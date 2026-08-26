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A 30-Year Retirement Is Coming: Here’s the Income Plan I Wouldn’t Delay

Retiring on $600,000 can feel safe at first, but inflation, taxes, and bad timing can quietly break the plan.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Inflation makes a “safe” $24,000 withdrawal in year one need about $43,000 by year 30.
  • A three-layer mix of cash, bonds/GICs, and stocks helps avoid selling after a market crash.
  • Constellation Software can power long-term growth, but it’s pricey and belongs as one diversified piece.

Retirement rarely breaks in year one. It breaks when a tidy year-1 budget is still working in year 23, after inflation, taxes, and a badly timed market decline have all taken a bite. A $600,000 portfolio can look comfortably large on retirement day and still be poorly designed for what comes next.

Consider a retiree withdrawing 4%, or $24,000, during the first year. That provides $2,000 monthly before tax. The percentage is an illustration, not a promise of safety. Even if inflation matches the Bank of Canada’s 2% target, maintaining the same purchasing power becomes steadily more expensive. The final withdrawal is almost $19,500 larger than the first and buys roughly the same basket of goods.

RETIREMENT YEARANNUAL INCOME NEEDEDMONTHLY EQUIVALENT
Starting year$24,000$2,000
Year 10$29,256$2,438
Year 20$35,663$2,972
Year 30$43,473$3,623
Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping

Source: Getty Images

One yield can’t carry 30 years

Keeping everything in cash feels safe, but inflation quietly removes purchasing power. Chasing the highest dividend yields creates another problem. A cut can reduce income and clobber the share price together. An all-stock portfolio offers more growth, yet it may force a retiree to sell after a crash. Instead, consider three moves.

First, total the after-tax income expected from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and any workplace pension. Ideally, this dependable income covers housing, food, utilities, and insurance. The portfolio then funds the remaining gap and discretionary spending.

For the $600,000 example, I might hold $48,000 in cash and short-term guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), equal to two years of planned withdrawals. Another $192,000 could sit in high-quality bonds and a staggered GIC ladder. The remaining $360,000 could own diversified equities.

That creates an allocation of 8% cash, 32% fixed income, and 60% equities. It isn’t a universal prescription. Someone with a large defined-benefit pension may tolerate more stocks, while an investor who loses sleep during corrections may need fewer.

Spend from reserves

Monthly withdrawals come from cash rather than whichever investment happens to be down. After a strong market year, gains can refill the reserve. After a weak year, maturing bonds or GICs can provide spending money while stocks recover. This leaves the equity layer invested for expenses arriving 10, 20, or 30 years from now, which is where a company such as Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) becomes useful.

Constellation acquires and operates more than 1,000 specialized software businesses. These products help customers perform essential industry-specific tasks, making replacement expensive, disruptive, and about as appealing as changing accountants during an audit.

Second-quarter revenue increased 17% year over year to US$3.3 billion, including 3% organic growth. Acquisitions produced most of the increase, demonstrating why disciplined capital allocation remains central to the investment thesis.

The analyst model projects approximately 14% annual revenue growth over the next five years. That is a forecast rather than a guarantee, and Constellation stock’s tiny dividend won’t fund many grocery trips. Its job would be growing the capital available for much later withdrawals.

Near $3,050.85, the shares trade around 49 times trailing earnings, so I’d build a small position gradually. Constellation must invest increasingly large amounts without lowering its acquisition standards. Artificial intelligence (AI) could also weaken some older software products. This stock belongs inside the diversified equity layer, not underneath the entire retirement plan.

Foolish takeaway

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) withdrawals are tax-free and don’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as OAS. Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP) must mature by the end of the year their owner turns 71, while Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals are taxable and annual minimums apply.

That makes “spend the TFSA first” and “never touch the RRSP early” slogans rather than complete plans. Review which account funds each year’s spending before December, while there is still time to manage taxable income.

In short, a 30-year retirement doesn’t require 30 years of accurate forecasts. It requires dependable income, a near-term reserve, and investments capable of outgrowing inflation. Cash can fund today, bonds can protect tomorrow, and a company such as Constellation can pursue the spending required decades from now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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