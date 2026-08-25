Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Which Canadian Stocks Pay the Highest Dividend Yields Right Now?

Which Canadian Stocks Pay the Highest Dividend Yields Right Now?

A 7%+ yield can be real income, but it can also be a flashing warning sign if cash flow and debt don’t support it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Use the latest declared regular payout, annualize it, and divide by today’s price, then confirm coverage and leverage.
  • BTB’s payout looks best covered today, while Allied’s is stretched and could face another cut.
  • BCE’s yield is lower but broader and better covered post-reset, though leverage and competition still matter.

A 7.7% yield can turn a $10,000 investment into roughly $770 of annual income. That sounds useful, until the stock cuts its payout and the share price falls with it.

Yield tables are particularly good at hiding this danger. Some use dividends paid over the last 12 months instead of the payout investors can reasonably expect over the next 12. An outdated data screen can still make its yield look far higher than the 7.7% investors are actually being offered.

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

Source: Getty Images

Screen high yields

The simple, useful calculation is as follows: the latest declared regular payout, annualized, divided by the current share price. Investors should then check cash-flow coverage, debt, and operating momentum before treating a large yield as income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BTB.UN$3.912,557$0.30$767.10Monthly$9,997.87
AP.UN$9.381,066$0.72$767.52Monthly$9,999.08
BCE$30.86324$1.75$567.00Quarterly$9,998.64

This screen excludes exchange-traded funds (ETF), split-share corporations, special dividends, and illiquid penny stocks. Among reasonably established TSX companies and real estate investment trusts (REIT), these are three richer yields worth investigating. They are not automatically the best Canadian dividend stocks, they simply pay a lot at current prices. So, are they worth the investment?

BTB

BTB REIT (TSX:BTB.UN) owns industrial, necessity-based retail and suburban office properties. Its latest move was another step toward industrial real estate, including three fully leased Alberta acquisitions expected to add $2.5 million of annualized net operating income (NOI).

Second-quarter rental revenue rose 4.5%, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) reached $0.098 per unit. The adjusted AFFO payout ratio improved to 76.5%. At $3.91, the units also trade roughly 30% below BTB’s $5.56 net asset value per unit. The catch is a 58.1% total debt ratio and only 91.3% occupancy, leaving little room for sloppy execution.

AP

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) owns distinctive urban workspaces in major Canadian cities. It secured about $321 million of 2026 property-sale proceeds, including firm transactions, with the cash earmarked for debt reduction.

Leased area reached 86.7%, and the $9.38 unit price sits about 51% below the reported $18.97 net asset value. That discount is hardly free. Second-quarter same-asset net operating income fell 12.6%, net debt remained 12 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and the adjusted AFFO payout ratio was 105.7%. Allied expects distributions to exceed available cash in the near term, so another reduction cannot be dismissed.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) operates wireless, fibre internet, and media businesses. The Ziply Fiber acquisition added a U.S. growth platform, while ongoing cost cuts helped wireline adjusted EBITDA margins expand 110 basis points to 42.7% in the latest quarter.

Reported revenue rose 1.5% for BCE stock, although it declined 2% excluding Ziply. Near $30.86, BCE stock trades around 8.8 times the midpoint of 2026 adjusted earnings guidance. The $0.44 quarterly dividend is far better covered after 2025’s reset, yet leverage near 3.8 times EBITDA and aggressive telecom pricing remain real risks.

Bottom line

BTB offers the strongest current coverage, Allied the deepest discount, and BCE stock the broadest business. None deserves a purchase based on yield alone. A smaller starting position, room to add after results and a diversified portfolio can turn a tempting payout into a more durable income plan.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: How Couples Can Earn an Average of $772 per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

Couples can use this TFSA strategy to improve returns while reducing portfolio risk.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 15%: I’m Holding Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield stock has pulled back, but distributable earnings are up 15% a year. Here's why this Canadian dividend stock stays…

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

The Next Market Dip May Be Smaller Than You Hope: Here’s What I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CCL Industries looks like a solid “start now, add on dips” stock when the market is expensive and the perfect…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Structure $14,000 in a TFSA for Steady Payouts

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent additions to a TFSA for investors seeking to enhance their passive income…

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

Could This 8.1% Monthly Dividend Stock Be a TFSA Investor’s Dream?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TFSA investors may earn 8.1% in monthly distributions from Nexus REIT units trading at a 40% NAV discount. What's the…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Why This 10%-Down Dividend Stock Is Still a Forever Buy for Me

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Even after a 10% dip, Granite REIT remains a forever buy thanks to high occupancy, growing NOI, and a 4%…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Turn $25,000 in a TFSA Into $151 a Month

| Sneha Nahata

At a blended yield of roughly 7.3%, a $25,000 investment, spread equally between these two stocks would generate steady monthly…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Are You Using Your TFSA Wrong? Here’s How to Fix it

| Kay Ng

A TFSA can be much more than a place to park cash. By maximizing contributions and investing for long-term growth,…

Read more »