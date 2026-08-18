Achieving $1 million in a TFSA over time is achievable with a high-yield, real-world compounding engine as your anchor stock.

Is This the Stock That Could Make You a Millionaire?

Reinvesting dividends can multiply savings—e.g., C$109,000 at a 5.49% yield (ENB example) grows to roughly C$324,000 in 20 years, and adding capital gains and future dividend hikes can make C$1M achievable over a longer horizon.

Believe it or not, Canadians who open a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are potential millionaires. Data from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) confirms that this tax-advantaged account has already produced hundreds of TFSA millionaires. Despite the limitations of the annual dollar cap, more than 320 account holders have built seven-figure balances.

Achieving a millionaire status through the TFSA is no longer ridiculous. It is not pure luck, either, but a deliberate strategy to see it through within a longer investment horizon. The result is serious wealth or a massive fortune.

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A million-dollar TFSA is for real

TFSA investors must work around initial contribution limits to lessen the gap with a million-dollar balance. For those who were 18 and eligible to open an account in 2009, the maximum cumulative lifetime limit is $109,000. Meanwhile, the CRA reports that the average TFSA balance is around $38,566.

So how powerful is the TFSA at turning a pipe dream into reality, given that Canadians hold far less than the maximum limit in their accounts? Its best feature is the permanent tax shield. As long as you follow contribution rules, all interest, capital gains, and investment income earned inside your TFSA is 100% tax-free.

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Tax-free growth accelerates compounding. For example, you can reinvest dividend payments you receive inside a TFSA to buy additional shares of existing holdings. This repeatable process expands your underlying asset base. The newly bought shares will generate income on their own without incurring taxes.

Real-world compounding engine

While modern-day advice encourages broad diversification over a single-stock investment, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an ideal anchor in a diversified portfolio. This $155 billion energy infrastructure giant, a real-world compounding engine, can significantly improve your chances of becoming a TFSA millionaire over time.

Two factors make Enbridge a compelling option for future TFSA millionaires. The first is the 5.5% dividend yield, while the second is the impressive 31-year streak of annual dividend increases. As of this writing, ENB trades at $70.61 per share, up 11.8% year-to-date. Its total return in 50.6 years is plus-92,499.2%, representing a 14.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Its President and CEO, Greg Ebel, said in a press release following the release of the latest quarterly results that Enbridge plans to advance essential infrastructure across North America. At the end of Q2 2026, the industry titan has a $41 billion secured capital backlog and $10–$11 billion in annual growth investment capacity.

Power of dividend reinvestment

Consider a hypothetical TFSA with the maximum lifetime contribution limit of $109,000 as the initial investment. Assuming the yield is constant at 5.5% with no share price appreciation, the money will grow 197.6% to $324,369 in 20 years, purely through the reinvestment of quarterly dividends.

Now, imagine a higher investment amount with unused contribution carrying over or fresh limits added every year. A million-dollar TFSA becomes a realistic target if you factor in actual capital gains and future dividend hikes.

Be the next millionaire

There could be more TFSA millionaires if many users fully maximize their annual limits. Those who started very young already have a head start. If you have the means to contribute, invest rather than spend. Your $1 million dream could come true.