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2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks, From Safest to Highest-Yielding

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is starting to get way too cheap after a brief August spill.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • September could bring more market turbulence, so it may help to add dividend growers that aren’t tied to the AI trade while yields are still available.
  • Restaurant Brands (3.3% yield) looks like a steadier, lower-volatility dividend name, while Enbridge (5.6% yield) offers more income and dividend growth potential after a ~14% pullback.

Get ready for more volatility as the month of September approaches. Of course, there’s no guarantee that stocks will get choppier and toppier from here, but, in my view, I do think that investors can be ready for increased turbulence, especially for investors who are too heavy on risk after a relatively rewarding and smooth (unless you’re in AI stocks) past couple of months.

While September could be another big up month for markets, I also wouldn’t neglect the Canadian dividend plays that aren’t tied to the AI trade. It’s these names that could fare well for a change, especially as turbulence hitting the semis looks to cause selling and perhaps a bit of rotation.

For the most part, dividend yields have compressed. Whether it’s via all that capital appreciation (that’s the case of the big banks, pipelines, and insurers, which comprise a huge chunk of the TSX Index), or a few dividend reductions from the likes of telecom titans whose names I won’t mention, there are a lot of factors pulling down that upfront yield.

For dividend-growth investors looking for total returns and long-term dividend appreciation, though, I think September is as good a time as any to start putting a bit more cash to work while dividend deals still exist.

From safest to choppiest, let’s look at a pair of names worth stashing on the radar as summer turns to fall and the market looks to encounter a bit of turbulence.

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.

Source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) has a 3.3% yield and might even be a safer haven than the big banks, especially as investors consider the next path after earnings. With a 3.3% yield and a swift 4.2% drop after failing to meaningfully break out for summer, I think there’s another shot for new investors to buy.

At 19.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), the stock looks way too cheap, especially considering QSR is effectively one of the big winners amid the fast-food value wars. I think it has more wins in the books as investors rediscover the value of Burger King and Tim Hortons. The 0.53 beta also makes for a less-correlated name for dividend investors who are too heavy in the broad market averages.

Enbridge

Whenever Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock dips into a correction, I think dividend growth investors have to hold their nose and hit the buy button. It’s a premier midstream energy play that has many years’ worth of dividend increases left in the tank, as well as longer-term expansion opportunities that I think investors are giving less weight to, just because of a few near-term worries. The stock is down nearly 14% from its high and boasts a nice 5.6% dividend yield. It’s well-covered, and it’ll probably just keep growing, even if the stock stays stuck for some while longer.

In my view, ENB stock is a terrific option for investors who want just a bit more yield but are willing to deal with the added choppiness. At the very least, shares are less correlated (0.79 beta) to a wobbly market that moves more on action in the big banks and the energy producers.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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