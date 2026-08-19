I’m Turning My TFSA Contribution Room Into Real Cash Flow

Examples: CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN) offers monthly payouts and roughly 4.6% yield (P/FFO about 13.3), while Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) yields about 3.9% but pairs income with growth from scaling fee‑bearing capital.

For too long, I viewed my Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) primarily as a place to buy stocks and wait for them to appreciate. My thinking has changed. I now see unused TFSA contribution room as an opportunity to build a personal cash-flow machine — one that can generate passive income with an emphasis on dividends and distributions, while long-term capital gains are also expected.

That distinction matters. The goal isn’t simply to own “high-yield” stocks. Chasing the biggest yields can lead investors toward businesses whose payouts may be unsustainable. Instead, I want companies with durable assets, recurring cash generation, capable management, and a realistic path to growing distributions over time.

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CAPREIT: Turning rent into income

One example is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) or CAPREIT. CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 apartment suites and townhomes, with properties primarily in Canada and additional exposure to the Netherlands.

What attracts me isn’t simply the distribution. It’s the underlying business: people need somewhere to live, and quality rental housing produces recurring revenue. CAPREIT pays out a monthly cash distribution, equivalent to $1.55 per unit annualized.

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That gives me something psychologically valuable in a TFSA: cash arriving while a professional team manages the underlying real estate. I can reinvest those distributions for more income, or eventually use the income for other goals.

Of course, real estate investment trusts aren’t risk-free. Interest rates, property values, regulation, operating costs, management quality, and financing conditions can all affect returns. That’s why I would treat CAR.UN as only a piece of the TFSA portfolio.

Importantly, CAPREIT stock is trading at valuations last seen in 2014. At $33.70 per unit, it trades at a price-to-funds-from-operations ratio of about 13.3 and offers a nice distribution yield of about 4.6%. A combination of some valuation expansion and the yield could support total returns of more or less 10%.

Brookfield Asset Management: Cash flow with a growth engine

My other example is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). The appeal here is different. Rather than indirectly owning rental properties, Brookfield Asset Management is built around managing alternative investments and participating in the economics of long-duration assets.

Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend may be smaller than CAPREIT, but I don’t view it as merely an income stock. BAM also has the potential to deliver above-average growth by scaling its fee-bearing capital, expanding into high-demand sectors like energy transition and AI infrastructure, capturing massive institutional and insurance capital inflows, and deploying its substantial uncalled commitments into high-returning alternative assets. From 2025 to 2030, it plans to double its fee-bearing capital.

Brookfield Asset Management currently yields about 3.9%, which is not bad in the current environment. For me, BAM creates an appealing TFSA combination: it emphasizes business growth and rising future cash generation. For example, in the last few years, it has increased its dividend at a double-digit rate.

My TFSA cash-flow mindset

The biggest change is how I measure success. I don’t ask only, “How much is my portfolio worth?” I also ask, “How much cash did my investments produce this year, and how much could they produce five or 10 years from now?”

That mindset encourages patience. I can reinvest distributions when valuations are attractive, add fresh TFSA contribution room, and allow compounding to do the heavy lifting. Because investment income and gains inside a TFSA are generally sheltered from Canadian tax, the account can be particularly powerful for long-term compounding.

The bottom line

I don’t want my TFSA contribution room sitting idle. I want to convert it into assets that are expected to generate safe and ideally growing cash flow. Currently, both CAPREIT and BAM appear to be reasonable buys for a long-term TFSA portfolio. CAPREIT offers indirect exposure to recurring rental income, while BAM provides nice income and long-term growth potential.