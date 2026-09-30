Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Dividend Stock for People Who Are Tired of Worrying About Money
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Dividend Stock for People Who Are Tired of Worrying About Money

This Canadian dividend stock offers a 4.3% yield supported by regulated utility operations and a multibillion-dollar growth plan through 2030.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • Emera stock offers a 4.3% annualized dividend yield and pays shareholders every quarter.
  • The company plans to invest about $20.4 billion between 2026 and 2030 to support future growth.
  • It remains on track to average adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7% through 2030.

If you’ve been following the Canadian stock market lately, you probably already know that the TSX Composite Index has continued climbing despite trade tensions, geopolitical uncertainty, and interest-rate concerns. But sometimes, watching the market too closely isn’t very useful. Every dip starts to feel bigger than it is, every news headline creates a new concern, and even a good stock could make you second-guess your plan.

That is why I always prefer companies that are easier to understand and easier to hold. For example, businesses tied to essential services could be especially appealing because demand for their products and services doesn’t disappear just because markets turn shaky.

In this article, I’ll highlight one such Canadian dividend stock that could appeal to investors looking for steady income and long-term growth.

happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Why Emera stock deserves a closer look

If I wanted a dividend stock that could help me worry less about every piece of market news, Emera (TSX: EMA) would be an appealing choice to look at.

Headquartered in Halifax, the company owns and invests in regulated electric and natural gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its businesses mainly provide essential energy services, which gives it a relatively steady operating base.

After rallying 43% over the last three years, Emera stock recently traded at $67.65 per share and had a market cap of roughly $21 billion. It also rewards income investors with reliable quarterly dividends, with its annualized yield currently sitting at 4.3%.

EMA stock’s recent performance, however, has been mixed as its shares have declined 10% over the last three months, and the firm’s latest results explain some of that struggle. In the second quarter, Emera’s adjusted net profit fell about 10% year-over-year (YoY), while its adjusted earnings also dropped about 13% YoY to $0.69 per share.

The decline mainly reflected higher interest expenses, foreign exchange losses at the corporate level, weaker earnings from New Mexico Gas Company, and lower earnings following the sale of Grand Bahama Power Company.

Still, the company’s financial performance in the first half of the year remained strong. Emera’s year-to-date adjusted net profit rose 2% YoY to $627 million.

Its cash generation also remained strong as the company’s operating cash flow before changes in working capital rose 8% to about $1.4 billion during the first six months of 2026.

Growth that could support its dividends

While a 4.3% yield may look appealing, the bigger reason to consider buying Emera stock is the amount of capital it’s putting toward accelerating future growth. In the first half of 2026, the utility firm invested more than $1.7 billion in customer-focused infrastructure. It also remained on track to execute roughly $4 billion of capital spending during the full year.

Beyond that, Emera plans to invest about $20.4 billion between 2026 and 2030. Most of this spending is focused on reliability, grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and technology improvements.

Those investments are expected to expand Emera’s average rate base from about $26.2 billion in 2024 to roughly $40.1 billion by 2030. That would represent a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%. The company also expects average adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7% through 2030.

Focus on simplifying its portfolio

At the same time, Emera has been simplifying its portfolio. The company completed the sale of Grand Bahama Power Company in May and closed the sale of New Mexico Gas Company in August. Before that transaction closed, Emera said the New Mexico sale was expected to generate US$650 million to US$700 million in net after-tax proceeds, which it expected to support its capital plan and help repay debt.

Clearly, Emera gives investors more than just a regular dividend cheque. With regulated utility operations, a 4.3% dividend yield, and a multiyear investment program supporting future rate-base and earnings growth, EMA stock could be a compelling choice for investors who prefer stability and dividend income over a short-term market rally.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

You’ve Already Missed a Year of Dividends: Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Miss Another

| Demetris Afxentiou

You may have missed a year of dividends from one of Canada’s largest banks, but its growing income stream can…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Before You Buy a Dividend Stock for Retirement, Check This Number

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A tempting dividend yield means little if the company doesn't generate enough earnings or cash flow to support it.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

RESP or RRSP? Where Should Your Next Contribution Go?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RESP grants can make the first education contribution attractive, but retirement savings shouldn't disappear while parents fund their children.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian dividend stars might be getting oversold.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Why I Keep Passing on Telus and BCE for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Rogers may not offer the highest telecom dividend yield, but its improving cash flow, lower capital spending, and valuable sports…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Your Cash Is Sitting There Doing Nothing: This Dividend Stock Won’t Let It

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Idle cash loses purchasing power to inflation. Capital Power stock offers investors a 4.6% yield, dividend hikes, and capital gains…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

What Could $5,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks Actually Pay You?

| Jitendra Parashar

A $5,000 investment split between these two Canadian stocks could generate roughly $222.50 in dividend income while keeping investors exposed…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Think You Know Your TFSA? These Questions Could Surprise You

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA looks simple until withdrawals, investment losses, and contribution-room rules start creating expensive surprises.

Read more »