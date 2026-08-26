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Worth Watching: This Dividend Stock Pays Monthly and Yields 4.2%

A tempting monthly dividend isn’t automatically safe, but Whitecap’s payout looks well-supported by real free cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Whitecap’s 4.2% monthly dividend is currently covered, using only about 24% of quarterly free funds flow.
  • The Veren acquisition appears to be working, with higher production, lower costs, and much less debt.
  • The stock is near its 52-week high, so it’s better watched for a pullback than chased.

A monthly dividend can feel like a miniature pension landing in your account. The timing is convenient, the cash flow is visible, and reinvestment happens faster. Unfortunately, a payment arriving 12 times a year is not automatically safer than one arriving 4 times. A tiny calendar upgrade cannot fix weak cash flow.

That distinction makes Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) interesting. Its $0.06 monthly dividend equals $0.73 annually. At writing, the stock yields approximately 4.2%. That is not the highest yield on the TSX, but Whitecap stock’s latest results suggest the payment is backed by considerably more than income-investor enthusiasm.

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field

Source: Getty Images

First, the income

Someone investing $10,000 could purchase 570 whole shares and leave $7.90 uninvested. Based on the current declared rate, that position would generate about $34.66 per month or $415.87 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WCP$17.53570$0.7296$415.87Monthly$9,992.10

The cash does not become guaranteed because the table looks tidy. Whitecap stock’s board declares each payment, and the company’s ability to maintain it ultimately depends on commodity prices, operating costs, capital spending, and debt. That is the less glamorous but much more important side of dividend investing in Canada.

What’s more, the dividend looks covered. Whitecap stock produced a record $1.4 billion of funds flow during the second quarter of 2026. After $430 million of capital expenditures, free funds flow reached approximately $925 million. The company paid $221 million in dividends during the quarter, meaning the payout consumed about 24% of free funds flow.

That is healthy coverage, particularly for an energy producer whose cash generation can swing with oil and natural gas prices. It leaves room to reduce debt, fund drilling, or absorb a weaker commodity period without immediately treating the dividend like a loose thread on a sweater.

Veren deal does work

Whitecap stock acquired Veren in May 2025, creating a much larger light-oil and condensate producer. Large combinations can produce wonderful presentation slides before producing less-wonderful shareholder returns. So far, however, the operating evidence is encouraging.

Second-quarter production averaged 388,894 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with liquids representing 61% of output. Production beat the company’s internal forecast by roughly 8,000 boe/day, prompting management to raise its 2026 guidance to between 384,000 and 386,000 boe/day.

Operating costs have also declined by approximately 13% since the Veren transaction closed, reaching $11.88 per boe. Meanwhile, Whitecap stock reduced net debt by about $900 million during the first half of 2026 to $2.5 billion. Net debt equaled only 0.5 times annualized funds flow at quarter-end. That balance-sheet progress matters because a leveraged dividend is merely tomorrow’s problem wearing today’s party hat.

Watch, don’t chase

The awkward part is valuation. Whitecap stock recently traded close to its 52-week high. That recent market price was roughly 17% above that estimate. Fair value is an opinion, not a finish line, but it reinforces the idea that investors are already paying for strong execution.

Commodity exposure remains the bigger risk. Falling oil prices would reduce netbacks and free funds flow, while weaker natural-gas prices could pressure part of Whitecap stock’s expanded production base. Capital requirements are also substantial, with management expecting 2026 spending near the high end of its $2–2.1 billion range.

Investors comparing Canadian monthly dividend stocks should therefore look beyond payment frequency. For Whitecap stock, I would monitor free funds flow after capital spending, net debt, per-share production growth, and whether operating costs remain controlled when commodity prices normalize.

Bottom line

Whitecap stock’s 4.2% yield is well covered by current free funds flow, the monthly schedule is convenient, and the Veren integration is producing tangible operating improvements. The stock’s run toward its yearly high means I would not chase it solely for the next $0.06 payment. Still, continued debt reduction or a pullback could create a more attractive entry point. This monthly payer deserves a spot on the watchlist, even if it has not yet earned a blank cheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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