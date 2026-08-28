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This Value Stock Yields 7.1% and It’s Near 52-Week Lows

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s monthly payout yields 7.1% as units trade near a 52-week low. Value trap or hidden gem?

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's (TSX:BPF.UN) monthly distribution now yields an attractive 7.1% as units trade within 10.8% of their 52-week low.
  • The value stock's asset-light royalty model collects a fixed percentage of franchise sales, shielding investors from rising food costs, wages, and store-level volatility.
  • Distributable cash flow rose 3.4% year-over-year last quarter, the payout ratio improved to 96.3%, and management has raised distributions for five years running.

Canadian restaurant stocks aren’t always top of mind when income investors search for reliable high yields. Yet Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) is making a compelling case for value seekers building a passive income portfolio today.

After touching a 52-week high above $25.60 earlier this year, units have drifted downward toward the $20.00 level, leaving the stock trading within 10.8% of its 52-week low. That pull-back has pushed the fund’s monthly distribution yield up to an eye-catching 7.1% annually.

Could this dip be a classic value trap, or a prime buying opportunity for long-term passive income?

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch

Source: Getty Images

Why Boston Pizza Royalties has been sliding

The recent pressure on Boston Pizza units stems largely from macro-economic headwinds weighing on Canadian consumers, and many consumer discretionary sector stocks. Potentially persistent headline inflation and elevated debt servicing costs have pinched household discretionary budgets, causing diners to become far more selective about eating out.

At the same time, tight payout buffers from the restaurant businesses have left investors feeling cautious. While franchise system sales reached solid levels last year, recent quarters have seen the fund’s payout ratio hover near the upper end of its target range, leaving less cushion if restaurant traffic slows further.

An attractive value stock

Despite the near-term noise, Boston Pizza checks several key boxes for value investors. The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of roughly 11.3 times, offering a noticeable discount to the TSX Composite’s trailing P/E of around 22, and comparably cheaper when compared to other consumer discretionary peers including Pizza Pizza Royalty stock, which trades at 13.3 times forward earnings.

Crucially, the fund operates an asset-light top-line royalty structure. Unlike actual restaurant operators, the fund collects a fixed percentage of franchise sales rather than net profits. This design shields unitholders from direct exposure to food inflation, rising minimum wages, and volatile store-level operating margins.

Dividend safety and rebound potential

The potential for a revenue and cash flow recovery for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund remains encouraging, especially for patient dividend investors. Boston Pizza’s massive footprint of over 370 locations across Canada gives it wide brand recognition and customer loyalty. As the economy fully absorbs the impacts of trade wars, and future central bank interest rate cuts ease mortgage pressure on households, consumer discretionary spending will regain momentum.

Distributable cash flow increased 3.4% year-over-year during the past quarter, and a dividend payout rate of 96.3% for the second quarter was a significant improvement compared to the 103.1% seen during the past 12 months. The monthly payout appears increasingly sustainable.

Moreover, management has a strong historical track record of aligning distributions with actual top-line collections, occasionally rewarding unitholders with special cash top-ups during periods of surplus cash flow. Boston Pizza raised its monthly distributions by more than 3% in April, and management has raised the monthly payouts every year for five consecutive years now. Dividend growth should help raise the yield higher when consumer spending soon rises again.

Investor takeaway

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is navigating a choppy consumer spending environment, but its high-margin royalty structure provides a durable buffer against operational inflation. Its generous 7.1% yield and approachable valuation multiples sitting near 52-week lows make it an attractive value stock to buy and hold for income-oriented investors looking for dependable cash flow.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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