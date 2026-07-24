A Canadian AI leader is quietly optimizing over US$200 billion in inventory, and its stock is still well off highs.

I’m Doubling Down on This AI Stock Before It Doubles Again

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The stock could double only if execution stays strong, since valuation is already rich and competition is real.

Its ARR grew 20% and margins improved, while new AI agents and NVIDIA tech speed up planning dramatically.

More than US$200 billion of inventory already depends on decisions made through one Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) platform. That puts factories, medicines, electronics, and everyday products behind an AI opportunity far larger than generating another suspiciously polished email.

Yet the company’s shares remain roughly 28% below their 52-week high. The disconnect gives long-term investors a chance to buy growing recurring revenue before supply-chain AI becomes as familiar as the chatbots currently receiving all the attention. So, let’s get into it.

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Why AI

Global companies must constantly decide what to manufacture, where to store it, and how to respond when demand changes. One delayed shipment can ripple through an entire network, leaving too much inventory in one country and empty shelves in another.

AI can evaluate those trade-offs much faster than traditional planning systems, especially when tariffs, weather, shortages, and customer demand change together. That gives investors a practical way to benefit from artificial intelligence stocks without betting on which consumer chatbot wins the popularity contest.

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This real-world demand leads me to Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), an Ottawa software company helping some of the world’s largest businesses manage complex supply chains through its Maestro platform.

KXS

Maestro connects supply, demand, inventory, and production information inside one system. Companies can test scenarios, understand the consequences of a disruption, and adjust several parts of the supply chain at once instead of waiting for separate plans to catch up.

More than 400 global enterprises now use KXS technology, giving the company a deeply embedded customer base. Replacing a system this important would require time, money, retraining, and a heroic tolerance for operational chaos, which supports recurring subscription revenue.

Growth and profitability

KXS stock ended the first quarter with US$447 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), up 20% from the previous year. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin also expanded to 32%, showing that faster growth can now produce considerably stronger profits.

Those improving economics give KXS stock more room to invest in the next generation of Maestro. The company launched Agent Studio in February, allowing customers to create AI agents that evaluate constraints, recommend actions, and coordinate decisions without writing custom code.

KXS stock also integrated NVIDIA technology into large supply chain models. Testing reduced one planning process from more than three hours to roughly 17 minutes, giving businesses time to compare more scenarios before disruptions turn into expensive problems.

Could the stock double?

Ah, the big question. KXS stock recently traded near $157, compared with a 52-week high of $212.45. Its market value sits around $4.3 billion, so a doubling would create an $8.6 billion company rather than an impossible technology empire requiring several new planets.

The shares already trade near 38 times trailing earnings, which means another doubling won’t come from valuation alone. KXS stock must keep winning large customers, expanding subscriptions, and turning its AI products into measurable financial results.

I’d therefore add gradually rather than doubling a position in one dramatic purchase. Building the investment over several months can reduce timing risk while preserving exposure to one of the more practical opportunities among Canadian growth stocks.

Bottom line

So it’s clear, there are risks for KXS stock. Enterprise software contracts can take months to close, while competitors will keep adding AI features of their own. A slowdown in subscription growth or weaker customer adoption could quickly pressure a valuation that still expects strong execution.

Yet KXS stock already combines 20% recurring-revenue growth, expanding margins, and AI products solving costly supply-chain problems. The next doubling may require patience, but investors buying during today’s pullback could own a much larger business as autonomous planning moves from conference presentations into everyday operations.