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Here’s a TFSA Stock That Pays You 4.3% Every Month

Whitecap Resources pays a 4.3% dividend every month. Here’s why this Canadian energy stock could be a smart TFSA pick for steady income.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Whitecap pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, translating to roughly a 4.3% annual yield at current prices.
  • The company posted record funds flow of $1.4 billion and record free funds flow of $925 million in the second quarter of 2026, while cutting net debt by $900 million in six months.
  • Management is targeting 3% to 5% annual production growth, 1% to 2% annual dividend increases, and ongoing share buybacks of 2% to 4% annually.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can create a monthly income stream and long-term capital gains. Basically, you need to buy and hold quality monthly dividend stocks with a sustainable payout and a growing earnings base.

One such Canadian dividend stock is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which offers you a forward yield of 4.3% in August 2026.

In the last five years, WCP stock has returned 360% to shareholders, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments, easily outpacing the broader markets. Let’s see if the TSX stock is still a good buy.

Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

Why a monthly dividend stock fits in a TFSA

Whitecap describes itself as a leading Canadian energy company focused on responsibly developing oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Since it was founded in September 2009, Whitecap has built a large light oil resource base and relies on stable production with low base declines to keep cash flowing to shareholders month after month.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, Whitecap reported a funds flow of $1.4 billion, or $1.11 per share, a company record. Free funds flow, the cash left over after capital spending, rose to $925 million, another company record. Given a quarterly dividend expense of roughly $222 million, Whitecap had a payout ratio of less than 25% in Q2.

Production averaged 388,894 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the quarter, beating the company’s internal forecast by about 8,000 barrels a day.

Management raised full-year production guidance for the second time this year, up 5,000 barrels a day to 385,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily.

Operating costs fell to $11.88 per barrel of oil equivalent in the quarter, down 13% from a year earlier, allowing it to post an operating netback of $43.84 per barrel, up 48% year over year.

Whitecap has cut net debt by $900 million over the past six months, bringing it down to $2.5 billion, or 0.5 times cash flow. Chief Financial Officer Thanh Kang explained:

“We’re going to continue with our countercyclical approach to free cash flow allocation in this pricing environment here where crude oil prices are elevated,” Kang said. “So what that will provide us is really maximum optionality to deploy those funds in the future, whether it’s on dividends, share buybacks or smaller tuck in acquisitions right within our core areas.”

Kang told analysts the company expects to grow production and cash flow by 3% to 5% annually, while lifting the dividend itself by another 1% to 2% a year over the long term.

Moreover, Whitecap plans to keep buying back 2% to 4% of its shares each year using excess free cash flow.

Capital spending guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at $2 billion to $2.1 billion, even with stronger production numbers, pointing to efficiency gains rather than simply spending more to grow output.

The Foolish takeaway

Whitecap combines a monthly cash payout, a strengthening balance sheet, and a management team openly discussing further dividend growth and buybacks.

For TFSA investors who want consistent income alongside a shot at capital gains, that mix is worth a closer look.

As always, energy stocks move with commodity prices, so investors should size any position with that volatility in mind.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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