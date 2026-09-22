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Want Monthly Cash Flow? This 4.2% Dividend Stock Delivers

A residential landlord with an flawless distribution record is a reliable source of monthly passive income.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • Killam Apartment (TSX:KMP.UN) is a defensive, monthly‑paying residential REIT trading near $17.01 with a ~4.23% distribution yield (a $10,000 investment would generate about $35.25/month).
  • The $2B REIT is refocusing on multi‑family apartments (selling its MHC portfolio), delivers steady organic growth (Q2 2026 property revenue $99.2M, NOI $67.2M, net income +91% YoY) and benefits from high occupancy (≈98%) across 204 properties/18,901 units.
  • Killam’s reliable rent collections, Atlantic Canada operating moat (Halifax exposure tied to defence spending), and an unbroken monthly distribution record since 2002 make it a utility‑like income option for cautious investors.

Idle cash can quickly transform into a predictable, recurring income stream when invested in quality dividend stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange offers a wide selection of income-generating Canadian domestic stocks. However, if you prefer monthly cash flow over quarterly payouts, a top-tier real estate investment trust (REIT) is the logical choice.

Killam Apartment (TSX: KMP.UN), a residential landlord, stands out as a defensive holding in the real estate sector. At a unit price of $17.01, the current distribution yield is 4.23%. A $10,000 investment, roughly 588 units, becomes $35.25 in monthly passive income ($423.36 annually), with the principal intact. Your monthly cash flow naturally will increase as you accumulate more units.

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Apartment REIT

The $2 billion REIT owns and manages apartment buildings. Killam is actively disposing of its Manufactured Home Community (MHC) portfolio and focusing on multi-family apartment assets, property developments, and unit buybacks. According to its president and CEO, Philip Fraser, advancing the sale of several MHC properties will generate capital to redeploy into higher-return opportunities. It should also strengthen the balance sheet.

Killam boasts an operating moat in Atlantic Canada. Total net operating income (NOI) has increased every year since 2021. A severe housing shortage and strong rental spreads (mark-to-market) at unit turnover are tailwinds. The high occupancy rates, up to 98%, in core urban centers drive not only organic NOI growth but also pricing power.

Most recent quarterly results and outlook

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, property revenue and NOI increased 3.7% and 4.8% year over year, respectively, to $99.2 million and $67.2 million. Net income rose 91% to $63.3 million compared to Q2 2025. Based on current leasing activity, Killam expects Atlantic Canada to remain the primary contributor to portfolio revenue growth through year-end 2026.

Halifax is the REIT’s largest market. Interestingly, this market is expected to benefit from increased federal defence spending. The long-term growth potential is tied to the committed $81.8 billion budget over five years to rebuild, rearm, and modernize the Canadian Armed Forces. Halifax is home to the country’s largest military base by personnel.

With its established shipbuilding expertise, Halifax is also the centre for naval operations. The announced Canadian Patrol Submarine Project could create highly skilled defence-related jobs. A generational economic windfall is coming if it becomes a primary hub for maintaining and servicing the new submarine fleet.

Killam anticipates sustained housing demand in the region and an attractive market for long-term residential investment. At quarter-end, the apartment portfolio consists of 204 properties (18,901 apartment units). For residential REITs, nearly all tenant leases are structured on standard 12-month (one-year) terms.

Reliable, utility-like rental income

Since Killam operates in the essential multi-family residential sector across Canada, near-capacity occupancy supports rental revenue. Moreover, actual rent cash collections are exceptionally strong, steady, and resilient. You can say that residential income is “utility-like.” Finally, the REIT’s distribution record is flawless- no missed monthly payout, cut, or suspension, since going public in 2002. The yield isn’t the highest in the market, but unitholders can expect monthly cash flow. Isn’t that peace of mind?

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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