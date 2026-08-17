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4 CRA Traps That Could Reduce Your CPP Payments

The gap between “maximum CPP” and what most Canadians actually receive can be huge, and taxes or paperwork can shrink it further.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

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Key Points
  • CPP is taxable and often has no withholding, so retirees may face a surprise tax bill unless they request deductions.
  • CRA debts and contribution records matter, because set-offs can reduce deposits and errors can reduce future benefits.
  • A TFSA can add tax-free income, and Fortis offers a steadier dividend-growth option, though it isn’t cheap.

The difference between the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Canadians picture and the CPP they actually receive can swallow an entire grocery budget. The 2026 maximum retirement pension at age 65 is $1,507.65 a month, yet the average for new recipients is just $877.01. Earnings history and the age a person starts CPP explain much of that gap.

Yet a few tax decisions can still make the amount available to spend even smaller. So, let’s look at the top traps to consider.

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Source: Getty Images

1. The cheque isn’t the benefit

The CRA doesn’t normally reduce an earned CPP pension because a retiree has high income. That’s an Old Age Security (OAS) concern, not a CPP clawback.

However, the CPP is taxable, and unpaid federal debt can reach the payment. CRA contribution data helps Service Canada calculate future benefits. The danger may therefore appear in the net deposit, next year’s tax bill, or the pension record itself.

2. No tax came off

CPP is taxable income, but federal tax isn’t automatically deducted. A retiree receiving CPP, a workplace pension, and Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals may discover that each payer withheld too little because none saw the complete income picture.

The result can be an ugly April bill or quarterly installments. Retirees can ask Service Canada to withhold voluntary federal tax through My Service Canada Account, then revisit the amount when other income changes.

3. Old debt follows you

Ignoring CRA debt can turn a paper balance into a smaller bank deposit. The CRA says it may ask Service Canada to redirect money owed by the federal government, including CPP or OAS, toward an outstanding debt.

Even an existing payment arrangement doesn’t necessarily prevent every set-off. Anyone struggling should contact the CRA before collection action begins and negotiate an affordable arrangement. The shredder is a poor financial planner.

4. CPT30 trade-off

Working CPP recipients must generally keep contributing before age 65. From 65 to 70, an employee can file Form CPT30 with the employer and CRA to stop. That improves today’s paycheque, but it also stops building the Post-Retirement Benefit.

One year of maximum contributions can add as much as $54.69 a month in 2026, paid for life and indexed. Stopping may still suit someone who needs cash now, especially a self-employed worker paying both halves, but the lifetime benefit deserves a calculator before the form gets a signature.

Check the record

CRA earnings and contribution information flows to Service Canada, which records it on the CPP Statement of Contributions. Missing employment, an incorrect T4, or an unfiled self-employment return can therefore affect a future pension or post-retirement benefit. Compare the statement with old T4 slips and tax returns. Service Canada says incorrect or missing information should be reported immediately, preferably before retirement turns document hunting into archaeology.

A corrected CPP record protects one income stream, while savings can create another. Dividend income and withdrawals from inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are tax-free and don’t raise taxable income, provided the investor has available contribution room. That makes Canadian dividend stocks useful for filling the gap between government benefits and actual retirement spending.

FTS

Fortis (TSX:FTS) owns regulated electric and gas utilities serving 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Regulators approve rates that help fund essential infrastructure, producing steadier earnings than a business hoping customers suddenly develop a passion for luxury lawn furniture.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $0.78 per share, and Fortis stock remains on track with a $28.8 billion capital plan expected to grow its rate base by roughly 7% annually through 2030. That growth supports management’s target of 4% to 6% annual dividend increases through 2030 after 52 consecutive years of raises.

At $77.23, the $2.56 annual dividend yields approximately 3.3%, while Fortis stock trades near 23 times trailing earnings. That isn’t a clearance price, and interest rates, regulatory decisions, construction costs, and debt could pressure returns. Therefore, I’d buy gradually instead of mistaking dependability for invincibility.

Bottom line

Overall, retirees should check their contribution record, plan CPP withholding, resolve CRA debt early, and value the post-retirement benefit before stopping contributions. Then Fortis stock can provide growing tax-free income inside a TFSA, allowing CPP to cover part of retirement without being asked to take it all on.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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