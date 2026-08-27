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Here’s a 3% Dividend Stock That Pays Out Safe Cash Monthly

Mullen’s monthly dividend is convenient, but what really matters is that recent cash flow coverage looks solid.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Mullen pays $0.07 monthly (about 3.1% yield) and recent operating cash flow covered the dividend comfortably.
  • Its logistics business is diversified, and results improved with record revenue and stronger margins last quarter.
  • After a big rally, it’s better to buy gradually and keep watching cash flow and debt.

A dividend arriving every month feels considerably more useful than one that makes a brief quarterly appearance and then disappears into the same account as the hydro bill. The annual income may be identical, but matching cash flow with regular expenses can make retirement budgeting and dividend reinvestment easier.

The payment schedule doesn’t make a dividend safer. A company still needs enough earnings and cash flow to fund all 12 deposits, while a suspiciously enormous yield can signal that investors expect the payout to shrink. Monthly convenience is helpful. Monthly disappointment remains disappointment with better scheduling.

That makes Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) an interesting option among Canadian monthly dividend stocks. Its approximately 3.1% yield isn’t enormous, although the underlying business and recent payout coverage look considerably healthier than many higher-yielding alternatives.

truck transport on highway

Source: Getty Images

More than trucking

Mullen stock operates a collection of independently managed transportation and logistics businesses. Its services include less-than-truckload shipping, warehousing, customs brokerage, international logistics, specialized hauling, and work supporting the energy, mining, forestry, and construction industries.

That mix gives Mullen stock several routes to earn revenue. Consumer shipments can support its package and warehouse operations, while pipelines, drilling, mining, and infrastructure projects can create demand for specialized equipment and crews.

Second-quarter revenue increased 12.6% year over year to a record $609.3 million. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization rose 21.8% to $102.1 million as acquisitions, better freight selection, stronger lane density, and cost recovery improved results.

Monthly earnings

Mullen stock currently pays $0.07 per share every month, producing an annualized dividend of $0.84. The board declared that payment for every completed month of 2026 through July, although each future dividend still requires approval.

The latest quarter provides reassuring coverage. Mullen stock generated $1.03 per share of operating cash flow while declaring $0.21 of dividends across the three months. That left cash available for capital spending, acquisitions, and debt management rather than sending everything toward shareholders and hoping the trucks run on optimism.

Near $26.72, a $7,000 investment would purchase 261 full shares for $6,973.92. The position could generate $219.24 annually, paid as approximately $18.27 each month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MTL$26.72261$0.84$219.24Monthly$6,973.92

Investors could withdraw that income, accumulate it for larger purchases, or reinvest it through a dividend-reinvestment plan. Holding the shares inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could also keep the payments tax-free, provided the investor has sufficient contribution room.

At what cost?

Mullen stock recently traded near 18.5 times forward earnings after a substantial share-price rally, so the improving freight outlook has hardly gone unnoticed. The stock could retreat if economic growth weakens, acquisitions disappoint, fuel surcharges fail to recover costs, or major infrastructure projects arrive later than management expects.

The dividend isn’t guaranteed either. Anyone practising dividend investing should monitor operating cash flow and debt rather than assuming 12 payments make the income untouchable.

So sure, Mullen stock doesn’t offer the largest monthly yield on the TSX. It offers something potentially more useful. That’s a 3.1% yield supported by improving profits, diversified operations, and recent cash flow that comfortably covered the payment.

Bottom line

If it were me, I’d consider buying gradually after the stock’s rally and reinvesting the monthly deposits. An $18.27 payment won’t finance retirement by itself, but 12 opportunities each year to buy more shares can give compounding plenty to work with.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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