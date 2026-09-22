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Here’s a Monthly Income ETF Yielding 2.9% You Might Have Missed

The The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) has an above-average yield that is paid out monthly.

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Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
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Key Points
  • If you're interested in dividend investing, you might feel tempted to pick ultra-high yield stocks.
  • However, a diversified dividend approach with a moderate target yield is less risky.
  • In this article I explore one high yield monthly pay dividend ETF that you might not have heard about.

Are you a Canadian dividend investor?

If so, you might spend a lot of time thinking about individual dividend stocks.

It can be a lot of fun to look through lists of dividend stocks and mentally work out how much income their yields translate to with your level of savings.

However, picking individual dividend stocks comes with risks. Sometimes companies cut their dividends. Very frequently, the decision to do so is followed by a selloff in the stock whose dividend was cut, as the stock had attracted a dividend-hungry investor base prior to the cut.

So, picking individual dividend stocks is risky. Fortunately, there is a monthly paying dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a 2.9% yield that eliminates your need to pick stocks by giving you diversified exposure to the Canadian high-yield large-cap universe.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Vanguard’s Canadian high yield ETF

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Yield Index ETF (TSX: VDY) is a Canadian ETF made up of high yielding Canadian dividend stocks. By “high yielding” I mean merely “above-average yielding”; the fund does not have an ultra-high yield. It does however have a higher yield than the Canadian markets overall. Also, it pays its dividend on a monthly rather than quarterly schedule!

Holdings

VDY’s portfolio mainly consists of the kinds of stocks you’d expect to find in any Canadian index fund: bank stocks, utility stocks, energy stocks etc. The only difference between VDY and your typical TSX 60 ETF is that VDY is based on the FTSE Canadian High Yield Index, which screens out low or no-yield stocks. The result is that the fund has a higher yield than what you’d get on any TSX 60 or TSX Composite Fund.

Dividend potential

The VDY ETF currently pays a dividend of about $0.19 per month (it varies somewhat month to month). This amount works out to $2.23 per year. VDY units cost $77.41 as I write this. That gives VDY a 2.9% dividend yield. So, you can get about $2,880 per year or $240 per month by investing $100,000 in it. Not a bad result given what the broader markets are yielding these days.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
VDY ETF$77.411,292$0.186 per month ($2.232 per year)$240 per month ($2,880 per year)Monthly

Fees and other considerations

If you’re going to invest in a fund like VDY, you need to keep the fees in mind. While VDY is a true index fund, tracking the FTSE Canadian High Yield Index, it doesn’t have the kind of rock-bottom fee you’d find on a typical S&P 500 fund. Instead, it has a 0.22% management fee, which is “middle of the pack” by ETF standards. It’s not bad, but it’s not the lowest imaginable fee either.

The fund’s bid-ask spread, which is usually about 0.2%, is likewise low-ish but not rock bottom. The bid-ask spread is a source of “hidden fees” as market makers pocket it when they execute a trade for you. VDY’s fee and spread are its two main forms of “cost.” So, VDY scores reasonably but not exceptionally well on fees and costs overall.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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