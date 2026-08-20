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4 TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay You No Matter What the Market Does

Do you want dividend stocks that you can hold through any market? These four TSX stocks are safe bets through it all.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • Stable Income with Growth: Fortis and AltaGas provide reliable income with yields of 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively, alongside steady dividend growth due to regulated operations.
  • Essential Goods and Services: Loblaw offers stability with its essential goods market, providing a 1% yield and strong brand presence, ensuring customer loyalty.
  • Banking Strength: Royal Bank of Canada stands as a top dividend stock with a 2.35% yield, supported by its scale, premium customer base, and consistent 7% dividend growth.

Investors flock to dividend stocks because their income is a nice hedge against market volatility. Many dividend stocks have defensive traits like contracted or regulated income streams.

These stocks tend to react slower than the broader market. As a result, you get a double whammy hedge (income returns and less volatility) from the broader market. If you are looking for some a mix of market hedges, these four dividend stocks are good no matter what the market does.

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Fortis stock: A top dividend-growth record

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has a market cap of $40 billion. It operates nine regulated transmission and distribution utilities across North America.

In terms of quality, this is one of the best and safest dividend stocks in Canada. A 52-year dividend-growth trajectory is a testament to its business longevity and quality.

The company continues to see good years ahead. It is aiming for 7% annual base case growth and 4-6% annual dividend growth. It yields 3.3% right now.

AltaGas: Growth and income

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) has market cap of $16.5 billion. This dividend stock has a U.S. utility that supplies gas to over 1.6 million customers in the U.S. It also has a midstream/export business that is smartly positioned across Western Canada.

Both businesses are doing very well. The utility is growing at an above-sector-average growth rate. The midstream business is enjoying substantial growth in demand for liquified petroleum gases (LPG) in Asia.

AltaGas has grown its dividend over the past six years by a 6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). It is aiming for a 5-7% dividend CAGR going forward. However, with a major uptick in growth recently, it could hit near the high end of its target. AltaGas stock yields 2.5% now.

Loblaw: Essential goods for stability

Loblaw (TSX:L) has a market cap of $70 billion. It operates Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy brands. The fact is, no matter the economy, people need food, essentials, and pharmacy goods.

It has scale across Canada, which allows it to procure goods cheaper than competitors. Its leading loyalty platform helps keep consumers engaged and returning. It has done a good job of steadily improving margins over time.

This dividend stock has grown its dividend by a 12% CAGR over the past five years. It has 14 years of consecutive dividend increases. It yields 1%. This stock is a bit pricey, but you might need to pay up for its quality, essential business.

Royal Bank: Canada’s largest dividend stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has a market cap of $413 billion. That makes it Canada’s largest stock and company. It also happens to be one of Canada’s best operated banks.

Royal has leading franchises in retail banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Its scale enables a low cost of funding and strong returns on equity. Its premium brand attracts premium customers, so that helps offset lending risks.

This dividend stock has grown its dividend by a 7% CAGR over the past decade. It just raised it 7% in 2026. Royal stock yields 2.35%. It is arguably expensive here. You may want to wait for a modest pullback to start building a position.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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