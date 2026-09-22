Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Dividend Stock So Simple, Even Your Procrastinating Brother-in-law Can Buy It
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Dividend Stock So Simple, Even Your Procrastinating Brother-in-law Can Buy It

Buy and hold Brookfield Infrastructure — own a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure and collect steadily growing distributions.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
Key Points
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) offers a simple buy‑and‑hold dividend thesis: own a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure and collect steadily growing distributions.
  • It has raised distributions every year since 2008, yields about 5%, targets 5–9% annual distribution growth (5‑yr ≈6%), and reported H1 FFO growth of about 9.9% with a roughly 65% payout ratio, leaving room to fund growth.
  • Growth catalysts include AI/data‑centre projects, active capital recycling, and an upcoming merger with Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. to simplify the structure and improve liquidity and investor access.

Many people procrastinate on investing because they don’t know where to start. They worry about picking the wrong company, understanding complicated financial statements, or finding the next big winner. But successful investing doesn’t always have to be complicated.

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

A simple way to start investing

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN) offers a straightforward proposition: own a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets and collect growing distributions over the long term.

Brookfield Infrastructure owns utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure assets around the world. These businesses generate recurring cash flow, while long-term trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), data growth, and increasing infrastructure demand provide additional opportunities for expansion.

The partnership targets annual distribution growth of 5% to 9% and has increased its distribution every year since 2008. Its five-year distribution growth rate is about 6%, while its most recent January increase was 5.8%.

Consistent income and growth is precisely what makes Brookfield Infrastructure a good consideration for investors who want to keep things simple.

Growing cash flow and new opportunities

Brookfield Infrastructure continues to execute well. In the first half of the year, funds from operations (FFO) increased 9.9% to US$1.4 billion, while FFO per unit rose 9.8% to US$1.79. The payout ratio was 65% of FFO, leaving the partnership with room to continue funding growth while supporting its distribution.

Capital recycling is another important part of the strategy. During the period, Brookfield Infrastructure generated nearly US$1.2 billion from asset sales and secured or deployed more than US$800 million into new investments, including making progress toward acquiring Clarus, New Zealand’s leading gas infrastructure utility.

Meanwhile, AI is opening another potentially significant growth avenue. Brookfield Infrastructure’s AI factory strategy is gaining traction, expanding its pipeline of infrastructure opportunities.

In the United States, Brookfield was selected by the Department of Energy to develop an AI data centre campus in Kentucky that is designed to support more than 1.2 gigawatts of computing capacity over several years. In South Korea, Brookfield, NAVER, and NVIDIA announced plans for 200 MW of sovereign compute capacity, with Brookfield expected to serve as NAVER’s exclusive capital partner for financing the NVIDIA GPU deployment.

Income, financial strength, and simplicity

Brookfield Infrastructure also maintains an investment-grade BBB+ S&P credit rating. At the end of the second quarter, it had US$5.5 billion of liquidity, including approximately US$2.6 billion of corporate liquidity and US$1.2 billion of cash across its businesses.

The partnership currently offers a yield of about 5% and expects to continue growing its distribution by at least 5% annually. For an investor who has been putting off getting started, that is a remarkably simple investment thesis: own infrastructure, collect income, and let the underlying business grow.

And the structure itself is about to become simpler. In the fourth quarter, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners intends to combine with Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: BIPC) into a single corporate entity. The two securities are economically equivalent, and the transaction is expected to improve trading liquidity, broaden investor access, potentially support additional index inclusion, and strengthen governance and voting rights.

The bottom line

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners combines a diversified infrastructure portfolio, recurring cash flow, a long record of distribution growth, financial flexibility, and exposure to powerful trends such as AI. The dividend stock is a simple investment story — and that may be why it deserves a closer look after the recent dip.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

customer adds cash to tip jar at business
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Investment Summit Unleashed Nearly $500 Billion: Here Are 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nearly $500 billion in commitments sounds huge, but the real investing opportunity is owning companies that can turn Canada’s buildout…

Read more »

Digital brain hologram on future tech background. Productivity of AI evolution
Dividend Stocks

AI ETFs for Canadian Investors Who Don’t Want to Miss Out

| Andrew Button

CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX:CIAI) invests exclusively in AI stocks.

Read more »

workers walk through an office building
Dividend Stocks

Nearly $500 Billion Is Coming for Canadian Investment: This Is the Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s $500 billion summit headline may take years to materialize, but Power Corp already owns a platform preparing to deploy…

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Dividend Stocks

Why Hockey Gear Won’t Move the TSX Despite Making the Tariff List

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and the hockey-related plays might not take too much of a hit as hockey gear joins the…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a Monthly Income ETF Yielding 2.9% You Might Have Missed

| Andrew Button

The The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) has an above-average yield that is paid out monthly.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Truly Need in a TFSA to Retire Tomorrow?

| Andrew Button

You could potentially retire by holding ETFs like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a TFSA.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Makes “Passive Income” Actually True

| Demetris Afxentiou

This Canadian dividend stock offers passive income backed by nearly two centuries of payments, recent earnings growth, and a 3.46%…

Read more »

telecom towers concept for wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

TELUS Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Telecom giant TELUS is under pressure to improve its financial condition and regain the trust of investors.

Read more »