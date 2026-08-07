Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » What’s Going on With Telus After Q2 Earnings?

What’s Going on With Telus After Q2 Earnings?

Telus (TSX:T) is no longer that same high-yield star; it’s a deep-value turnaround play.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Telus just delivered a weak quarter and cut its dividend by 55%, bringing the yield down to a more sustainable ~5.45% but leaving investors rattled.
  • With the stock down over 60% from its peak, Telus now looks like a deep-value comeback play if it can pay down debt, cut costs (including with AI), and stabilize results over time.

Telus (TSX:T) stock broke quite a few hearts this past week, with the firm reporting tough second-quarter earnings results alongside a perhaps less-surprising, but still painful, 55% dividend reduction. Indeed, we all knew that a dividend cut was bound to happen, especially with the dividend yield flirting with the 12% zone.

Now that the cut is in the books, I think that Canadian passive-income investors can now focus on the new, freshly cut, and far more sustainable dividend, which yields a still very respectable 5.45% at the time of this writing, putting it close to its peer BCE (TSX:BCE), which ripped the band-aid off (the dividend cut) far earlier. Whether Telus was targeting that same 5.5% yield zone remains the big question.

data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

The only thing that hurt more than the quarter was the dividend cut

Certainly, there was room to cut by less, but, for the most part, I think it was the right call, even though investors are sure to take a while to get over the move. At less than $14 per share, I see deep value to be had in the ailing telecom firm. Now that it has greater financial flexibility, I think it can accelerate its comeback plan by a bit.

With most metrics slightly in the red and new guidance that’s not being taken well by investors in the slightest, questions linger as to whether investors can still depend on this former market darling. Of course, with low expectations and more financial flexibility comes greater potential to start surprising to the upside for a change.

The stock has already lost just north of 60% of its value from peak levels, and while that won’t prevent the name from imploding to 66% or even 70% from peak to trough, I think that analysts are becoming a tad overly bearish on the name. Yes, the results and outlook were not at all good. The dividend reduction was just a slap in the face in what was a horrid quarter that gave little for investors to get behind. It’s not just telecom that’s feeling the heat; Telus Digital was also on the ropes.

Turning the tides one step at a time

As the firm reduces its debt load while looking to invest in key areas to reduce operating expenses, I do think there is hope in sight for a firm that’s been on its way down for more than four years now. It’s been a real test of investor patience, and, sadly, now that the dividend yield is below 6%, my guess is that income-oriented investors don’t have that big a main attraction to convince them to stick around as the management team does their best to turn things around.

It won’t be an easy transition, but now that the uncertainties surrounding the dividend are gone, I think that it’s time to start viewing the name as a comeback play fit for deep-value seekers. In terms of rebuilding profitability, I think fixing the balance sheet is a smart first move. Then, the firm can embrace AI to cut costs and pass more value to users.

Indeed, it’s a race to the bottom in telecom, and to turn its metrics around, Telus needs to spend less on network expansion and marketing and more on sweet deals for Canadian consumers who already have stretched budgets. Add AI data centre builds into the equation, and I think there’s a way out for Telus, even though it’s sure to be a long road back to the top.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

alcohol
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Could Keep Making More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify once turned a $15,000 investment into over $1 million, but today’s Shopify needs new growth engines like AI commerce…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Here’s How I’d Double My TFSA Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian growth stocks have solid prospects and can help TFSA investors to double their contribution room.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

I Split $15,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks for $770 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here's how a $15,000 portfolio focused on solid TSX stocks could earn as much as $770/year of steady, predictable passive…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two boring, durable Canadian businesses could compound well inside a TFSA, but both are priced like high-quality companies.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Down 1% After Earnings, Is Canadian Natural Resources a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Kay Ng

Canadian Natural Resources stock is not a screaming bargain today but could be a buy on meaningful market corrections.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a TFSA Stock That Pays You 5.1% Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dream Industrial REIT could just have kicked off a new multi-year distribution growth spree. Your TFSA could love the raised…

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Investing

I’d Put $7,000 Into This Stock Before Canada’s AI Boom

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock might be the best way to play the Canadian AI revolution this August.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Want Income and Growth? Here Are the Best TSX Stocks to Buy

| Robin Brown

Looking for income and growth? These two TSX dividend stocks could deliver substantial total returns in the coming years.

Read more »