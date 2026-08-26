A 30-Year Retirement Is Coming: Here’s the Income Plan I Wouldn’t Delay

Retiring on $600,000 can feel safe at first, but inflation, taxes, and bad timing can quietly break the plan.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Constellation Software can power long-term growth, but it’s pricey and belongs as one diversified piece.

Inflation makes a “safe” $24,000 withdrawal in year one need about $43,000 by year 30.

Retirement rarely breaks in year one. It breaks when a tidy year-1 budget is still working in year 23, after inflation, taxes, and a badly timed market decline have all taken a bite. A $600,000 portfolio can look comfortably large on retirement day and still be poorly designed for what comes next.

Consider a retiree withdrawing 4%, or $24,000, during the first year. That provides $2,000 monthly before tax. The percentage is an illustration, not a promise of safety. Even if inflation matches the Bank of Canada’s 2% target, maintaining the same purchasing power becomes steadily more expensive. The final withdrawal is almost $19,500 larger than the first and buys roughly the same basket of goods.

RETIREMENT YEAR ANNUAL INCOME NEEDED MONTHLY EQUIVALENT Starting year $24,000 $2,000 Year 10 $29,256 $2,438 Year 20 $35,663 $2,972 Year 30 $43,473 $3,623

Source: Getty Images

One yield can’t carry 30 years

Keeping everything in cash feels safe, but inflation quietly removes purchasing power. Chasing the highest dividend yields creates another problem. A cut can reduce income and clobber the share price together. An all-stock portfolio offers more growth, yet it may force a retiree to sell after a crash. Instead, consider three moves.

First, total the after-tax income expected from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and any workplace pension. Ideally, this dependable income covers housing, food, utilities, and insurance. The portfolio then funds the remaining gap and discretionary spending.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

For the $600,000 example, I might hold $48,000 in cash and short-term guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), equal to two years of planned withdrawals. Another $192,000 could sit in high-quality bonds and a staggered GIC ladder. The remaining $360,000 could own diversified equities.

That creates an allocation of 8% cash, 32% fixed income, and 60% equities. It isn’t a universal prescription. Someone with a large defined-benefit pension may tolerate more stocks, while an investor who loses sleep during corrections may need fewer.

Spend from reserves

Monthly withdrawals come from cash rather than whichever investment happens to be down. After a strong market year, gains can refill the reserve. After a weak year, maturing bonds or GICs can provide spending money while stocks recover. This leaves the equity layer invested for expenses arriving 10, 20, or 30 years from now, which is where a company such as Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) becomes useful.

Constellation acquires and operates more than 1,000 specialized software businesses. These products help customers perform essential industry-specific tasks, making replacement expensive, disruptive, and about as appealing as changing accountants during an audit.

Second-quarter revenue increased 17% year over year to US$3.3 billion, including 3% organic growth. Acquisitions produced most of the increase, demonstrating why disciplined capital allocation remains central to the investment thesis.

The analyst model projects approximately 14% annual revenue growth over the next five years. That is a forecast rather than a guarantee, and Constellation stock’s tiny dividend won’t fund many grocery trips. Its job would be growing the capital available for much later withdrawals.

Near $3,050.85, the shares trade around 49 times trailing earnings, so I’d build a small position gradually. Constellation must invest increasingly large amounts without lowering its acquisition standards. Artificial intelligence (AI) could also weaken some older software products. This stock belongs inside the diversified equity layer, not underneath the entire retirement plan.

Foolish takeaway

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) withdrawals are tax-free and don’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as OAS. Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP) must mature by the end of the year their owner turns 71, while Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals are taxable and annual minimums apply.

That makes “spend the TFSA first” and “never touch the RRSP early” slogans rather than complete plans. Review which account funds each year’s spending before December, while there is still time to manage taxable income.

In short, a 30-year retirement doesn’t require 30 years of accurate forecasts. It requires dependable income, a near-term reserve, and investments capable of outgrowing inflation. Cash can fund today, bonds can protect tomorrow, and a company such as Constellation can pursue the spending required decades from now.