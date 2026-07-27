2 Canadian AI Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000

A $5,000 split between two Canadian tech names could ride AI in cars and corporate training toward long-term, 10-fold upside.

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Both are risky and could be volatile, so the tenfold case depends on years of execution.

BlackBerry’s QNX software sits inside hundreds of millions of vehicles and is growing revenue and future royalties.

A $5,000 investment can now buy a piece of the software inside more than 275 million vehicles and an artificial intelligence (AI) platform reshaping how global companies train their workers. If both businesses convert that early reach into years of profitable growth, today’s small investment could become considerably harder to ignore.

Reaching $50,000 still requires a 10-fold return, so this isn’t a quick-flip plan wearing nicer clothes. Compounding at roughly 12.2% annually would reach the target over 20 years, giving strong businesses time to grow into their valuations. So, how do investors get there?

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What a 10-fold return needs

The best candidates usually start with manageable valuations, expanding markets, and products customers can’t easily replace. AI can strengthen that combination when it solves expensive problems instead of merely adding a chatbot to the homepage.

Splitting $5,000 equally also keeps one disappointing idea from controlling the entire result. For two very different approaches to Canadian technology stocks, I’d consider BlackBerry (TSX:BB) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO).

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BlackBerry

BlackBerry stock no longer needs another smartphone comeback. Its QNX software provides the secure operating foundation used inside vehicles, medical devices, robots, factories, and other systems where a software crash can cause more trouble than an awkward frozen screen.

That puts QNX near the centre of physical AI. Cars and machines need dependable software to process information, control equipment, and safely connect increasingly intelligent applications with the hardware underneath.

BlackBerry stock’s latest results show that opportunity moving beyond presentations. Fiscal first-quarter revenue climbed 26% to US$152.9 million, while QNX revenue rose 26% to US$72.3 million. Total adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 144% to US$36.3 million.

QNX also secured nearly US$1 billion in future royalty revenue, which should arrive as customers launch vehicles and embedded systems using its software. That backlog gives investors a bridge from today’s design wins into tomorrow’s cash flow, although another AI business offers a more direct link to workplace productivity.

Docebo

Docebo provides a cloud platform that helps companies train employees, customers, and partners. Its software supports onboarding, regulatory compliance, professional development, and external education, creating recurring subscription revenue once customers build it into daily operations.

The company now wants AI to turn scattered corporate knowledge into useful training. Docebo AgentHub can create learning materials from existing documents, while the 365Talents acquisition adds technology that identifies skill gaps and directs workers toward training, projects, or new roles.

That larger platform supported US$248.9 million in annual recurring revenue during the first quarter, up 10.6%. Free cash flow reached US$27.6 million, more than tripling from the previous year and representing 42% of quarterly revenue.

Docebo brings a smaller business, recurring revenue, and improving cash generation to the portfolio. Those ingredients won’t guarantee a 10-fold return, but they provide the kind of foundation investors should demand when selecting long-term growth stocks.

Bottom line

There are risks to consider. BlackBerry stock’s share price has already rallied sharply, while automotive design wins can take years to produce royalties. Docebo faces intense enterprise-software competition, lengthy sales cycles, and the challenge of integrating 365Talents without distracting management.

Those risks make gradual buying more sensible than expecting either stock to race straight toward the target. A $2,500 position in each could fall before it grows, and patience will likely contribute as much as the original money.

Yet altogether, BlackBerry stock supplies foundational software for the machines bringing AI into the physical world, while Docebo applies AI to the skills and knowledge businesses need every day. Both companies must execute for years, but their growing revenue, expanding markets, and improving profitability give a $5,000 portfolio a credible path toward becoming something much larger.