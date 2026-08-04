BCE’s dividend now yields 5.8% after a major reset. Here’s what investors should know about its payout, cash flow, debt, and risks.

BCE Dividend: What Every Investor Needs to Know Before Buying

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While BCE offers an attractive yield, it's not a dividend-growth investment at present; investors should be aware of potential slower growth and the need for cautious execution.

The new dividend is more sustainable, allowing BCE to retain more cash for debt reduction and capital investments, despite carrying significant risk.

BCE has reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.4375 per share, producing a yield of around 5.75% to improve cash reserves and address financial pressures.

Most investors are familiar with BCE (TSX:BCE). The telecom giant has long been considered one of the most recognizable dividend stocks in Canada. That view has changed in recent years, however, with many questioning whether the BCE dividend is still worth the investment.

So then, what happened to the BCE dividend?

Let’s try to answer that question and see if investors should still consider the stock for their portfolio.

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What happened to the BCE dividend?

For years, BCE was widely viewed as a must-have dividend-growth stock for income investors. The company generates recurring revenue from multiple, increasingly essential segments. That includes TV, internet, wireless, and wireline segments.

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That recurring revenue stream made the dividend a popular option among retirees and other income-focused investors.

Unfortunately, that dividend became difficult for BCE to support. The company was investing heavily in fibre and wireless infrastructure while also carrying a growing amount of debt.

Concurrently, higher interest rates, intense competition, and slower revenue growth placed additional pressure on its finances.

This led BCE to make some difficult decisions around its business and the dividend.

BCE ultimately reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.44 per share, giving investors an annualized payout of $1.75. At the current share price, that produces a yield of approximately 5.8%.

By comparison, before that reset, BCE’s yield was well north of 11%.

The cut allowed BCE to keep more cash available to strengthen its balance sheet, fund operations, and invest in growth.

Is the new payout more sustainable?

The new BCE dividend is more sustainable than the previous payout. That’s because the company is no longer attempting to distribute nearly all its available free cash flow to shareholders.

BCE generated approximately $3.2 billion in free cash flow during fiscal 2025. That’s a notable increase over the $2.9 billion reported in 2024. And during the first quarter of 2026, free cash flow increased slightly to $804 million from $798 million in the prior-year quarter.

With the annual dividend now set at $1.75 per share, BCE has lowered the amount of cash it must return to shareholders each year. That creates a wider margin between the dividend and the cash available to support it.

The lower dividend allows BCE to keep a larger portion of that cash. That provides BCE with the flexibility to pay down its debt and cover capital spending.

Despite the better-supported dividend, BCE still carries significant risk. The company must balance paying down its debt with investing in the infrastructure needed to remain competitive with its peers.

The reset gives BCE a more realistic chance to stabilize the payout, even if dividend growth remains limited for several years.

Should investors buy BCE for its dividend?

BCE may still appeal to investors seeking income. A 5.8% yield is higher than what many large Canadian dividend stocks currently offer, and BCE’s payout is more sustainable now than it was a few years ago.

What prospective investors need to note is that BCE is no longer a dividend-growth investment today. Investors shouldn’t expect increases to that dividend in the near term.

That gives BCE the financial muscle to continue growing its free cash flow, improve its performance and invest in growth initiatives. One example of that is BCE’s Ziply Fiber investment.

The lower payout gives BCE more financial flexibility to improve its performance and manage its debt.

Those investments could eventually support stronger revenue and cash flow, but they will also require BCE to execute carefully while continuing to reduce its debt.

Investors will receive an attractive yield today, but that comes at the cost of slower growth.

More risk-averse investors may be better off waiting for clearer evidence that BCE’s debt and free cash flow are moving in the right direction.