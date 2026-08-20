Focus on consistently saving and investing for compounding growth rather than the milestone alone.

Is Your TFSA Ahead of or Behind the $109,000 Milestone?

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Focus on consistently saving and investing for compounding growth rather than the milestone alone — owning quality long‑term businesses (e.g., Alimentation Couche‑Tard, TSX:ATD) can help, but ATD has acquisition and debt risks.

Most Canadians are far below that mark. e.g., 45–49‑year‑olds had an average TFSA value of $28,084 and about $66,094 unused room (about 30% utilized); unused room carries forward so you can catch up.

If you were eligible in 2009, you have $109,000 of cumulative TFSA contribution room as of 2026 — that’s the total you could have contributed.

If you were eligible to contribute to a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) when the program launched in 2009, you have accumulated $109,000 of total contribution room by 2026. But here’s an important distinction: $109,000 is not the ultimate TFSA balance. It is the cumulative amount you could have contributed over the years, before accounting for withdrawals and investment growth.

That makes the milestone a useful benchmark, but not a finish line. If your TFSA is well below $109,000, you’re certainly not alone.

If you became eligible after 2009, your TFSA milestone would be lower. You can sum up your milestone using the amounts below.

Year TFSA Contribution Limit ($) 2009 5,000 2010 5,000 2011 5,000 2012 5,000 2013 5,500 2014 5,500 2015 10,000 2016 5,500 2017 5,500 2018 5,500 2019 6,000 2020 6,000 2021 6,000 2022 6,000 2023 6,500 2024 7,000 2025 7,000 2026 7,000 Total 109,000

Source: Getty Images

Most Canadians aren’t maxing out their TFSAs

The latest Statistics Canada data, covering the 2024 contribution year, show just how much unused room Canadians have. Among TFSA holders aged 45 to 49, the average fair market value was $28,084, while average unused contribution room was $66,094. That means the typical account had used only about 30% of the available room.

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Utilization generally improves with age, reaching roughly 50% for Canadians aged 60 to 64. Younger Canadians often have even more competing priorities, including housing, raising children, travel, and other financial goals with younger age groups below ages 45–49 typically using 23–27% of their TFSA room.

So, being behind the $109,000 milestone doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve failed at saving. More importantly, unused TFSA room carries forward. That gives you an opportunity to catch up later, provided you remain eligible and avoid overcontributing. Check your available room with the Canada Revenue Agency before making a contribution.

The real opportunity is getting your money compounding

If you want to close the gap, increasing your savings rate is a logical place to start. A common rule of thumb is to save 15% to 20% of pre-tax income, although the appropriate amount depends on your circumstances.

But saving money is only half the equation. What you do with that money inside your TFSA can have an enormous impact over time.

Early on, your contributions do most of the heavy lifting. Eventually, investment returns can become the bigger driver as your portfolio compounds. That’s why investors should think beyond simply reaching a contribution milestone and focus on owning quality assets for the long term.

One Canadian stock worth keeping on the watchlist is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

Couche-Tard could be a long-term TFSA compounder

Couche-Tard has built an impressive record of expanding through acquisitions and growing its convenience-store network. The company’s latest move is particularly ambitious: on July 31, it announced a roughly US$8.6 billion agreement to acquire Żabka Group, which operates more than 13,000 convenience stores across Poland and Romania and handles about 4.3 million daily transactions.

The deal would significantly expand Couche-Tard’s presence in Central and Eastern Europe, adding scale to its original global network of 17,267 sites.

There are risks, of course. Large acquisitions can increase debt and execution risk, and investors shouldn’t assume every deal will create value. Still, Couche-Tard has demonstrated a long-term focus on profitable growth, and management is targeting at least 10% annual growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share through fiscal 2030.

The bottom line

Don’t panic if you’re behind the $109,000 TFSA milestone. By consistently saving, investing in high-quality businesses, and giving compounding enough time to work, investors can potentially turn unused TFSA room into a powerful long-term wealth-building opportunity.