Rate cuts can squeeze bank margins, but BMO’s improving credit trends and fee businesses could help it navigate the cycle.

What Investors Should Know About Canadian Bank Stocks Before Rates Fall

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BMO’s earnings jumped and credit-loss provisions fell, showing improvement even without another Bank of Canada cut.

Rate cuts can lower loan-loss risk but also compress net interest margins, so the reason for cuts matters.

A single rate cut can make a Canadian bank look both healthier and less profitable at the same time. Borrowers exhale, loan-loss risk eases, and the bank may earn less from every dollar it lends. Banking, apparently, refuses to make macroeconomics tidy. Yet when it comes to investing, there are a few other things investors need to consider.

man withdraws money from ATM

Considerations

Banks earn much of their profit from the difference between interest collected on loans and interest paid on deposits and other funding. This spread is called the net interest margin. Falling rates can squeeze it when loan yields decline faster than funding costs.

Lower rates can still create important benefits. Cheaper borrowing may encourage mortgages, business loans, and consumer spending. It can also help existing borrowers make payments, reducing the risk that banks must absorb expensive defaults.

The reason for the cut, therefore, matters more than the cut itself. A gentle reduction caused by easing inflation could support loan growth and credit quality. Emergency cuts caused by a recession would bring unemployment, weaker borrowing, and rising provisions for credit losses. That’s a considerably less charming package.

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Why rate cuts aren’t guaranteed

The Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 2.25% on July 15, marking the sixth consecutive decision without a change. Its latest outlook expects economic growth to improve and inflation to gradually return toward 2%, although trade and geopolitical uncertainty remain unusually high.

That outlook doesn’t promise another cut. Investors should also remember that fixed mortgage rates respond heavily to bond yields, while variable loans move more directly with the overnight rate. One announcement won’t magically make every borrower’s renewal pleasant.

The Bank of Canada says most borrowers have managed pandemic-era mortgage renewals well, with the final wave expected over the next year. That risk should largely pass by the second half of 2027, potentially removing one lingering concern from Canadian dividend stocks in the banking sector.

Investors preparing for lower rates should therefore watch loan growth, net interest margins, credit-loss provisions, and capital strength. They should also remember that bank stocks usually begin pricing in policy changes before the governor reaches the microphone.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) offers an appealing way to invest through that uncertainty. BMO stock operates personal and commercial banking businesses across Canada and the United States, alongside wealth management, insurance, and capital markets operations.

Those fee-producing businesses can provide support when lending margins become less cooperative. Stronger stock markets can lift wealth-management fees, while trading and investment-banking activity may improve if lower borrowing costs encourage companies to raise money or make acquisitions.

BMO’s second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 40% to $3.67. Provisions for credit losses fell to $739 million from $1.1 billion one year earlier, suggesting the bank is already benefiting from improving credit performance before receiving any help from another Canadian rate cut.

Management increased the quarterly dividend to $1.71, up 5% from last year. At the recent $248.20 share price, BMO stock yields approximately 2.7% and trades near 19 times trailing earnings. That isn’t bargain-bin pricing, so gradual purchases make more sense than treating the next rate rumour as a starter pistol.

Foolish takeaway

If rates fall because Canada enters a serious recession, business failures, unemployment, and consumer delinquencies could drive loan losses higher. BMO stock also faces U.S. economic risk, integration challenges, and pressure to improve returns from its expanded American operations. Its dividend isn’t guaranteed.

Investors buying stocks in Canada shouldn’t attempt to predict a single policy meeting perfectly. A diversified position built gradually can collect dividends while the rate cycle develops.

If inflation cools without crushing economic growth, lower rates could support borrowing, reduce renewal pressure, and extend BMO stock’s earnings recovery. The best opportunity may arrive before the first cut, provided investors buy the bank’s improving business rather than one exciting guess about interest rates.