Here’s a 3% Dividend Stock That Pays Out Safe Cash Monthly

Mullen’s monthly dividend is convenient, but what really matters is that recent cash flow coverage looks solid.

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After a big rally, it’s better to buy gradually and keep watching cash flow and debt.

Its logistics business is diversified, and results improved with record revenue and stronger margins last quarter.

A dividend arriving every month feels considerably more useful than one that makes a brief quarterly appearance and then disappears into the same account as the hydro bill. The annual income may be identical, but matching cash flow with regular expenses can make retirement budgeting and dividend reinvestment easier.

The payment schedule doesn’t make a dividend safer. A company still needs enough earnings and cash flow to fund all 12 deposits, while a suspiciously enormous yield can signal that investors expect the payout to shrink. Monthly convenience is helpful. Monthly disappointment remains disappointment with better scheduling.

That makes Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) an interesting option among Canadian monthly dividend stocks. Its approximately 3.1% yield isn’t enormous, although the underlying business and recent payout coverage look considerably healthier than many higher-yielding alternatives.

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More than trucking

Mullen stock operates a collection of independently managed transportation and logistics businesses. Its services include less-than-truckload shipping, warehousing, customs brokerage, international logistics, specialized hauling, and work supporting the energy, mining, forestry, and construction industries.

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That mix gives Mullen stock several routes to earn revenue. Consumer shipments can support its package and warehouse operations, while pipelines, drilling, mining, and infrastructure projects can create demand for specialized equipment and crews.

Second-quarter revenue increased 12.6% year over year to a record $609.3 million. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization rose 21.8% to $102.1 million as acquisitions, better freight selection, stronger lane density, and cost recovery improved results.

Monthly earnings

Mullen stock currently pays $0.07 per share every month, producing an annualized dividend of $0.84. The board declared that payment for every completed month of 2026 through July, although each future dividend still requires approval.

The latest quarter provides reassuring coverage. Mullen stock generated $1.03 per share of operating cash flow while declaring $0.21 of dividends across the three months. That left cash available for capital spending, acquisitions, and debt management rather than sending everything toward shareholders and hoping the trucks run on optimism.

Near $26.72, a $7,000 investment would purchase 261 full shares for $6,973.92. The position could generate $219.24 annually, paid as approximately $18.27 each month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MTL $26.72 261 $0.84 $219.24 Monthly $6,973.92

Investors could withdraw that income, accumulate it for larger purchases, or reinvest it through a dividend-reinvestment plan. Holding the shares inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could also keep the payments tax-free, provided the investor has sufficient contribution room.

At what cost?

Mullen stock recently traded near 18.5 times forward earnings after a substantial share-price rally, so the improving freight outlook has hardly gone unnoticed. The stock could retreat if economic growth weakens, acquisitions disappoint, fuel surcharges fail to recover costs, or major infrastructure projects arrive later than management expects.

The dividend isn’t guaranteed either. Anyone practising dividend investing should monitor operating cash flow and debt rather than assuming 12 payments make the income untouchable.

So sure, Mullen stock doesn’t offer the largest monthly yield on the TSX. It offers something potentially more useful. That’s a 3.1% yield supported by improving profits, diversified operations, and recent cash flow that comfortably covered the payment.

Bottom line

If it were me, I’d consider buying gradually after the stock’s rally and reinvesting the monthly deposits. An $18.27 payment won’t finance retirement by itself, but 12 opportunities each year to buy more shares can give compounding plenty to work with.