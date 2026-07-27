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2 Canadian AI Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000

A $5,000 split between two Canadian tech names could ride AI in cars and corporate training toward long-term, 10-fold upside.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • BlackBerry’s QNX software sits inside hundreds of millions of vehicles and is growing revenue and future royalties.
  • Docebo sells subscription training software, and AI features are boosting its platform and free cash flow.
  • Both are risky and could be volatile, so the tenfold case depends on years of execution.

A $5,000 investment can now buy a piece of the software inside more than 275 million vehicles and an artificial intelligence (AI) platform reshaping how global companies train their workers. If both businesses convert that early reach into years of profitable growth, today’s small investment could become considerably harder to ignore.

Reaching $50,000 still requires a 10-fold return, so this isn’t a quick-flip plan wearing nicer clothes. Compounding at roughly 12.2% annually would reach the target over 20 years, giving strong businesses time to grow into their valuations. So, how do investors get there?

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in quantum computing, (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

What a 10-fold return needs

The best candidates usually start with manageable valuations, expanding markets, and products customers can’t easily replace. AI can strengthen that combination when it solves expensive problems instead of merely adding a chatbot to the homepage.

Splitting $5,000 equally also keeps one disappointing idea from controlling the entire result. For two very different approaches to Canadian technology stocks, I’d consider BlackBerry (TSX:BB) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO).

BlackBerry

BlackBerry stock no longer needs another smartphone comeback. Its QNX software provides the secure operating foundation used inside vehicles, medical devices, robots, factories, and other systems where a software crash can cause more trouble than an awkward frozen screen.

That puts QNX near the centre of physical AI. Cars and machines need dependable software to process information, control equipment, and safely connect increasingly intelligent applications with the hardware underneath.

BlackBerry stock’s latest results show that opportunity moving beyond presentations. Fiscal first-quarter revenue climbed 26% to US$152.9 million, while QNX revenue rose 26% to US$72.3 million. Total adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 144% to US$36.3 million.

QNX also secured nearly US$1 billion in future royalty revenue, which should arrive as customers launch vehicles and embedded systems using its software. That backlog gives investors a bridge from today’s design wins into tomorrow’s cash flow, although another AI business offers a more direct link to workplace productivity.

Docebo

Docebo provides a cloud platform that helps companies train employees, customers, and partners. Its software supports onboarding, regulatory compliance, professional development, and external education, creating recurring subscription revenue once customers build it into daily operations.

The company now wants AI to turn scattered corporate knowledge into useful training. Docebo AgentHub can create learning materials from existing documents, while the 365Talents acquisition adds technology that identifies skill gaps and directs workers toward training, projects, or new roles.

That larger platform supported US$248.9 million in annual recurring revenue during the first quarter, up 10.6%. Free cash flow reached US$27.6 million, more than tripling from the previous year and representing 42% of quarterly revenue.

Docebo brings a smaller business, recurring revenue, and improving cash generation to the portfolio. Those ingredients won’t guarantee a 10-fold return, but they provide the kind of foundation investors should demand when selecting long-term growth stocks.

Bottom line

There are risks to consider. BlackBerry stock’s share price has already rallied sharply, while automotive design wins can take years to produce royalties. Docebo faces intense enterprise-software competition, lengthy sales cycles, and the challenge of integrating 365Talents without distracting management.

Those risks make gradual buying more sensible than expecting either stock to race straight toward the target. A $2,500 position in each could fall before it grows, and patience will likely contribute as much as the original money.

Yet altogether, BlackBerry stock supplies foundational software for the machines bringing AI into the physical world, while Docebo applies AI to the skills and knowledge businesses need every day. Both companies must execute for years, but their growing revenue, expanding markets, and improving profitability give a $5,000 portfolio a credible path toward becoming something much larger.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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