balance is well below the milestone, the unused room does not disappear. It carries forward indefinitely, and a simple approach can help you catch up.

First, shift from saving to investing, as cash sitting in a TFSA earns almost nothing after inflation.

Second, automate your contributions. Maxing out the annual $7,000 limit comes to roughly $583 per month. Setting up an automatic transfer makes the process painless and keeps you on track.

Building real wealth inside a TFSA is not about timing the market. It is about picking durable businesses, reinvesting the dividends, and letting the tax-free compounding do the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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