The Dividend Stock for People Who Are Tired of Worrying About Money

It remains on track to average adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7% through 2030.

The company plans to invest about $20.4 billion between 2026 and 2030 to support future growth.

If you’ve been following the Canadian stock market lately, you probably already know that the TSX Composite Index has continued climbing despite trade tensions, geopolitical uncertainty, and interest-rate concerns. But sometimes, watching the market too closely isn’t very useful. Every dip starts to feel bigger than it is, every news headline creates a new concern, and even a good stock could make you second-guess your plan.

That is why I always prefer companies that are easier to understand and easier to hold. For example, businesses tied to essential services could be especially appealing because demand for their products and services doesn’t disappear just because markets turn shaky.

In this article, I’ll highlight one such Canadian dividend stock that could appeal to investors looking for steady income and long-term growth.

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Why Emera stock deserves a closer look

If I wanted a dividend stock that could help me worry less about every piece of market news, Emera (TSX: EMA) would be an appealing choice to look at.

Headquartered in Halifax, the company owns and invests in regulated electric and natural gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its businesses mainly provide essential energy services, which gives it a relatively steady operating base.

After rallying 43% over the last three years, Emera stock recently traded at $67.65 per share and had a market cap of roughly $21 billion. It also rewards income investors with reliable quarterly dividends, with its annualized yield currently sitting at 4.3%.

EMA stock’s recent performance, however, has been mixed as its shares have declined 10% over the last three months, and the firm’s latest results explain some of that struggle. In the second quarter, Emera’s adjusted net profit fell about 10% year-over-year (YoY), while its adjusted earnings also dropped about 13% YoY to $0.69 per share.

The decline mainly reflected higher interest expenses, foreign exchange losses at the corporate level, weaker earnings from New Mexico Gas Company, and lower earnings following the sale of Grand Bahama Power Company.

Still, the company’s financial performance in the first half of the year remained strong. Emera’s year-to-date adjusted net profit rose 2% YoY to $627 million.

Its cash generation also remained strong as the company’s operating cash flow before changes in working capital rose 8% to about $1.4 billion during the first six months of 2026.

Growth that could support its dividends

While a 4.3% yield may look appealing, the bigger reason to consider buying Emera stock is the amount of capital it’s putting toward accelerating future growth. In the first half of 2026, the utility firm invested more than $1.7 billion in customer-focused infrastructure. It also remained on track to execute roughly $4 billion of capital spending during the full year.

Beyond that, Emera plans to invest about $20.4 billion between 2026 and 2030. Most of this spending is focused on reliability, grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and technology improvements.

Those investments are expected to expand Emera’s average rate base from about $26.2 billion in 2024 to roughly $40.1 billion by 2030. That would represent a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%. The company also expects average adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7% through 2030.

Focus on simplifying its portfolio

At the same time, Emera has been simplifying its portfolio. The company completed the sale of Grand Bahama Power Company in May and closed the sale of New Mexico Gas Company in August. Before that transaction closed, Emera said the New Mexico sale was expected to generate US$650 million to US$700 million in net after-tax proceeds, which it expected to support its capital plan and help repay debt.

Clearly, Emera gives investors more than just a regular dividend cheque. With regulated utility operations, a 4.3% dividend yield, and a multiyear investment program supporting future rate-base and earnings growth, EMA stock could be a compelling choice for investors who prefer stability and dividend income over a short-term market rally.