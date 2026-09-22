The Dividend Stock So Simple, Even Your Procrastinating Brother-in-law Can Buy It

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Growth catalysts include AI/data‑centre projects, active capital recycling, and an upcoming merger with Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. to simplify the structure and improve liquidity and investor access.

It has raised distributions every year since 2008, yields about 5%, targets 5–9% annual distribution growth (5‑yr ≈6%), and reported H1 FFO growth of about 9.9% with a roughly 65% payout ratio, leaving room to fund growth.

Many people procrastinate on investing because they don’t know where to start. They worry about picking the wrong company, understanding complicated financial statements, or finding the next big winner. But successful investing doesn’t always have to be complicated.

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A simple way to start investing

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN) offers a straightforward proposition: own a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets and collect growing distributions over the long term.

Brookfield Infrastructure owns utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure assets around the world. These businesses generate recurring cash flow, while long-term trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), data growth, and increasing infrastructure demand provide additional opportunities for expansion.

The partnership targets annual distribution growth of 5% to 9% and has increased its distribution every year since 2008. Its five-year distribution growth rate is about 6%, while its most recent January increase was 5.8%.

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Consistent income and growth is precisely what makes Brookfield Infrastructure a good consideration for investors who want to keep things simple.

Growing cash flow and new opportunities

Brookfield Infrastructure continues to execute well. In the first half of the year, funds from operations (FFO) increased 9.9% to US$1.4 billion, while FFO per unit rose 9.8% to US$1.79. The payout ratio was 65% of FFO, leaving the partnership with room to continue funding growth while supporting its distribution.

Capital recycling is another important part of the strategy. During the period, Brookfield Infrastructure generated nearly US$1.2 billion from asset sales and secured or deployed more than US$800 million into new investments, including making progress toward acquiring Clarus, New Zealand’s leading gas infrastructure utility.

Meanwhile, AI is opening another potentially significant growth avenue. Brookfield Infrastructure’s AI factory strategy is gaining traction, expanding its pipeline of infrastructure opportunities.

In the United States, Brookfield was selected by the Department of Energy to develop an AI data centre campus in Kentucky that is designed to support more than 1.2 gigawatts of computing capacity over several years. In South Korea, Brookfield, NAVER, and NVIDIA announced plans for 200 MW of sovereign compute capacity, with Brookfield expected to serve as NAVER’s exclusive capital partner for financing the NVIDIA GPU deployment.

Income, financial strength, and simplicity

Brookfield Infrastructure also maintains an investment-grade BBB+ S&P credit rating. At the end of the second quarter, it had US$5.5 billion of liquidity, including approximately US$2.6 billion of corporate liquidity and US$1.2 billion of cash across its businesses.

The partnership currently offers a yield of about 5% and expects to continue growing its distribution by at least 5% annually. For an investor who has been putting off getting started, that is a remarkably simple investment thesis: own infrastructure, collect income, and let the underlying business grow.

And the structure itself is about to become simpler. In the fourth quarter, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners intends to combine with Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: BIPC) into a single corporate entity. The two securities are economically equivalent, and the transaction is expected to improve trading liquidity, broaden investor access, potentially support additional index inclusion, and strengthen governance and voting rights.

The bottom line

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners combines a diversified infrastructure portfolio, recurring cash flow, a long record of distribution growth, financial flexibility, and exposure to powerful trends such as AI. The dividend stock is a simple investment story — and that may be why it deserves a closer look after the recent dip.