Here’s How I’d Turn $14,000 in a TFSA Into $155 a Quarter

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With a 29-year dividend streak, more than 70% of earnings from long-term fee-for-service contracts, and a targeted 65–70% payout ratio, Pembina offers durable cash flow and dividend reliability as a TFSA core holding.

Leveraging that, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) yields 4.44% at about $67.86/share—roughly $155.40 quarterly from a $14,000 TFSA position—and dividends can be reinvested to compound returns.

Most dividend-paying companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) follow a quarterly payout schedule, aligning with corporate reporting every earnings season. The predictable cycle is ideal for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) holders seeking recurring income streams.

The TFSA has become popular with Canadians due to its unique set of features and permanent tax shield if used properly. Dividend income is completely tax-free provided you invest within contribution limits and do not exceed your available contribution room.

A TFSA investor’s capacity to earn tax-free income also increases each year with fresh annual limits provided by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Furthermore, any unused contribution room carries forward indefinitely. As of January 2026, the cumulative lifetime room is $109,000, a massive opportunity to build long-term wealth.

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Attractive TFSA holding

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) in the energy sector is an attractive option for income-focused investors. The $38.5 billion energy infrastructure company has a 29-year dividend track record, including five consecutive years of dividend increases.

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This large-cap stock used to pay monthly dividends but changed its distribution policy to quarterly in 2023. PPL currently trades at $67.86 per share, up 32.7% year-to-date. With its 4.4% dividend yield, $14,000 in a TFSA can turn into $155.40 every quarter.

If you don’t need immediate cash, reinvest the quarterly dividends (four times a year) to leverage the power of compounding. Your initial investment will compound to $27,150.30 (93.9% overall growth) in 15 years. Assuming the yield remains constant, you’d generate $301.37 every quarter beginning in 2042.

Cash flow durability

Pembina Pipeline is an energy midstream provider operating since 1954. Its large, integrated asset base consists of a pipeline network as well as transportation, storage, and natural gas processing facilities, not to mention export facilities. The pipelines transport crude oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) across major Western Canadian basins.

Cash flow durability is what appeals to income investors. The company generates more than 70% of its earnings from long-term, fee-for-service contracts. This fee-for-service business model insulates Pembina from the energy market’s inherent volatility. More importantly, it ensures the base level of secured cash flow, lowers risk, and ensures dividend safety.

Currently, Pembina has long-term, fixed-fee agreements (million tonnes per annum) with three industry leaders. Other strong tailwinds include the strong demand for global export capacity and the growing petrochemical industry. For 2026, PPL targets a 65% to 70% payout ratio.

In the first half of 2026, revenue increased 5% and 10% year-over-year to $4.1 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities rose 6% to $1.6 billion from a year ago. Notably, the Marketing & New Ventures division reported a 70% year-over-year increase in earnings. This division is responsible for developing new large-scale or value-chain-extending projects.

Self-sustaining income machine

Canadians can easily transform their TFSA into a self-sustaining income machine. The dividend investing strategy also keeps the principal completely intact. Pembina Pipeline can be your core holding given its established footprint in North America’s oil and gas midstream industry and predictable quarterly payouts