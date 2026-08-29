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This 3-Stock TFSA Plan Gets Harder to Catch Up on Every Year You Wait

Five years of TFSA procrastination can quietly cost you hundreds of thousands, because you’re losing time for compounding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Starting TFSA contributions earlier can create a much larger long-term balance, even with the same yearly deposits.
  • If you wait five years, you may need thousands more per year later to catch up.
  • A simple way to start is diversify across engines like Constellation, Nutrien, and Tourmaline.

Five years doesn’t sound terribly expensive — that is, until you ask compounding for the bill.

A delayed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution doesn’t merely miss a few years of market returns. It also misses every future return those early gains could have earned. That snowball keeps rolling without you, which is why catching it gets increasingly uncomfortable.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets the 2026 TFSA dollar limit at $7,000, although your actual available room depends on your contribution history. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals are generally added back as room in the following calendar year. So, waiting doesn’t make unused contribution room disappear. What disappears is time inside a TFSA.

coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Waiting is expensive

Consider an investor earning an illustrative 8% annual return while contributing $7,000 at the beginning of each year. Over 25 years, that TFSA could grow to about $552,681. Wait five years and make the same contributions for 20 years, and the result falls to roughly $345,960.

PLANYEARS INVESTEDANNUAL CONTRIBUTIONILLUSTRATIVE END VALUE
Start now25$7,000$552,681
Wait five years20$7,000$345,960
Wait, then catch up20$11,183$552,681

That 8% return isn’t a forecast, and markets certainly won’t behave this simply. Even so, a five-year delay would require roughly $4,183 more every year afterward just to reach the same potential destination.

Rather than trying to make up for lost time with one spectacular stock pick, I’d rather start buying stocks in Canada across several different growth drivers. For roughly $7,000 today, three names stand out.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) would be my growth engine. It owns more than 1,000 niche software businesses and reinvests their cash flow into more acquisitions. Second-quarter revenue rose 17% to US$3.34 billion, although organic growth slowed to 3%. Shares closed near $2,991 at writing, well below their 52-week high and below a current analyst fair-value estimate around $3,500.

The catch is obvious. Acquisition returns could weaken as Constellation stock grows, while artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt some software niches. Still, its ability to repeatedly buy specialized software businesses and compound their cash flow is exactly the kind of long-term engine I’d want working inside a TFSA.

NTR

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) gives the portfolio something completely different. Its low-cost Canadian potash operations and agricultural retail network provide exposure to global food demand, which isn’t exactly going out of fashion because investors got nervous about the next interest-rate decision.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached US$2.43 billion, while management raised potash sales-volume guidance and lowered capital-spending guidance. Around $95 per share, Nutrien stock also sits below a current analyst fair-value estimate near $112.

Fertilizer prices can still dip and dive without warning, making this the cyclical part of the portfolio. Yet adding a business tied to agriculture alongside software helps keep this TFSA from depending on one economic outcome.

TOU

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) rounds things out with natural gas, cash flow, and income. Second-quarter free cash flow reached $192.1 million, while net debt stood at only $1.5 billion, approximately 0.4 times forecast 2026 cash flow.

Its roughly 3.3% base dividend yield sweetens the wait as new infrastructure lowers costs and expands capacity. At about $60, shares also sit below a current analyst fair-value estimate of $65.

Natural gas prices remain volatile, of course, so the dividend shouldn’t be mistaken for a seatbelt against every downturn. Tourmaline stock’s relatively strong balance sheet, however, gives it more room to ride through those ugly periods while continuing to invest for the next one.

Time is doing more work than it looks

A TFSA investor with decades ahead has something far more useful than a perfect entry price: time. Starting earlier gives those first contributions more years to grow, reinvest, recover from downturns, and compound again. In fact, here’s what just $7,000 can get you from each stock right now.

STOCKRECENT PRICESHARESTOTAL INVESTMENT
CSU$2,990.991$2,990.99
NTR$94.7428$2,652.72
TOU$60.0922$1,321.98
Total$6,965.69

Waiting doesn’t ruin a TFSA plan. It simply makes the eventual job harder. Start putting that room to work now, keep adding when another $7,000 becomes available, and future contributions may eventually become the smaller part of the wealth-building machine.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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