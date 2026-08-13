Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Are You Behind? Here’s What Canadians Near 60 Have Saved

Are You Behind? Here’s What Canadians Near 60 Have Saved

Canadians near 60 haven’t saved that much but are well-positioned to fortify their nest eggs in the high earning years before retirement.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Many Canadians plan to retire at 65 but CPP + OAS replace only about 40% of pre‑retirement income, and near‑retirees show gaps (median RRSP ~$100k for 55–64; TFSA averages $35k–$43k).
  • Unused RRSP/TFSA room is a valuable asset—blue‑chip dividend growers like Enbridge (31 consecutive dividend increases, ~5.41% yield) make strong core holdings for tax‑advantaged accounts.
  • Actionable step: maximize RRSP and TFSA contributions now and focus on reliable, income‑generating investments with reinvestment/compounding to close the retirement savings shortfall over the next 5–10 years.

Most Canadians envision retiring at 65, the recognized standard retirement age. This is also the baseline for receiving the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefit without deduction and for starting to collect Old Age Security (OAS). These two federal benefits combined will replace the average working income partially, up to 40% at best.

Retirement planners say personal savings should fill the income gap. They add that future retirees would need about 60% to 70% of their pre-retirement income to maintain their standard of living.

Actual savings data, particularly for Canadians nearing 60, show that nest eggs are still a work in progress. Statistics Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) track their ssavings patternsthrough the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

The median RRSP balance for the 55-to-64 age group is $100,000. For TFSAs, the average balance among account holders aged 50 to 59 is between $35,000 and $43,000. Are there actionable steps to boost personal savings if retirement is on the horizon or just 5 to 10 years away?

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future

Source: Getty Images

Funding sources

Having $1 million or more in retirement savings is ideal, although less than 10% of near-retirees have saved that much based on published data. Trading Economics reports that the household savings rate dropped 3.5% in Q1 2026 from 3.7% in Q4 2025. Higher living costs are forcing many Canadians to scale back RRSP and TFSA contributions.

According to Kevin Fahey, Chief Investment Officer and acting CEO of CAAT Pension Plan, many Canadians still feel uncertain about retirement. The most recent CAAT survey reveals that while non-retirees expect personal savings to fund retirement, current retirees actually rely more on defined benefit pensions and government programs.

Valuable assets

Strategic saving and investing can fortify a retirement nest egg. For Canadians approaching 60, unused RRSP and TFSA contribution room is a valuable asset for long-term retirement security. You can harness the power of compounding in both accounts to accelerate wealth creation in the final push toward retirement.

Blue-chip investment

Near-retirees must choose assets that offer stability and growth. A standout choice past, present, and future is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). This large-cap stock is an eligible investment and a suitable core holding for an RRSP or TFSA.

The $156.6 billion energy infrastructure giant is a proven dividend grower and reliable passive income provider. ENB boasts 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. At $71.85 per share, the yield is 5.4%. A $37,002.75 position (515 shares) will generate $500 every quarter.

Its President and CEO, Greg Ebel, said Enbridge remains committed to advancing essential infrastructure across North America. With a $41 billion secured capital backlog and up to $11 billion of annual growth investment capacity, expect a compounding income stream inside your RRSP and TFSA for years to come.

Actionable Step

Because Canadians in their late 50s are typically in their peak earning years, maximizing available RRSP and TFSA contribution room is an actionable step to boost their retirement funds. It also increases the chances of achieving a full lifestyle replacement in the sunset years.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a 4.4% Dividend Stock That Pays You Monthly

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-performing, high-yield stock paying monthly dividends is a lower-risk income play in the unique market environment of 2026

Read more »

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Energy Stocks

CNQ or Enbridge? Here’s the Better Dividend Stock Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge stock offers a 5.4% yield, but Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock brings a cheaper valuation and faster dividend growth.…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Here’s How I’d Turn $14,000 in a TFSA Into $155 a Quarter

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can easily turn their TFSA into a cash machine to receive recurring income streams.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Energy Stocks

I Think This 1 TSX Stock Could Help You Catch Up on RRSP Savings

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) looks like a great buy-the-dip candidate for RRSP investors focused on growing wealth.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Companies Set to Go Nuclear in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s nuclear revival is creating a buyable supply chain in fuel, engineering, and construction rather than one single “winner.”

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

This Steal of a Utility Stock Can Bring in $1,283 a Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Capital Power may be a “hidden AI play” because data centres need reliable electricity, and it’s already signing long contracts…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Is Great, But I Think This Stock Could Be a Better Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge’s 5%+ yield looks comforting, but Canadian Natural may offer the better long-term total return if growth matters more than…

Read more »

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare
Energy Stocks

2 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada for Beginners

| Sneha Nahata

These large-cap stocks are better-positioned to maintain and increase their distributions year after year regardless of market conditions.

Read more »