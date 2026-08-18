Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Lock In My TFSA for Good

Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Lock In My TFSA for Good

These Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses with a solid history of rewarding shareholders.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Scotiabank offers dependable dividend income, supported by a strong balance sheet, diversified revenue, and a conservative payout ratio.
  • Canadian Utilities stands out for its 54-year dividend-growth streak and long-term infrastructure investments that could support future earnings and payouts.
  • Canadian National Railway combines reliable cash flow with decades of dividend increases, while freight demand, efficiency gains, and expansion could drive further growth.

Investing in dividend stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) lets Canadians generate recurring, tax-free income. Moreover, reinvesting those dividends can make the strategy even more powerful, as compounding allows your returns to grow and generate more income over time.

The key is to lock in high-quality dividend stocks in a TFSA backed by fundamentally strong businesses with a solid history of rewarding shareholders.

Against this background, here are three dividend stocks I’d lock in my TFSA for good.

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch

Source: Getty Images

TFSA dividend stock #1

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a dependable dividend stock I’d lock in my TFSA for worry-free income. The Canadian banking giant has paid dividends continuously since July 1833 and has increased its payout at a compound annual rate of about 5% over the past decade. Its solid dividend payouts are supported by diversified revenue streams, growing fee-based businesses, and strong underwriting and advisory operations.

Looking ahead, Scotiabank is well-positioned to deliver resilient earnings, supporting higher dividend distributions. In addition, its conservative payout ratio of 40% to 50% provides ample flexibility to maintain and gradually increase its dividend while continuing to invest in growth.

Further, Scotiabank’s ability to grow its loans and deposits, diversified revenue base, strong balance sheet, and operating efficiency position it well to generate steady earnings and support its payouts.

TFSA dividend stock #2

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) could be a compelling addition to a TFSA portfolio. The utility company’s regulated and contracted operations provide relatively predictable earnings and cash flow, providing a strong foundation for dividend growth.

Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years, which is the longest dividend growth streak among publicly traded Canadian companies.

Looking ahead, Canadian Utilities will likely sustain its dividend growth streak. Its $12 billion capital plan over the next five years will help expand its rate base, driving low-risk earnings and dividend distributions.

Beyond its capital plan, the broader energy landscape remains supportive. Rising investment in energy infrastructure is creating opportunities for utilities. Canadian Utilities is positioned across several areas of the energy system, including power generation, electricity transmission and natural gas infrastructure, giving it multiple avenues for future expansion.

Further, grid expansion and transmission investment are becoming increasingly necessary as power consumption rises. Meanwhile, the rapid development of data centres could further increase demand for reliable electricity infrastructure. These trends could create additional opportunities for Canadian Utilities to deploy capital into projects that expand its earnings base.

TFSA dividend stock #3

Another dividend stock worth considering for a TFSA is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). It operates one of North America’s largest rail networks and is known for rewarding shareholders with consistent dividend hikes.

The company benefits from steady demand because it transports essential goods, ranging from natural resources to consumer products. This helps generate reliable cash flow, which supports its ability to increase dividends over time.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend for three consecutive decades. That streak could continue, supported by solid freight volumes and steady demand across its extensive rail network. The company has also raised its 2026 guidance and expects adjusted EPS growth in the mid- to high-single-digit range.

Looking ahead, expansion initiatives, improved operational efficiency, and exposure to a diverse range of industries will drive CNR’s profitability and support long-term dividend growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

some investments are riskier than others
Dividend Stocks

What Are the Best High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three very different Canadian growth stocks are firing on all cylinders, but their prices and risks aren’t equal.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a 2% Dividend Stock That Pays You Monthly

| Aditya Raghunath

This Canadian dividend stock pays investors every month, just hiked its payout, and posted record earnings. Here's why it belongs…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

I Put $5,000 Into Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks for $800 a Year

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can boost their passive income with these quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Is Your TFSA Worth $109,000? Here’s What That Could Earn You Monthly

| Robin Brown

If you have $109,000 in your TFSA, you could earn as much as $450 every single month. Here's how it…

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

I’m Holding These 3 Strong Canadian Stocks in My TFSA for Life

| Kay Ng

Of the three stocks, WSP Global appears to offer the best value today for long-term compounding.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What I’d Buy With a $5,000 Portfolio This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A reliable dividend-payer and a high-growth stock can form a high-performing $5,000 portfolio in 2026.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Is More Than Just a High Yield: Here’s Why

| Demetris Afxentiou

This 7% dividend stock offers more than income, with grocery-anchored properties, strong leasing demand, and monthly distributions.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

I’m Aiming for $300 a Month in Tax-Free TFSA Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend-paying stocks can help generate $300 a month in tax-free TFSA income within a shorter time frame.

Read more »