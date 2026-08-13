Here’s How I’d Build a Paycheque Portfolio With Just 5 Stocks

These five financially sound companies will diversify your portfolio and generate regular payouts that supplement your primary income.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

SmartCentres REIT rounds out the portfolio with monthly distributions and a yield above 6.5%, creating cash flow throughout the year.

TD, BMO, Enbridge, and Canadian Utilities are known for consistently paying and increasing their quarterly dividends.

For most of us, the ideal passive income stream looks like a second job, generating predictable cash on a regular schedule, without requiring a single hour of extra labour. A “paycheque portfolio” turns this concept into reality by combining dividend-paying companies with different payout schedules, creating a more consistent stream of income throughout the year.

Building a recurring cash-flow engine doesn’t require tracking dozens of positions or constantly trading. By selecting just five financially sound companies and diversifying across sectors, one can generate regular payouts that supplement your primary income.

Below is the framework I’d use to build such a five-stock paycheque portfolio from scratch – and, more importantly, the reasoning behind each selection.

Source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is one of the top dividend stocks I’d consider for building a paycheque portfolio. The Canadian banking giant’s long track record of dividend payments, consistent dividend growth, and ability to sustain its payouts make it an attractive income stock. Importantly, TD pays its dividend in January, April, July, and October, providing investors with regular quarterly income.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

Looking ahead, TD appears well-positioned to maintain and grow its dividend. Its diversified revenue base, strength across business segments, solid credit performance, and operating efficiency should support earnings growth and, in turn, its payouts. Moreover, its 40%–50% payout ratio provides a reasonable margin of safety and appears sustainable over the long term. TD currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another top stock from the banking space to build a paycheque portfolio. The bank has paid dividends for about 197 years and has consistently increased its payouts in recent years. BMO currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, distributed in February, May, August, and November.

BMO stock is well positioned to continue paying and growing its dividend. Its ability to expand loans and deposits, growth in fee-based businesses, and efficiency improvements will drive its earnings and payouts. Meanwhile, investments in artificial intelligence (AI) could lower operating costs, improve customer experiences, and boost productivity. Overall, these initiatives will strengthen earnings and support its distributions in the long term.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a compelling choice for an income portfolio. Its reliable dividend, consistent growth history, attractive yield, and strong financial position provide a solid foundation for future distribution growth. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share in March, June, September, and December, with a yield of over 5%.

Enbridge’s diversified revenue streams and extensive energy infrastructure network support its distributable cash flow. Importantly, most of its earnings come from regulated businesses or long-term take-or-pay contracts, limiting its exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Looking ahead, Enbridge is well positioned to grow its dividend at a mid-single-digit rate, supported by high asset utilization and a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of secured projects.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is another top dividend stock to build a paycheque portfolio. The utility company’s regulated business generates predictable cash flows and has enabled the company to increase its dividend for 54 consecutive years. CU stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share in March, June, September, and December.

Looking ahead, the utility giant’s planned investments in regulated assets will expand its rate base and drive earnings. This will support higher payouts. Also, Canadian Utilities’ focus on securing long-term contracts will add stability to its earnings, supporting reliable dividend growth.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a top stock for a paycheque portfolio, offering durable payouts, a yield of over 6.5%, and monthly distributions. Its diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties benefits from strong leasing demand, supporting high occupancy and rental income, which in turn sustains its payouts.

Looking ahead, strong leasing demand, high occupancy, and higher renewal rents support growth. Its solid mixed-use development pipeline and extensive land holdings also position it to grow operating income and support its monthly distributions.