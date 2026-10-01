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Government Bonds Are Paying More: I’d Still Buy This Canadian Dividend Stock for the Next 10 Years

Government bonds now offer competitive income, but a growing dividend can become more valuable over a long investing horizon.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canada's 10-year benchmark government bond recently yielded 3.96%.
  • Fortis currently yields about 3.4% but has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.
  • Fortis plans $28.8 billion of investment and targets 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2030.

There’s a touch of a problem when it comes to dividend stocks these days. That boring Government of Canada bond is suddenly paying more.

Canada’s 10-year benchmark government bond yielded 4% on September 28. Meanwhile, one of the country’s most reliable dividend growers currently yields about 3.4%.

If I needed dependable income for the next few years, that bond would deserve my attention. Give me 10 years, though, and I’d still want Fortis (TSX: FTS).

dreaming of financial success

Source: Getty Images

A bond wins one round

Government bonds have an enormous advantage, and that’s certainty. Buy an individual Government of Canada bond and hold it to maturity, and the future payments are known, assuming the federal government meets its obligations. Stocks don’t offer anything comparable. Dividends can be cut, and share prices can plunge.

That’s why bonds belong in plenty of portfolios, particularly when money will be needed soon. The weakness appears over longer periods. A fixed bond doesn’t decide five years from now that inflation has become annoying and increase your coupon. Its payments remain fixed.

A quality dividend stock can potentially grow its payment. That’s an important distinction for investors building passive income that may need to fund increasingly expensive groceries 10 years from now.

FTS

Fortis owns nine regulated electric and natural-gas utilities serving about 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Regulated doesn’t mean Fortis can charge whatever it likes.

Utilities invest in approved infrastructure. Regulators then allow them an opportunity to earn a return on that investment. As Fortis expands its rate base, earnings can grow with it.

Management plans to spend $28.8 billion between 2026 and 2030. That investment is expected to increase the rate base from $42.4 billion in 2025 to $57.9 billion in 2030, representing roughly 7% annual growth. Furthermore, Fortis expects that expansion to support annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2030.

Ten years of growth

Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. The annual dividend declared in 2016 was $1.55 per share. Today’s $0.64 quarterly payment represents a $2.56 annualized run rate. That’s roughly 5.1% compound annual growth over a decade!

That historical growth isn’t a promise for the next decade. It does show why I’d compare more than today’s yields. At Fortis’ recent price of $74.66, the current dividend yield is approximately 3.4%. The government bond wins the starting-income contest.

Fortis gets the opportunity to increase its payout. That growing income, combined with potential earnings and share-price growth, is why I’d prefer the stock for money I can leave invested for a decade.

The price isn’t perfect

Fortis isn’t cheap in an obvious way. Its shares have held up well while higher bond yields have made utilities compete against increasingly attractive fixed-income investments. That’s a real risk.

Higher rates also increase financing costs for utilities, while major infrastructure projects can face cost overruns, regulatory delays, and disappointing allowed returns. Fortis needs its $28.8 billion capital plan to translate into earnings rather than merely produce an impressive collection of construction invoices.

I’d therefore buy gradually rather than chase the stock. Investors building a diversified collection of Canadian dividend stocks can also use bonds alongside equities instead of forcing one investment to do both jobs.

Bottom line

A 4% government bond yield is attractive precisely because investors don’t need a heroic outcome to earn it. For money I need predictably, I’d take that seriously.

For money I can invest for 10 years, Fortis offers something the bond can’t: the possibility that my income cheque becomes larger along the way. The bond may pay more today. I’d rather give Fortis a decade to catch up.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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