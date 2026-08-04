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2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Decade of Income

These two Canadian stocks combine generous dividend yields with business models built to keep producing cash over the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Reliable dividend investing starts with businesses that could keep funding their payouts.
  • Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) pairs a 5.6% yield with expanding infrastructure assets.
  • Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) combines a 6.3% yield with a capital-light royalty business and monthly income.

Buying a high-yield dividend stock is easy, but choosing one you’ll still want to hold a decade later is much harder. That’s because the best income stocks stand out not just for today’s payouts but for the businesses behind them, which continue generating cash, adapting to change, and expanding for the future. When those qualities come together, investors gain confidence that those payments could continue even through unpredictable markets.

Let’s look at two such Canadian dividend stocks that stand out as long-term income choices for patient investors.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Gibson Energy stock

Let’s begin with Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI), a business whose income stream is built on essential infrastructure rather than commodity prices alone.

Simply put, it owns and operates liquids infrastructure assets across North America, including storage terminals, gathering systems, processing facilities, and loading infrastructure. That business model gives it a steady source of cash flow, helping support shareholder returns even as oil prices fluctuate.

Investors have rewarded that stability. Gibson shares have climbed 28% over the last year and now trade at $32.09 per share with a market cap of about $5.5 billion. Even after that rally, the stock still offers a healthy 5.6% annualized dividend yield.

During the second quarter of 2026, Gibson generated record Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $169 million, up $17 million year-over-year (YoY). Higher throughput at its Gateway and Edmonton terminals, contributions from the recently acquired Chauvin assets, and restructuring benefits all helped lift earnings.

Encouraged by these results, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share. Although Gibson’s payout ratio sits at 88% and net debt is 4.2 times adjusted EBITDA, the company expects both ratios to improve once its Chauvin acquisition contributes for a full 12 months.

Interestingly, Gibson recently completed the $400 million Chauvin acquisition, while the Chauvin expansion project and the newly approved Hardisty Connection project continue to strengthen its growing infrastructure network. Those projects should strengthen its future cash flow and support its dividend.

Freehold Royalties stock

Income investors who want a generous yield may also find Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) just as interesting.

Instead of operating wells itself, this company earns royalty income from oil and natural gas production across Canada and the United States. That allows it to benefit from drilling activity while avoiding many of the costs that traditional producers face.

And the market seems to be taking notice as FRU stock has gained 28% over the last year and currently trades at $17.12 per share, valuing the company at roughly $2.8 billion. It also rewards investors with an attractive 6.3% annualized dividend yield through monthly payments.

Freehold’s second-quarter royalty and other revenue climbed about 28% YoY to $100.3 million, while funds from operations jumped 37.5% YoY to $77.8 million. Stronger commodity prices played a major role in those results.

In the June quarter, its net debt fell by $24 million from the previous quarter to $251 million, reducing its leverage to just 1 times trailing funds from operations. Meanwhile, the company’s payout ratio also improved to 57% from 78% a year ago.

Overall, a monthly dividend, disciplined balance sheet management, and exposure to some of North America’s most active oil regions give Freehold qualities that most long-term income investors seek.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties and Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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