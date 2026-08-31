A big dividend yield can feel comforting, but it can vanish fast if cash flow and debt don’t cooperate.

If You Own BCE for Income, You Need to Compare it With This Dividend Rival

A fat dividend yield can be wonderfully distracting. When a stock is handing you more than 5% a year, it’s tempting to admire the cash arriving in your account, ignoring everything happening behind the curtain.

Income investors can’t afford to do that anymore. A dividend is only as useful as the cash flow supporting it, and the past couple of years have reminded Canadians that even household-name companies can cut payouts. That makes the boring stuff increasingly important.

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Bigger might not be better

When comparing Canadian dividend stocks, I’d look at three things before the yield. Can the company comfortably cover the payout? Can earnings grow enough to raise it? Is the balance sheet strong enough that management won’t eventually have to choose between shareholders and debt?

Payment frequency matters less than those questions. Quarterly dividends can still create reliable retirement income, while reinvesting those payments can steadily increase the number of shares producing your next cheque. That gets even more attractive inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where Canadian dividends and investment gains can compound without annual tax eating away at them.

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BCE

BCE (TSX: BCE) is still one of Canada’s obvious income stocks. Bell operates wireless, internet, media, business technology, and U.S. fibre assets, giving the company enormous recurring revenue. Yet BCE stock also showed investors exactly why yield alone isn’t enough.

BCE stock reduced its annualized dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share in 2025. At a recent price around $32.67, that still produces a roughly 5.4% yield, paid quarterly at $0.44 per share. More importantly, BCE expects free cash flow to grow between 4% and 10% in 2026. The smaller dividend now leaves considerably more room for debt reduction and investment.

That makes BCE stock healthier than it was before the cut. It doesn’t necessarily make it the income stock I’d choose with fresh money, however, because another Canadian giant is offering a different trade-off.

EMA

Emera (TSX: EMA) owns regulated electric and natural-gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Roughly 95% of its adjusted net income comes from regulated investments, meaning regulators largely determine what the company can invest and the returns it can earn.

That predictability is feeding a serious growth plan. Emera intends to invest about $20 billion through 2030, which it expects will drive annualized rate-base growth of 7% to 8%. Management continues to target average adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 5% to 7% through 2030 and believes 2026 growth can land above that range.

Meanwhile, Emera stock increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Its current $0.73 quarterly payment works out to $2.93 annually and roughly a 4.1% yield at a recent $71.55 share price.

Bottom line

Emera isn’t the bargain here. Its shares have climbed strongly, leaving investors with a lower starting yield, while utilities remain sensitive to financing costs and regulatory decisions. BCE stock carries its own risks from heavy debt, aggressive telecom competition, and the execution required around its U.S. fibre expansion. Yet both can create strong income from investing today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BCE $32.67 306 $1.75 $535.50 Quarterly $9,997.02 EMA $71.55 139 $2.93 $407.27 Quarterly $9,945.45

So I wouldn’t dump BCE stock simply because Emera exists. BCE stock now has a more manageable dividend and improving free-cash-flow outlook. Yet for investors choosing where the next $10,000 goes, I prefer Emera. You collect a little less income today, but its regulated growth pipeline and dividend record give that payment a stronger chance of becoming meaningfully larger over the decade ahead.