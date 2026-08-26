After the TSX hits fresh highs, two steady Canadian leaders could offer a smarter way to ease into the rally.

If the TSX Rally Keeps Going, These Are the Stocks Late Buyers May Chase

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Intact looks like a quieter value play, with strong profits and dividends, despite storm-claim pressures.

A market rally becomes emotionally expensive long before stocks look absurd. Cash feels wonderfully prudent during a correction. After several record highs, it starts looking unemployed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index recently closed at a record 36,759.29 following five consecutive gains. The rally could continue, although buying whatever rose yesterday isn’t much of a plan. I’d concentrate on Canadian stocks whose next move could be supported by improving businesses or fresh catalysts.

Investors arriving late frequently want recognizable, profitable companies with stories that can be explained before the elevator reaches the next floor. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) fit that description for different reasons.

I wouldn’t wait for the perfect dip or invest everything immediately. Splitting a planned investment into several purchases can establish exposure while leaving cash available if enthusiasm temporarily gets ahead of the fundamentals.

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ATD

Couche-Tard stock operates convenience stores and fuel locations under brands including Circle K. Its enormous network provides purchasing scale, while food, beverages, private-label products, and digital loyalty programs can gradually reduce its dependence on fuel.

Fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 58.7% year over year, while consolidated same-store merchandise revenue rose 2.2%. Couche-Tard has now added another potential growth engine through its planned US$8.6 billion acquisition of Żabka, which operates more than 13,000 stores across Poland and Romania.

Near $92.56, Couche-Tard stock trades around 19.7 times trailing earnings. That isn’t a clearance-bin valuation, but a successful Żabka integration could expand its European footprint considerably. The risk is equally clear. Financing and integrating the company’s largest acquisition will require disciplined execution, particularly if fuel demand remains soft.

IFC

Intact is Canada’s largest property-and-casualty insurer, selling coverage across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Insurance rarely receives the loudest applause during a rally, which can make it attractive when buyers eventually look beyond the market’s most obvious winners.

Despite elevated catastrophe and large-loss claims, Intact produced a 17% operating return on equity during the second quarter. Book value per share increased 13% year over year, suggesting the underlying franchise continued creating value through a difficult claims period.

At approximately $270.44, Intact trades near 15 times trailing earnings and pays a $1.47 quarterly dividend. More severe storms could increase claims, while continued weakness in its United Kingdom and Ireland operations could pressure underwriting profitability. Weather has never shown much respect for an earnings calendar.

Foolish takeaway

An investor could divide approximately $10,000 between the two companies as follows. The modest dividend income is a bonus rather than the main attraction, but add in returns aligned with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the last decade, and those numbers look far more appealing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT 10-YEAR CAGR POTENTIAL VALUE AFTER 1 YEAR POTENTIAL 1-YEAR GROWTH ATD $92.56 54 $0.84 $45.36 Quarterly $4,998.24 13% $5,646.01 $647.77 IFC $270.44 18 $5.88 $105.84 Quarterly $4,867.92 14% $5,550.89 $682.97 TOTAL — 72 — $151.20 Quarterly $9,866.16 13.5% weighted $11,196.90 $1,330.74

Neither stock guarantees protection from a market decline, and two companies don’t provide complete portfolio diversification. However, Couche-Tard stock offers a major expansion catalyst, while Intact provides profitable insurance operations at a lower earnings multiple.

If the TSX rally keeps going, those qualities could attract investors who waited for reassurance. I’d rather start gradually before the crowd arrives than chase either stock simply because its chart suddenly becomes more exciting.