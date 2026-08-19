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Here’s My Plan for Turning $14,000 Into Lifelong TFSA Income

Canadians can turn a $14,000 TFSA or higher into a lifelong tax-free income stream with a smart investment plan.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Don’t waste TFSA room sitting in cash—use tax‑free compounding to build an income stream that grows over time.
  • For example, splitting a C$14,000 TFSA (C$7,000 each) between TELUS and Emera at a combined yield of ~4.875% would generate about C$682.50/year (≈C$56.88/month or C$170.63/quarter) in tax‑free income.
  • TELUS recently reset its dividend to a more sustainable level (saving ~C$2.7B through 2028) while Emera offers regulated, predictable cash flows with 19 years of dividend increases and a ~4.1% yield, making the pair a defensive, income‑focused TFSA combo.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) offers unmatched financial flexibility, which is why storing idle cash in it is not only a big mistake but also a wasted opportunity. Tax-free compounding is the TFSA’s greatest feature, and with no expiry date on that growth, you have a long-term wealth builder.

Today, the TFSA has become an integral part of a Canadian’s retirement strategy. Because all interest, capital gains, and dividend income earned inside the account are tax-exempt, you can withdraw tax-free cash anytime while keeping your principal intact. Moreover, you can turn an initial lump sum, say $14,000, into a lifelong TFSA income.

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The $14,000 TFSA plan

A $14,000 TFSA is equivalent to two times the $7,000 annual limit in 2026. To transform the lump sum into a sustainable source of pension-like income, you need to balance a solid immediate yield with dividend growth. You don’t want to put your capital at risk, which could derail your plan.

Instead of investing $14,000 in one stock, allocate $7,000 each to two defensive companies that provide essential everyday services. First is TELUS (TSX:T), offering exposure to telecommunications and digital infrastructure. Second is Emera (TSX:EMA), which operates highly regulated electric and gas utility assets.

With a combined average yield of 4.875%, the pair generates $682.50 in tax-free income annually, or roughly $56.88 monthly. However, since the payment schedule of both stocks is quarterly, you’d receive $170.63 every three months in your TFSA. Future dividend hikes will boost the quarterly payouts over time.

Dividend reset

TELUS trades at a deep discount due to the industry slump. At $13.54 per share, the year-to-date loss is 21.5%. Still, Canada’s second-largest 5G stock by market capitalization stands out as a profitable holding for income-focused TFSA investors following the recent dividend reset.

The $21.3 billion telco adjusted its quarterly payout to $0.1875 per share, effective October 1, 2025, bringing the yield to approximately 5.65% and reducing the payout range to 45% to 60% of free cash flow (FCF).  

TELUS, along with BCE and Rogers Communications, operates a capital-intensive communications services business with high barriers to entry. The essential infrastructure remains a durable foundation, notwithstanding the reduced but more sustainable dividend.

According to TELUS, the dividend policy change announced on July 31, 2026, will generate approximately $2.7 billion in cumulative cash savings through 2028. The plan is to direct these funds toward debt reduction.

Dividend grower

Emera is not only a cash-flow machine but also a compounding growth engine for income-focused investors. The $21.9 billion energy and services company derives around 95% of its earnings from regulated assets, providing insulation from economic downturns.

Its president and CEO, Scott Balfour, said Emera continues to benefit from strong economic and population growth across its service territories in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. EMA trades at $71.49 per share, up 9% year to date, and pays a 4.1% dividend.

This top-tier utility stock has raised dividends for 19 consecutive years and targets 1% to 2% annual growth through 2030. The modest guidance will allow Emera to conserve cash and channel the funds into its new $20 billion five-year capital investment plan to expand its regular rate base.

Smart strategy

Splitting a $14,000 TFSA between TELUS and Emera is a smart strategy for an income plan. Over time, tax-free compounding will turn your two-stock basket into a source of lifetime cash flow.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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