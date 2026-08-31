To build your TFSA, contribute regularly, invest for the long term, and give compounding time to work.

How Does Your TFSA Compare to the $109,000 Milestone?

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Focus on contributing regularly and investing for long-term growth so compounding can work for you, rather than stressing about hitting the $109,000 milestone.

Many Canadians (especially younger cohorts) still have substantial unused TFSA room, and unused limits carry forward so you can catch up later.

$109,000 is the cumulative TFSA contribution limit for Canadians eligible since 2009 — it’s the maximum you could have contributed, not a target account value.

If you were eligible for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) when it launched in 2009, you could have accumulated $109,000 of contribution room by this year. That sounds like a daunting benchmark, but there’s an important distinction: $109,000 is the amount you could have contributed, not what your TFSA should be worth today.

Your actual milestone depends on when you became eligible and whether you’ve contributed or made withdrawals. And if your TFSA balance is nowhere near $109,000, you’re far from alone.

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The $109,000 TFSA milestone is a maximum, not a target

The cumulative TFSA contribution limit reached $109,000 in 2026 for Canadians eligible since 2009. The annual limits are listed as follows.

Year TFSA Contribution Limit ($) 2009 5,000 2010 5,000 2011 5,000 2012 5,000 2013 5,500 2014 5,500 2015 10,000 2016 5,500 2017 5,500 2018 5,500 2019 6,000 2020 6,000 2021 6,000 2022 6,000 2023 6,500 2024 7,000 2025 7,000 2026 7,000 Total 109,000

The $109,000 figure can make investors feel behind. But there’s no deadline for your annual contribution limits. Unused room carries forward, allowing Canadians to catch up later.

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The latest Statistics Canada data (for the contribution year 2024 made available in 2026) illustrates how much room many investors still have. For example, the data indicated substantial unused TFSA contribution room across working-age Canadians. Younger investors often have competing priorities such as housing, childcare, and debt repayment, while utilization tends to increase with age.

So, rather than obsessing over whether your balance matches $109,000, a better question is whether you’re steadily increasing your savings and putting that money to work.

Your biggest advantage is time

If you’re behind, increasing your savings rate is a sensible first step. Many financial professionals suggest saving roughly 15% to 20% of pre-tax income, although the right amount depends on your circumstances.

More importantly, don’t underestimate the power of compounding. Early contributions have more time to grow, but as your portfolio becomes larger, investment returns can eventually become a more significant driver of your TFSA’s growth.

That makes the investments you hold inside the account particularly important. A TFSA isn’t just a place to park cash; it can be a powerful long-term wealth-building vehicle.

A quality stock can help put your TFSA to work

One example is Fortis (TSX: FTS), a defensive Canadian dividend stock whose regulated utility operations generate relatively predictable cash flows.

Fortis has increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, demonstrating the durability of its business and commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Its 10-year dividend-growth rate was roughly 5.9%, providing investors with a growing stream of tax-free income if the shares were held in a TFSA.

Like any stock, FTS stock can experience periods of weakness, such as when interest rates rise. At roughly $76 per share at writing, Fortis offers a dividend yield of about 3.4%, while the analyst consensus price target suggests a fairly valued stock.

The takeaway, however, isn’t that every TFSA investor should buy Fortis. It’s that quality businesses purchased at reasonable valuations can give your contributions an opportunity to compound over decades.

The bottom line

The $109,000 TFSA milestone is useful as a benchmark, but it shouldn’t become a source of anxiety. If your balance is lower, focus on what you can control: contribute regularly, use your available room, invest for the long term, and give compounding time to work.

A TFSA’s greatest advantage isn’t hitting a particular number. It’s building a portfolio that can grow — and generate tax-free returns — for years to come.