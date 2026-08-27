Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Your TFSA Room Is Valuable: Leaving it in Cash Is Still a Decision

Your TFSA Room Is Valuable: Leaving it in Cash Is Still a Decision

Leaving cash in a TFSA feels safe, but over long periods, it can quietly cost you a lot of tax-free compounding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Cash inside a TFSA is still an investment choice, and low returns plus inflation can erode its real value.
  • Over 20 years, $7,000 at 2% versus 7% can be tens of thousands apart, mostly because of time.
  • Tourmaline is one way to put long-term TFSA cash to work, offering a covered base dividend and gas upside with commodity risk.

Cash has a clever disguise. It sits there, never sends a frightening earnings release, and avoids falling 12% while its owner is making coffee. That calm can make holding cash inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) feel like postponing a decision.

It isn’t. Cash is an asset choice with its own expected return, inflation risk, and opportunity cost. Sometimes it’s exactly the right choice. Money needed soon shouldn’t be auditioning for a dramatic market comeback. Cash intended for retirement decades away deserves a harder question.

Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

The cost sneaks up

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although investors should confirm their actual available room before contributing. Suppose that $7,000 earns 2% annually in cash or a cash-like product. After 20 years, it could grow to approximately $10,402.

Contributing uses the room, but it doesn’t automatically put the money to work. A TFSA is a tax wrapper, not an investment. Cash, stocks, bonds, and funds can all sit inside it. The account label can’t rescue a return that never gets started.

If the same amount earned an average annual return of 7%, it could theoretically reach $27,088. The difference is approximately $16,686, even without another contribution.

AVERAGE ANNUAL RETURNSTARTING AMOUNTVALUE AFTER 20 YEARS
2%$7,000$10,401.63
7%$7,000$27,087.79
DIFFERENCE$16,686.16

That illustration isn’t a forecast, of course. Stock returns arrive unevenly, cash rates change, and markets occasionally behave as though everyone received different instructions. It does show why time carries so much weight inside a TFSA. Tax-free compounding has little to compound when the return remains permanently modest.

Give the cash a job

Cash can cover an emergency, a planned purchase, or the next year or two of retirement withdrawals. It can also wait briefly while an investor builds a position gradually. The problem begins when “temporary” cash celebrates its fifth birthday without receiving a job description.

Long-term money needs assets capable of increasing cash flow and distributions faster than inflation. That doesn’t require guessing next week’s market direction. It requires a repeatable plan and companies with the financial strength to survive the less pleasant portions of an economic cycle.

TOU

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) offers one example. It’s Canada’s largest natural gas producer, with operations across the Alberta Deep Basin, the Peace River region, and northeast British Columbia’s Montney Formation.

Tourmaline stock controls decades of low-cost drilling inventory. That creates potential to increase production as liquefied natural gas exports, electricity generation, and data centre development lift North American gas demand. Tourmaline stock is also building infrastructure that should reduce operating and transportation costs over time.

Its second-quarter results showed why financial flexibility counts in a commodity business. Tourmaline stock generated $192.1 million of free cash flow despite weak regional gas prices. Net debt ended the quarter at $1.5 billion, equivalent to approximately 0.4 times forecast cash flow and below management’s long-term debt target.

Rather than produce every molecule at an unattractive price, Tourmaline stock stored gas and deferred some activity until conditions improved. It also signed a long-term agreement expected to increase its exposure to higher-priced propane and butane export markets by roughly 55%.

Putting $7,000 to work

Tourmaline stock pays a $0.50 quarterly base dividend, equal to $2 annually. At a recent $59.47, a $7,000 contribution would purchase 117 full shares and produce $234 in annual base income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TOU$59.47117$2.00$234.00Quarterly$6,957.99

The base dividend provides a yield of approximately 3.4%. Tourmaline stock has also paid special dividends when commodity prices produced surplus cash, but investors shouldn’t build a spending plan around payments that haven’t been declared.

The stock trades roughly 9% below a $65 fair-value estimate. That offers some valuation support, although natural gas prices, pipeline constraints, and delays to new LNG projects could still produce sharp share-price swings. I’d build the position in stages and hold it within a properly diversified portfolio.

Bottom line

Leaving TFSA money in cash can be sensible when it has a near-term purpose. Leaving it there indefinitely because markets feel uncomfortable is still an active decision. Tourmaline stock offers income, growth projects, and a sturdy balance sheet that can finally give that valuable TFSA contribution a longer-term job.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Hold in My TFSA for 20 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

These two dividend stocks offer durable businesses, growing payouts, and the income reliability TFSA investors can hold for 20 years.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Dividend Stock to Buy for $250 Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty pays a monthly dividend near 7%. Here's how many shares get you $250 every month, and why the…

Read more »

truck transport on highway
Dividend Stocks

I Think This 3.2%-Yielding Stock Is a TFSA Investor’s Dream

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mullen’s “boring” monthly dividend gets exciting when it’s paired with surging earnings and tax-free TFSA compounding.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Got $21,000 in TFSA Room? Here Are a Few Dividend Stocks I’d Buy

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, long-standing dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these two quality dividend stocks…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Get the Most Out of My TFSA This August

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard FTSE Canada High Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY) looks good in August.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Notch 6.1% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties pays a 6.1% yield every single month. See why this Canadian royalty stock belongs on income investors' watchlists.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I’m Investing in Canada’s Infrastructure Boom Now

| Andrew Button

Companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are building Canadian infrastructure.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

If the TSX Rally Keeps Going, These Are the Stocks Late Buyers May Chase

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After the TSX hits fresh highs, two steady Canadian leaders could offer a smarter way to ease into the rally.

Read more »