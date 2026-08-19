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I’m Turning My TFSA Contribution Room Into Real Cash Flow

Use TFSA contribution room to buy income assets, reinvest distributions, exercise patience, and let tax‑sheltered compounding grow future cash flow.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Shift TFSA strategy from chasing gains to building tax‑free cash flow with dividends/distributions from durable, cash‑generating businesses.
  • Examples: CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN) offers monthly payouts and roughly 4.6% yield (P/FFO about 13.3), while Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) yields about 3.9% but pairs income with growth from scaling fee‑bearing capital.
  • Use TFSA contribution room to buy income assets, reinvest distributions, exercise patience, and let tax‑sheltered compounding grow future cash flow.

For too long, I viewed my Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) primarily as a place to buy stocks and wait for them to appreciate. My thinking has changed. I now see unused TFSA contribution room as an opportunity to build a personal cash-flow machine — one that can generate passive income with an emphasis on dividends and distributions, while long-term capital gains are also expected. 

That distinction matters. The goal isn’t simply to own “high-yield” stocks. Chasing the biggest yields can lead investors toward businesses whose payouts may be unsustainable. Instead, I want companies with durable assets, recurring cash generation, capable management, and a realistic path to growing distributions over time.

Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

CAPREIT: Turning rent into income

One example is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) or CAPREIT. CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 apartment suites and townhomes, with properties primarily in Canada and additional exposure to the Netherlands. 

What attracts me isn’t simply the distribution. It’s the underlying business: people need somewhere to live, and quality rental housing produces recurring revenue. CAPREIT pays out a monthly cash distribution, equivalent to $1.55 per unit annualized. 

That gives me something psychologically valuable in a TFSA: cash arriving while a professional team manages the underlying real estate. I can reinvest those distributions for more income, or eventually use the income for other goals.

Of course, real estate investment trusts aren’t risk-free. Interest rates, property values, regulation, operating costs, management quality, and financing conditions can all affect returns. That’s why I would treat CAR.UN as only a piece of the TFSA portfolio.

Importantly, CAPREIT stock is trading at valuations last seen in 2014. At $33.70 per unit, it trades at a price-to-funds-from-operations ratio of about 13.3 and offers a nice distribution yield of about 4.6%. A combination of some valuation expansion and the yield could support total returns of more or less 10%.

Brookfield Asset Management: Cash flow with a growth engine

My other example is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). The appeal here is different. Rather than indirectly owning rental properties, Brookfield Asset Management is built around managing alternative investments and participating in the economics of long-duration assets.

Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend may be smaller than CAPREIT, but I don’t view it as merely an income stock. BAM also has the potential to deliver above-average growth by scaling its fee-bearing capital, expanding into high-demand sectors like energy transition and AI infrastructure, capturing massive institutional and insurance capital inflows, and deploying its substantial uncalled commitments into high-returning alternative assets. From 2025 to 2030, it plans to double its fee-bearing capital.

Brookfield Asset Management currently yields about 3.9%, which is not bad in the current environment. For me, BAM creates an appealing TFSA combination: it emphasizes business growth and rising future cash generation. For example, in the last few years, it has increased its dividend at a double-digit rate.

My TFSA cash-flow mindset

The biggest change is how I measure success. I don’t ask only, “How much is my portfolio worth?” I also ask, “How much cash did my investments produce this year, and how much could they produce five or 10 years from now?”

That mindset encourages patience. I can reinvest distributions when valuations are attractive, add fresh TFSA contribution room, and allow compounding to do the heavy lifting. Because investment income and gains inside a TFSA are generally sheltered from Canadian tax, the account can be particularly powerful for long-term compounding.

The bottom line

I don’t want my TFSA contribution room sitting idle. I want to convert it into assets that are expected to generate safe and ideally growing cash flow. Currently, both CAPREIT and BAM appear to be reasonable buys for a long-term TFSA portfolio. CAPREIT offers indirect exposure to recurring rental income, while BAM provides nice income and long-term growth potential.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Asset Management and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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