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The 1 Number Telling Investors This Selloff May Be Nearly Over

MDA Space is down sharply from its high, but its latest results suggest demand is accelerating, not fading.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • MDA’s 1.6 book-to-bill means it booked $1.60 of new orders for every $1 of revenue delivered.
  • Revenue and EBITDA grew fast and guidance rose, but free cash flow was deeply negative last quarter.
  • At a growth valuation and with acquisition risk, a small starter position makes more sense than calling the exact bottom.

A stock can fall 28% from its high while customers are ordering work 60% faster than the company can deliver it. That’s a rather strange picture of a business supposedly losing altitude.

Yet that’s approximately where MDA Space (TSX:MDA) finds itself. The shares recently traded near $49, well below their $67.90 52-week high, even after the Canadian space company reported another quarter of rapid growth. The decline could certainly continue, but one number suggests the selling may be running ahead of the business.

man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

The number is 1.6

MDA stock produced a second-quarter book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 times. That piece of industry jargon has a wonderfully simple meaning. For every $1 of revenue MDA recognized during the quarter, it booked approximately $1.60 of new orders.

A ratio above one means orders arrived faster than the company converted existing contracts into sales. MDA stock booked more than $800 million of new work against quarterly revenue of $498.6 million, pushing its backlog up by $310 million from the previous quarter to $4 billion.

That means the backlog had been shrinking as MDA stock worked through large satellite contracts. It remains below the $4.6 billion reported one year earlier, so the turnaround isn’t complete. Still, the sequential increase shows the pipeline has begun refilling instead of merely living off yesterday’s wins.

Orders over charts

Investors often use an oversold chart reading to guess when a decline is ending. That can work right up until the stock becomes even more oversold, which is the market’s way of reminding everyone that indicators aren’t guarantees.

Book-to-bill measures something more concrete: demand. MDA stock supplies satellite systems, geo-intelligence technology, space robotics, and mission infrastructure. Its customers include governments, defence agencies, commercial satellite operators, and space organizations that can plan programs years in advance.

Those orders give the company future work before the corresponding revenue appears. They also make a temporary slowdown less frightening. That visibility is one quality investors should seek when comparing Canadian growth stocks after a selloff.

Still growing

The order number isn’t standing alone. Second-quarter revenue grew 33.6% year over year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 26% to $96.3 million. Management also raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue and adjusted earnings guidance.

MDA stock is building beyond its Canadian base as well. Its planned acquisition of Blue Canyon Technologies would add small-satellite manufacturing, U.S. defence exposure, and an estimated US$3.5 billion of additional sales opportunities. A second deal for geo-intelligence specialist CLS would expand recurring data and services revenue.

Together, those businesses could make MDA stock more diversified. They also explain some investor nerves. Acquisitions bring integration risk, added debt, and the possibility that management paid for growth before proving it can convert the existing backlog into cash.

Not exactly a deal

Near 36 times forward earnings, MDA stock still carries a growth-stock valuation. The share price could therefore fall further if contract timing slips, margins weaken, or the acquisitions prove distracting. Quarterly free cash flow was negative $150 million as inventory, working capital, and expansion spending absorbed cash.

That cash-flow figure is the number that must improve next. Backlog is valuable only when completed contracts produce acceptable margins and real cash. Investors should watch whether book-to-bill remains above one while free cash flow recovers as major programs advance.

I’d therefore open a starter position rather than assume the exact bottom has arrived. Investors can build a position gradually, adding after later results confirm that orders, margins, and cash conversion are moving together.

Bottom line

MDA stock’s 1.6-times book-to-bill ratio won’t ring a bell at the bottom of the selloff. It does show that new demand outpaced delivered revenue by a wide margin, allowing the backlog to grow again. With sales rising, guidance improving, and $4 billion of contracted work, the business looks healthier than the decline implies. The valuation and cash burn still demand patience, but waiting for every uncertainty to disappear could also mean waiting until the recovery is obvious and more expensive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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