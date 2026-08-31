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How Does Your TFSA Compare to the $109,000 Milestone?

To build your TFSA, contribute regularly, invest for the long term, and give compounding time to work.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • $109,000 is the cumulative TFSA contribution limit for Canadians eligible since 2009 — it’s the maximum you could have contributed, not a target account value.
  • Many Canadians (especially younger cohorts) still have substantial unused TFSA room, and unused limits carry forward so you can catch up later.
  • Focus on contributing regularly and investing for long-term growth so compounding can work for you, rather than stressing about hitting the $109,000 milestone.

If you were eligible for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) when it launched in 2009, you could have accumulated $109,000 of contribution room by this year. That sounds like a daunting benchmark, but there’s an important distinction: $109,000 is the amount you could have contributed, not what your TFSA should be worth today.

Your actual milestone depends on when you became eligible and whether you’ve contributed or made withdrawals. And if your TFSA balance is nowhere near $109,000, you’re far from alone.

man in bowtie poses with abacus

Source: Getty Images

The $109,000 TFSA milestone is a maximum, not a target

The cumulative TFSA contribution limit reached $109,000 in 2026 for Canadians eligible since 2009. The annual limits are listed as follows.

YearTFSA Contribution Limit ($)
20095,000
20105,000
20115,000
20125,000
20135,500
20145,500
201510,000
20165,500
20175,500
20185,500
20196,000
20206,000
20216,000
20226,000
20236,500
20247,000
20257,000
20267,000
Total109,000

The $109,000 figure can make investors feel behind. But there’s no deadline for your annual contribution limits. Unused room carries forward, allowing Canadians to catch up later. 

The latest Statistics Canada data (for the contribution year 2024 made available in 2026) illustrates how much room many investors still have. For example, the data indicated substantial unused TFSA contribution room across working-age Canadians. Younger investors often have competing priorities such as housing, childcare, and debt repayment, while utilization tends to increase with age. 

So, rather than obsessing over whether your balance matches $109,000, a better question is whether you’re steadily increasing your savings and putting that money to work.

Your biggest advantage is time

If you’re behind, increasing your savings rate is a sensible first step. Many financial professionals suggest saving roughly 15% to 20% of pre-tax income, although the right amount depends on your circumstances.

More importantly, don’t underestimate the power of compounding. Early contributions have more time to grow, but as your portfolio becomes larger, investment returns can eventually become a more significant driver of your TFSA’s growth.

That makes the investments you hold inside the account particularly important. A TFSA isn’t just a place to park cash; it can be a powerful long-term wealth-building vehicle.

A quality stock can help put your TFSA to work

One example is Fortis (TSX: FTS), a defensive Canadian dividend stock whose regulated utility operations generate relatively predictable cash flows.

Fortis has increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, demonstrating the durability of its business and commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Its 10-year dividend-growth rate was roughly 5.9%, providing investors with a growing stream of tax-free income if the shares were held in a TFSA.

Like any stock, FTS stock can experience periods of weakness, such as when interest rates rise. At roughly $76 per share at writing, Fortis offers a dividend yield of about 3.4%, while the analyst consensus price target suggests a fairly valued stock.

The takeaway, however, isn’t that every TFSA investor should buy Fortis. It’s that quality businesses purchased at reasonable valuations can give your contributions an opportunity to compound over decades.

The bottom line

The $109,000 TFSA milestone is useful as a benchmark, but it shouldn’t become a source of anxiety. If your balance is lower, focus on what you can control: contribute regularly, use your available room, invest for the long term, and give compounding time to work.

A TFSA’s greatest advantage isn’t hitting a particular number. It’s building a portfolio that can grow — and generate tax-free returns — for years to come.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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