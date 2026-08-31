How Does Your TFSA Compare to the $109,000 Milestone?

If you were eligible for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) when it launched in 2009, you could have accumulated $109,000 of contribution room by this year. That sounds like a daunting benchmark, but there’s an important distinction: $109,000 is the amount you could have contributed, not what your TFSA should be worth today.
Your actual milestone depends on when you became eligible and whether you’ve contributed or made withdrawals. And if your TFSA balance is nowhere near $109,000, you’re far from alone.
The $109,000 TFSA milestone is a maximum, not a target
The cumulative TFSA contribution limit reached $109,000 in 2026 for Canadians eligible since 2009. The annual limits are listed as follows.
|Year
|TFSA Contribution Limit ($)
|2009
|5,000
|2010
|5,000
|2011
|5,000
|2012
|5,000
|2013
|5,500
|2014
|5,500
|2015
|10,000
|2016
|5,500
|2017
|5,500
|2018
|5,500
|2019
|6,000
|2020
|6,000
|2021
|6,000
|2022
|6,000
|2023
|6,500
|2024
|7,000
|2025
|7,000
|2026
|7,000
|Total
|109,000
The $109,000 figure can make investors feel behind. But there’s no deadline for your annual contribution limits. Unused room carries forward, allowing Canadians to catch up later.
The latest Statistics Canada data (for the contribution year 2024 made available in 2026) illustrates how much room many investors still have. For example, the data indicated substantial unused TFSA contribution room across working-age Canadians. Younger investors often have competing priorities such as housing, childcare, and debt repayment, while utilization tends to increase with age.
So, rather than obsessing over whether your balance matches $109,000, a better question is whether you’re steadily increasing your savings and putting that money to work.
Your biggest advantage is time
If you’re behind, increasing your savings rate is a sensible first step. Many financial professionals suggest saving roughly 15% to 20% of pre-tax income, although the right amount depends on your circumstances.
More importantly, don’t underestimate the power of compounding. Early contributions have more time to grow, but as your portfolio becomes larger, investment returns can eventually become a more significant driver of your TFSA’s growth.
That makes the investments you hold inside the account particularly important. A TFSA isn’t just a place to park cash; it can be a powerful long-term wealth-building vehicle.
A quality stock can help put your TFSA to work
One example is Fortis (TSX: FTS), a defensive Canadian dividend stock whose regulated utility operations generate relatively predictable cash flows.
Fortis has increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, demonstrating the durability of its business and commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Its 10-year dividend-growth rate was roughly 5.9%, providing investors with a growing stream of tax-free income if the shares were held in a TFSA.
Like any stock, FTS stock can experience periods of weakness, such as when interest rates rise. At roughly $76 per share at writing, Fortis offers a dividend yield of about 3.4%, while the analyst consensus price target suggests a fairly valued stock.
The takeaway, however, isn’t that every TFSA investor should buy Fortis. It’s that quality businesses purchased at reasonable valuations can give your contributions an opportunity to compound over decades.
The bottom line
The $109,000 TFSA milestone is useful as a benchmark, but it shouldn’t become a source of anxiety. If your balance is lower, focus on what you can control: contribute regularly, use your available room, invest for the long term, and give compounding time to work.
A TFSA’s greatest advantage isn’t hitting a particular number. It’s building a portfolio that can grow — and generate tax-free returns — for years to come.