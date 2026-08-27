Meet Kinaxis, the Canadian AI Stock That Actually Makes Money

Kinaxis is an AI-driven supply-chain software company that’s already profitable, but the stock’s valuation leaves little margin for error.

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At about 40 times earnings, the stock needs continued strong execution, so buy gradually, not all at once.

Kinaxis is using AI to solve real supply-chain problems, and it’s already signing paying customers for new AI agents.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have performed a remarkable trick: turning profits that may arrive several years from now into enormous valuations today. Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) offers something slightly less theatrical. It uses AI, grows recurring revenue, generates cash, and already reports an actual profit.

The Ottawa-based company provides supply-chain planning software to large organizations. Its customers use the Maestro platform to balance demand, inventory, production capacity, suppliers, and transportation. When a factory closes or tariffs change, Maestro helps calculate how that disruption affects the rest of the network. It can therefore prevent a manufacturer from discovering three months too late that an essential component is sitting on the wrong continent.

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Useful AI

Kinaxis stock has worked with machine learning, optimization, and advanced forecasting for years. Generative and agentic AI are being added to that existing foundation rather than becoming a new business model assembled during the latest earnings call.

Its new Maestro Agents can monitor information, identify potential problems, and help automate responses. The company reported that it signed its first paying agent customers during the first quarter of 2026. Kinaxis stock is therefore beginning to turn the latest version of AI into subscription revenue rather than another highly enthusiastic investor presentation.

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The company is also using NVIDIA’s accelerated-computing technology to improve large planning models. In one semiconductor test involving nearly 50 million decision variables, Kinaxis stock said total calculation time fell from more than three hours to approximately 17 minutes. That result demonstrates how better computing can increase the platform’s practical value.

Already earning

While other AI stocks are struggling to keep up, Kinaxis stock’s second-quarter revenue increased 16% year over year to US$158.8 million. More importantly, software as a service (SaaS) revenue grew 20% to US$106.5 million. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached US$465.6 million, representing 19% growth, while remaining performance obligations increased 18% to US$983.5 million.

Kinaxis stock also produced US$21.2 million in profit, or US$0.76 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 23% to US$41.4 million, producing a 26% margin. Operating cash flow increased 36% to US$30.7 million.

Management responded by increasing its 2026 revenue forecast to between US$625 million and US$640 million. Expected SaaS growth rose to 18% to 20%, while adjusted EBITDA margin guidance remained 25% to 26%. Kinaxis stock is therefore increasing subscription revenue while maintaining healthy profitability, making it one of the more financially established members of the Canadian technology stock group.

Customers remain

Replacing supply-chain software isn’t comparable to cancelling a streaming subscription because you have already watched the good detective series.

Kinaxis stock software becomes connected to customer data, business processes, suppliers, factories, and planning teams. Implementation takes time, while an unsuccessful replacement could disrupt essential operations. Those switching costs can support retention and expansion revenue.

The company estimates that more than 14,000 potential customers fit its targeted markets. Existing customers provide another growth opportunity as they add applications, regions, users, and AI agents. Kinaxis stock, therefore, needs to keep solving increasingly expensive supply-chain problems for large enterprises.

Expectations on value

At approximately $170 per share, Kinaxis stock trades around 40 times trailing earnings. That isn’t absurd for a profitable software business increasing SaaS revenue by 20%, although it leaves little room for a prolonged slowdown.

Large enterprise contracts can take time to close. Competitors include enormous software providers and specialized supply-chain platforms with considerable resources. An economic downturn might make customers more interested in controlling inventory, but it could also delay expensive technology decisions.

AI creates another risk. Kinaxis stock believes its data, industry expertise, and mathematical models will become more valuable as generative tools improve. Investors still need to watch whether AI strengthens the company’s competitive position or makes it easier for rivals to offer similar features.

Bottom line

Kinaxis stock is the type of growth stock I’d consider accumulating gradually. Its AI products address measurable business problems, recurring revenue is expanding, management raised guidance, and the company already generates profit and cash.

The valuation prevents me from chasing the shares after a sharp rally. However, investors looking for Canadian AI exposure don’t need to settle for promises. Kinaxis stock has already demonstrated that artificial intelligence and actual earnings can occupy the same income statement.