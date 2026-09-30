Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Telus Still a Buy Right Now? Here’s My Verdict
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Is Telus Still a Buy Right Now? Here’s My Verdict

Telus stock has been hit hard in 2026, but its push to reduce debt and improve cash flow could give patient investors reasons to keep watching this beaten-down telecom stock.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • Telus stock has fallen about 45% over the last year and now trades near its 52-week low.
  • The company's second-quarter results showed weaker revenue and adjusted earnings, but operating cash flow and free cash flow still improved.
  • Telus's dividend reset, asset monetization plans, and 2028 leverage target could help strengthen its financial position over time.

When it comes to dividend investing in Canada, Telus (TSX: T) continues to be a stock I find difficult to ignore – although not for the same reasons as before. A year ago, investors could point to its excellent long dividend-growth track record. Today, however, Telus stock is down about 45%, and its quarterly dividend was recently slashed by 55%.

Normally, that combination would have me moving on pretty quickly. But with Telus stock now trading close to its lowest level since 2011 and offering an over 6% dividend yield, I think the opportunity may be getting more attractive rather than less.

In this article, I’ll look at whether Telus stock still deserves a place in a long-term portfolio today.

man looks worried about something on his phone

Source: Getty Images

A closer look at the recent selloff in Telus stock

At the time of writing, Telus stock traded at $12 per share, giving the company a market cap of around $19 billion. At that price, the stock also offered a juicy 6.3% annualized dividend yield.

The stock has had a rough run in 2026 as it has fallen about 45% over the last year and 34% year-to-date. As a result, it’s now sitting very close to its lowest level in around 14 to 15 years.

Notably, several factors have weighed on Telus investor sentiment of late. For example, competitive pricing pressure has hurt its revenue trends, and slower subscriber demand has added another challenge. On top of that, the company reduced its 2026 guidance and reset the dividend in July, hurting investor confidence.

The latest results show where the pressure is coming from

In the second quarter, the telecom giant posted $4.9 billion in operating revenue and other income, down 3% year-over-year (YoY). Its consolidated service revenue slipped 1% from a year ago as weaker Telus Digital revenue and lower mobile phone average revenue per subscriber weighed on growth.

Still, its ability to consistently generate cash came as a big relief for investors. Last quarter, the company’s cash provided by operating activities climbed 15% YoY to $1.3 billion with the help of working capital changes and lower income taxes paid. Similarly, its free cash flow rose 2% to $545 million as lower tax and lease payments offset higher interest costs and weaker adjusted EBITDA.

Why Telus still looks interesting at this price

With those challenges, Telus’s long-term investing appeal now rests heavily on its efforts to strengthen the balance sheet.

Earlier this year, the company cut its quarterly dividend by 55% to $0.19 per share, bringing the annualized payout down to $0.75. That is clearly painful for income investors, especially those who considered it a reliable source of steadily growing income.

However, Telus expects that reset to save about $2.7 billion in cash through 2028, with those savings directed toward debt reduction.

Meanwhile, the company is also removing its dividend reinvestment plan discount from October 1, which should reduce shareholder dilution.

At the end of the June quarter, Telus had a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.5 times. The telecom firm is now targeting about 3 times or lower by the end of 2028. Asset monetizations, tighter capital spending, cost reductions, and lower capital intensity as the PureFibre build approaches completion could all help move it toward that goal.

More importantly, Telus plans to keep investing in areas where it sees stronger long-term returns, including wireless, fibre, and digital and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Is Telus stock a buy today?

Clearly, the weaker outlook and dividend reset are meaningful near-term risks. That said, the stock’s much lower price, 6.3% dividend yield, improving focus on cash generation, and clear deleveraging plan still make it more attractive than its recent share-price performance might suggest, especially if you can hold it through the turnaround over the next few years.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Still a Buy? Here’s My Verdict

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Down 60% from its peak, BCE stock now offers a 6.1% yield. Is this Canadian telecom giant a dividend trap…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Habits That Work While Saving But Backfire in Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These two common TFSA habits may become less effective once you enter retirement.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs — This 6.93% Dividend Stock Pays You Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

SmartCentres is a monthly dividend stock yielding 6.93% and paying investors monthly. Here’s why this Canadian REIT could appeal.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

You’ve Already Missed a Year of Dividends: Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Miss Another

| Demetris Afxentiou

You may have missed a year of dividends from one of Canada’s largest banks, but its growing income stream can…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Before You Buy a Dividend Stock for Retirement, Check This Number

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A tempting dividend yield means little if the company doesn't generate enough earnings or cash flow to support it.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock for People Who Are Tired of Worrying About Money

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock offers a 4.3% yield supported by regulated utility operations and a multibillion-dollar growth plan through 2030.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Why I Keep Passing on Telus and BCE for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Rogers may not offer the highest telecom dividend yield, but its improving cash flow, lower capital spending, and valuable sports…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian dividend stars might be getting oversold.

Read more »