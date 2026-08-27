Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for a TFSA Portfolio

2 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for a TFSA Portfolio

Given their reliable business models, impressive dividend-growth track record, and visible growth pipeline, these two dividend stocks are ideal for your TFSA portfolio.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge offers a 5.56% yield with steady dividend growth, supported by a robust, inflation-linked business model and $50 billion in growth opportunities, making it ideal for a TFSA.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia provides a 3.51% yield, benefiting from diversified revenue and strong financial performance, ensuring reliable dividend growth and solid long-term returns for investors.

Investors can use their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as an effective vehicle for long-term wealth creation, allowing their investments to grow tax-free. However, investors should exercise caution when selecting stocks for their TFSA, as selling an investment at a loss not only erodes capital but also permanently reduces their available contribution room by the amount of the loss. Therefore, investors should focus on quality investments amid the current uncertain market environment.

Against this backdrop, the following two Canadian dividend stocks could be excellent additions to a TFSA. Their well-established businesses, resilient cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy long-term growth prospects make them attractive options for investors seeking to build sustainable tax-free wealth. Let’s take a closer look at these two stocks.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

With its long-term contracted and regulated business model, resilient cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and attractive growth prospects, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) could be an excellent addition to a TFSA amid the current uncertain market environment. The diversified energy infrastructure giant operates approximately 200 income-generating assets, with around 98% of its earnings generated from long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets. Moreover, a significant portion of its earnings is supported by inflation-linked mechanisms, helping insulate its financial performance from broader economic volatility and commodity price fluctuations.

Supported by this resilient business model, Enbridge has delivered a total shareholder return of approximately 890% over the past 20 years, representing an annualized return of 12.1%. The company has also paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. With a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, Enbridge currently offers a forward yield of approximately 5.56%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge continues to expand its asset base to capitalize on growing demand for energy infrastructure, supported by rising oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America. The company has identified approximately $50 billion in growth opportunities and plans to invest $10 billion–$11 billion annually to fund these projects. Supported by these investments, management expects earnings and cash flow to grow at an annualized rate of approximately 5% through the end of the decade, providing a solid foundation for continued dividend growth and sustainable future payouts.

Given its defensive business model, reliable cash flows, impressive dividend-growth track record, attractive yield, and visible growth pipeline, Enbridge appears well positioned to deliver dependable long-term returns, making it a compelling TFSA holding for income-focused investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another stock that could be an excellent addition to a TFSA is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which provides a broad range of financial services across multiple countries. Its diversified revenue streams and resilient cash flows have enabled the bank to maintain a long history of dividend payments dating back to 1833. Moreover, BNS has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of approximately 4.5% over the past decade and currently offers a forward yield of around 3.51%.

The bank recently reported an impressive third-quarter performance, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rising 21.3% year over year to $2.28. Growth across all four business segments, led by strong performances from Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets, supported the bank’s results. Meanwhile, adjusted return on equity (ROE) increased to 14.2%, enabling BNS to achieve its medium-term 14% target well ahead of its fiscal 2028 deadline. Reflecting its strong financial performance and capital position, the bank returned approximately $6.3 billion to shareholders this year through dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, I expect BNS’s financial performance to remain on an upward trajectory, supported by its strategic repositioning toward higher-profitability North American operations and reduced exposure to riskier, less profitable Latin American markets. Furthermore, a relatively higher interest rate environment could support the bank’s core lending business by boosting net interest income, although the impact will depend on the broader interest rate cycle.

Considering its strong financial performance, long-standing dividend history, attractive yield, and improving business mix, BNS could deliver solid long-term returns, making it a compelling addition to a TFSA.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

three friends eat pizza
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays You Monthly and Yields 6.4%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A monthly dividend can look comforting, but Pizza Pizza just proved the schedule can’t protect you from a cut.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

You’ve Already Missed a Year of Dividends: Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Miss Another

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Missing an ex-dividend date doesn’t just delay investing; it can also mean losing real cash payments and years of compounding.

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Own U.S. Stocks in Your TFSA? Here’s What You Should Know

| Demetris Afxentiou

Thinking of holding U.S. stocks in your TFSA? Here’s how withholding tax affects dividends and why growth names may still…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

I’m Holding These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for a Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

TC Energy and Killam Apartment REIT are pairing rising cash flow with strong yields. Here's why I'm holding both Canadian…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

What’s Actually Going on With BCE’s Dividend?

| Puja Tayal

Explore BCE's transition from telco to techno and what it means for growth and dividends in their evolving business model.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Want Income and Growth? Here Are 2 TSX Stocks That Fit the Bill

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With strong fundamentals, reliable dividends, and attractive growth prospects, these two TSX stocks offer investors a compelling combination of long-term…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

The Retirement Gap CPP and OAS Won’t Fill on Their Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement plans can fall apart fast if you budget for maximum CPP but end up receiving the average cheque.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Room Is Valuable: Leaving it in Cash Is Still a Decision

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Leaving cash in a TFSA feels safe, but over long periods, it can quietly cost you a lot of tax-free…

Read more »