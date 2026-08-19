Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retirement » A $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Become $70,000: Here’s Why I’d Invest It Now

A $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Become $70,000: Here’s Why I’d Invest It Now

Waiting for the “perfect” TFSA buying moment can cost you years of compounding, especially with a long-run growth stock like Shopify.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Starting earlier matters because a tenfold return takes decades, and delaying simply pushes the goal farther out.
  • A TFSA boosts long-term compounding, but losses don’t create new room, so quality and time horizon matter.
  • Shopify is growing fast and benefiting from AI-driven commerce, but its rich valuation means expect volatility.

The most expensive mistake investors make often looks remarkably responsible. They wait for stocks to become cheaper, headlines to become friendlier, and the economy to stop behaving like it drank three espressos. Unfortunately, the perfect moment usually arrives only after prices have already climbed.

young adult uses credit card to shop online

Source: Getty Images

Don’t delay

That delay carries a real cost. Turning $7,000 into $70,000 requires a tenfold return. At an average annual return of approximately 12.2%, the journey would take 20 years. Waiting five years to begin could push the same milestone five years farther into the future, which is why time may be more valuable than finding a slightly better purchase price.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) makes that compounding considerably more powerful. The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although Canadians should confirm their personal room before contributing. Unused room carries forward, investments can grow tax-free, and withdrawals are generally added back as new room the following calendar year. Growth inside the account doesn’t consume additional contribution room.

Investors shouldn’t confuse “tax-free” with “risk-free,” however. A loss inside the account won’t create replacement room, making quality especially important when choosing what to hold inside a TFSA. The ideal candidate needs a long runway, improving cash flow, and a business capable of earning considerably more a decade from now.

Can’t stop SHOP

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) checks those boxes despite its recent rally. The company provides the technology businesses use to build stores, accept payments, manage inventory, arrange shipping, borrow money, and sell online or in person. Shopify stock earns subscription revenue and takes a slice of the commerce flowing through its platform, allowing it to grow alongside its merchants.

Artificial intelligence (AI) once looked like a threat to that model. If shoppers could ask an AI assistant to find and purchase products, perhaps they wouldn’t visit traditional online stores. Shopify stock responded by positioning itself as the infrastructure beneath those transactions, letting merchants sell through search engines, social platforms, physical stores, and increasingly AI agents.

The latest quarter suggests that strategy is working. AI-driven traffic and orders reaching Shopify merchants each tripled year over year, while daily merchant use of its Sidekick AI assistant increased 3.6 times. Instead of making Shopify obsolete, AI may be creating another storefront for the company to power.

Grow even more

That opportunity is already reaching the financial statements. Second-quarter revenue grew 34% year over year, while Shopify stock produced an 18% free-cash-flow margin. Free cash flow is the money remaining after operating and capital expenses, giving the company room to develop products, repurchase shares, and fund future growth without continually rattling shareholders’ piggy banks.

Shopify stock doesn’t need to rise tenfold next Tuesday. It needs to keep expanding commerce volume, collecting more payment revenue, attracting larger companies, and improving profitability over many years. That’s how compound growth turns an ordinary contribution into an extraordinary balance.

The valuation creates the obvious wrinkle. Shopify stock trades around 100 times trailing earnings. A $7,000 investment would purchase approximately 33 full shares, leaving roughly $136 uninvested before commissions. That price leaves little patience for slowing growth, weaker consumer spending, or AI infrastructure costs that pressure margins. Still, here’s how long it might take to reach that $70,000 amount should shares continue to grow by the same 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

YEARPROJECTED SHARE PRICENUMBER OF SHARESTOTAL VALUE
Initial investment$208.0033$6,864.00
Year 1$302.5433$9,983.69
Year 2$440.0433$14,521.27
Year 3$640.0433$21,121.19
Year 4$930.9333$30,720.78
Year 5$1,354.0433$44,683.37
Year 6$1,969.4533$64,991.96
Year 7$2,864.5733$94,530.80

Bottom line

Volatility comes with the ticket. Shopify stock could fall sharply after disappointing guidance even while its long-term business remains healthy. Investors who can’t tolerate that possibility may prefer a diversified portfolio or a smaller initial position.

For investors with 20 years, sufficient TFSA room, and an appetite for growth, I’d still begin now. Shopify stock’s price won’t climb in a neat staircase, yet its role in global and AI-driven commerce could become considerably larger. Giving that growth two decades to compound may ultimately prove more valuable than waiting for the market to send a prettier invitation.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

technology moves fast
Tech Stocks

This Stock Is Still Deep in the Red, but the Business Has Already Turned

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed’s stock is still down 90% from its peak, but the business is starting to look like a real turnaround.

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

Celestica by the Numbers: 62% Revenue Growth and Real Strong Margins

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is growing fast and its recent dip might not signal the end.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Your Dividend Income Is Falling Behind Inflation: Here’s How I’d Fix It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation quietly cuts the spending power of “steady” dividends, so income investors need dividend growth, not just yield.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? I’d Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Before the Next TSX Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even with the TSX near records, two high-yield dividend stocks are still beaten up enough to offer contrarian income.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Energy Stocks

The AI Boom Is Already Repricing Power Stocks: These 2 Still Look Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI’s biggest bottleneck may be electricity, and two Canadian “picks-and-shovels” stocks are positioned to profit from it.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar Canadian AI software stocks could turn a small $5,000 stake into something much bigger over time.

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Tech Stocks

Down 6.8% After Earnings, Is Constellation Software a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Puja Tayal

Understand the factors influencing Constellation Software's stock movement and its potential for future growth in the market.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

The TSX Is Charging: Here Are 2 Stocks I’m Watching

| Puja Tayal

Learn how the TSX is gaining momentum with a 4.4% rise, largely fueled by technology stocks and AI advancements.

Read more »