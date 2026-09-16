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Why I’m Using These 5 Canadian Stocks as My TFSA Cornerstones

The following five Canadian stocks offer investors’ strong dividend income and capital gain potential, an ideal mix for one’s TFSA.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • High-yielding infrastructure stocks Brookfield Infrastructure (5.08% yield) and Enbridge (5.79% yield) offer TFSA investors tax-sheltered income backed by secular growth trends and booming energy demand.
  • • Telus (5.89% yield) and Vital Infrastructure (nearly 7% yield) provide defensive income through essential telecom services and healthcare real estate with long-term leases and aging population tailwinds.
  • • BlackBerry rounds out the portfolio as a higher-risk growth play, with Q1 revenue up 26% and adjusted EBITDA surging 144% as its connected systems strategy gains traction.

The Canadian stock market is full of opportunities to enhance investors’ tax-free savings account (TFSA) portfolios. Dividend stocks, interest-bearing securities, and stocks with the potential for outsized capital gains are ideal TFSA investments.

For me, the following five Canadian stocks are the cornerstones of my TFSA – for tax-sheltered dividend income and capital gains.

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Every TFSA would benefit from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN), which is yielding a generous 5.1%.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock is characterized by reliable and growing dividend income, which is supported by its critical global infrastructure networks. In fact, this business has supported a 40% dividend increase over the last five years.

Furthermore, Brookfield is characterized by strong growth prospects, which is being driven by an infrastructure investment super-cycle that is growing in size and scope. Simply put, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Brookfield as it rides the waves of digitization, decarbonization, and deglobalization.

In Brookfield’s latest quarter, the company posted a 10% increase in funds from operations, to $709 million.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) is one of the Canadian stocks that has a generous yield and a bright future. This leading energy infrastructure company is currently yielding 5.8%.

Today, Enbridge’s vast network of pipelines, utilities, and renewable energy assets are increasingly valuable as energy demand is booming in North America and from abroad. Enbridge stock’s predictable and growing cash flows are indicative of this Canadian stock’s value proposition for any TFSA.

Looking ahead, Enbridge stock is positioned for continued growth. This growth will be driven by growing Canadian production and infrastructure needs.

Telus

Telus Inc. (TSX: T) has come through a lot of turmoil recently. And while this turmoil is probably not over, the company is armed with a leading telecom footprint and unmatched technology assets. And this Canadian stock is yielding a very generous 5.9%.

The future for Telus is not perfectly clear, but there are real reasons for optimism. You see, the new CEO has a plan in place. He is intent on recognizing the value of Telus’ telecom business, with a focus on cost control, divesting of non-core businesses, and return on capital.

This transformation plan is intended to allow Telus to realize the full value of its key and critical telecom assets. Digitization and the growth of data are all facilitated by telecom companies like Telus. The value of this cannot be understated, and Telus intends to strengthen its position in this ecosystem.

Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) is a Canadian stock that has its hands in healthcare real estate. The stock currently yields almost 7%, and I’ve loaded up on it in my TFSA.

This Canadian stock’s cash flows are consistent, predictable, and defensive. Also, its dividend is backed by secure and long leases, and inflation protection. Finally, Vital Infrastructure benefits from one of the biggest trends today – the aging population.

Blackberry

For my last TFSA pick, I’ve chosen one that has a little more risk, but with a higher return potential, Blackberry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Blackberry has been pursuing a strategy focused on connected systems. This means providing the technology and software that enable connected cars, medical devices, robotics, and more.

In the company’s most recent quarter, results demonstrated that this Canadian stock is gaining some real traction. Total Q1 revenue increased 26% to $152.9 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 144% to $36.3 million. And adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.04 compared to $0.02 in the same period last year.

The bottom line

The Canadian stocks discussed in this article go a long way in constructing a reliable, income-producing TFSA portfolio that will likely prosper for years to come.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in BlackBerry, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, TELUS, and Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, TELUS, and Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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