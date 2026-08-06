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Is Enbridge Still a Buy This August? Here’s My Take

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock recently slipped, but investors need not hit the panic button quite yet.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Enbridge (ENB) has pulled back ~10% from its highs, but the stock still looks expensive around ~28x earnings, and a project pause plus a downgrade are creating near-term uncertainty.
  • Even with that overhang, the long-term fundamentals and ~5% yield remain appealing, so a gradual “nibble” approach (averaging in over time) is preferred over going all-in.

It’s been an incredible run for shares of pipeline juggernaut Enbridge (TSX:ENB) in the past couple of years, but, more recently, the name has begun to take a bit of a breather. Now down close to 10% from its all-time highs, investors might be wondering if this is a window to buy the dip or a signal to take profits before sell-side analysts have a chance to turn their backs.

Of course, the long-term narrative is still intact, and the long-term project pipeline (please forgive the pun!) looks as sound as ever. At the same time, you’re paying quite a rich multiple for the $158 billion titan, with shares currently hovering at just a hair over 28.0 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). That’s not just expensive for Enbridge standards, but it’s close to the highest it’s been in recent memory.

Any way you look at it, there seems to be a lot baked into the current price of admission, even after the latest correction. Even if the Canadian midstream energy leader does go for a bit of a rich premium, the 5.1% dividend yield is still very bountiful, especially in an environment where quality, growing high-yield dividends are becoming more scarce.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Is the Mainline expansion pause anything to be worried about?

With the firm recently pulling back a bit on the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion by hitting the pause button so that producers have a chance to catch up, questions linger as to whether the move represents the start of a trend or whether it’s just an act of prudence on the part of management.

In my humble opinion, it’s the latter. The management team is not only shareholder-friendly with all the dividend raises through the years, even in the tough years, but they’re also quite shrewd when it comes to how they allocate capital.

Sure, the company could spend first and let demand come online, but I’d argue that waiting a bit to see where producer commitments go is the best move. At the end of the day, you cannot fault management for exercising capital discipline. And, in my view, the long-term tailwinds are still very much intact as Enbridge does its part to build the energy transportation infrastructure that is still very much necessary.

A tough downgrade

Combined with the recent downgrade from outperform to market perform (pretty much the equivalent of a hold rating) courtesy of Raymond James, it feels like an uneasy time to be a net buyer of ENB stock.

If anything, things feel toppy, and with shares still up 10% year to date, there’s really no telling how vicious a valuation reset could be for the firm now that there’s a bit of concerning news for a change when it comes to the firm that seemingly only had the wind to its back in the past year.

The bottom line

While a 28 times trailing P/E might be a tad rich, I do think that investors tempted by the yield might wish to start nibbling their way into a position starting today, perhaps extending into the fourth quarter if this is the big drop that Enbridge has been overdue for. In short, ENB stock now has an overhang, but, for the most part, the fundamentals are still very much sound.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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