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This Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low, and It Yields Around 5%

Morguard North American REIT sits near a 52-week low and yields close to 5%. Here’s what the Q2 numbers say about the payout.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Morguard North American REIT owns 12,315 residential suites across Canada and the United States, and its unit price is trading near a 52-week low with a yield around 5%.
  • Second quarter funds from operations fell 11.1% year over year to $0.42 per unit, mainly due to softer occupancy in both countries.
  • The REIT's payout ratio of just 46.8% suggests the distribution has plenty of room, even with near-term pressure on rents and occupancy.

Investing in beaten-down dividend stocks that are fundamentally strong allows you to benefit from a tasty yield and capital gains when market sentiment shifts.

You need to identify quality dividend stocks trading near 52-week lows that offer an attractive payout and are on the cusp of a turnaround.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MRG.UN) is one such Canadian dividend stock in August 2026. The apartment landlord has slipped toward a 52-week low, and its distribution now yields close to 5%.

So is this a rare opening for patient investors, or a warning sign to stay away?

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Why this Canadian dividend stock is under pressure

Morguard North American REIT owns 43 properties across North America, including 16 residential communities in Alberta and Ontario, plus 26 residential communities and one retail site spread across nine American states. Altogether, that totals 12,315 suites and 222,500 square feet of commercial space.

For years, this kind of portfolio has made Morguard a reliable name among Canadian dividend stocks, backed by steady rent growth and high occupancy rates.

However, occupancy in Canada dropped to 91.4% at the end of June, down from 95.2% a year earlier. Management pointed to new rental buildings competing for tenants and softer immigration levels as near-term headwinds.

South of the border, U.S. occupancy slipped to 92.8% from 94.8%, as tenants dealt with affordability pressures and some chose to buy homes instead of renting.

Lower occupancy squeezed the numbers across the board. Net operating income fell 4.7% to $54.2 million, and net income dropped to $26.1 million from $30 million a year earlier.

On a per unit basis, funds from operations, a key measure of cash flow for REITs, came in at $0.42, down $0.05 from the prior year.

Is the Canadian dividend stock a good buy?

The good news is that Morguard’s leasing team says the worst may already be behind it. On the second quarter call, Ruth Grabel, Vice President of Canadian Operations, described a pickup in demand even as availability sat around 92.7%.

“Right now, we do see that the leasing activity has definitely increased,” Grabel said, adding that showings have picked up and some corporate tenants who had pulled back are returning to the market.

When asked directly whether the second quarter marked the low point for occupancy, Grabel agreed that was a fair way to look at it, while cautioning that a big rebound is not expected right away.

Management also noted that rent incentives, like free months and signing bonuses, are gradually being scaled back as demand firms up, suggesting the worst of the competitive pressure could be easing.

The REIT ended the quarter with about $204 million in cash, $100 million of undrawn credit, and a debt-to-gross book value ratio of 40%. Its IFRS net asset value sat at $45.55 per unit, and mortgage debt now carries a longer average term of 5.2 years.

Morguard is also working through final due diligence on a roughly $1 billion joint investment in a Canadian residential portfolio alongside Morguard Corporation, a deal that could meaningfully grow its Canadian footprint once it closes in the second half of the year.

Most importantly for income investors, the 46.8% payout ratio is sustainable even if occupancy rates fall. Even after the drop in funds from operations, the REIT is retaining more than half of its cash flow, which limits the risk of a near-term distribution cut.

The Foolish takeaway

Here is my honest take. Occupancy softness in both Canada and the United States is a headwind, and it may take a few quarters for rents and vacancy to fully recover.

But strong company fundamentals, which include a diversified portfolio, a conservative payout ratio, and a unit price trading well under net asset value, make the REIT a solid contrarian buy right now.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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