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What’s the Deal With Northland Power’s Dividend?

Here’s why Northland Power cut its dividend by 40% recently and why it actually makes the stock more compelling as a long-term investment.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • In December, Northland Power cut its monthly dividend to retain cash and fund capital-intensive renewable projects while strengthening its balance sheet.
  • Retaining cash helps cover project delays, higher construction costs, and reduces reliance on external financing, yet the stock still yields about 3.4%.
  • For long-term investors the cut is a strategic trade-off—shorter-term income is lower but reinvestment could create greater shareholder value, keeping Northland a top TSX renewable play.

It’s no secret that green energy is one of the best long-term sectors to invest in, and Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is one of the top TSX stocks to consider if you’re looking to gain exposure to the industry.

However, over the last several months, the company’s dividend has become a major talking point after management announced it would reduce its monthly payout.

As a result, many investors have started questioning Northland’s long-term potential.

The market skepticism is not surprising. Dividend cuts are often a sign that a business is under pressure or that its cash flow isn’t strong enough to continue supporting the payout. However, with Northland, the situation is different.

Rather than simply cutting its dividend because it had to, management made the decision as part of a broader strategy to retain more cash and invest more heavily in future growth.

So, while the lower dividend has understandably been disappointing for many income investors, the bigger picture is what that decision says about where Northland is headed from here.

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Source: Getty Images

Why Northland decided to reduce its dividend

While renewable energy is easily one of the most attractive long-term investment themes around the world right now, and the industry has decades of growth potential, it’s also one of the most capital-intensive.

Building wind farms, solar projects, and other renewable infrastructure takes years and requires enormous upfront investment, and projects don’t always come online exactly when they’re expected to. Delays, higher construction costs, and changing financing conditions can all put pressure on a company’s cash flow along the way.

That’s one of the biggest reasons Northland decided to reduce its dividend.

Previously, the company was returning a larger portion of its cash flow to shareholders. And while that was attractive for income investors because of the higher yield, it also left less capital available to reinvest back into the business or provide additional financial flexibility when projects become more expensive or take longer than expected.

So, by retaining more cash internally, Northland can fund more of its future growth while strengthening its balance sheet and reducing the need to rely as heavily on external financing.

Should investors be worried?

Whenever a company cuts its dividend, it’s always worth paying attention. However, not every dividend cut tells the same story.

Typically, a dividend cut is a sign the underlying business is struggling. However, there are also times when management believes shareholders will be better off over the long run if more cash is reinvested back into the business instead of being paid out immediately.

That’s clearly the direction Northland is trying to take.

There is still so much long-term growth potential in renewable energy that management believes retaining more cash today will create higher value for shareholders over time.

At the same time, though, it’s not like Northland has become a pure growth stock overnight. Even after reducing its dividend, the company still offers a solid 3.4% yield, so investors are being paid to wait while management invests more heavily in future growth.

So, although a dividend cut should never be ignored, Northland’s decision looks much less concerning from a long-term investor’s perspective because it was made to create more shareholder value over time.

Instead of maximizing income today, management is trying to strike a better balance between rewarding shareholders now and investing for future growth.

That’s one of the main reasons why Northland continues to be one of the top TSX stocks to buy for exposure to such a high-potential long-term growth industry.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Northland Power. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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