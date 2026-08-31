Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 31

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 31

The TSX could rebound at the open today as crude oil, silver, and copper prices rally, while renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and Canada-U.S. trade uncertainty remain in focus.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX dropped 280 points to 36,554 on Friday, driven by losses in mining, energy, and technology stocks amid geopolitical tensions and Canada-U.S. trade uncertainty.
  • Denison Mines and Nexgen Energy fell over 6%, while GFL Environmental and Curaleaf Holdings rose at least 2%, making them top performers for the day.
  • Rising crude oil, silver, and copper prices might aid a TSX recovery at the open today, with a focus on Middle East tensions, Canada-U.S. trade developments, and updates linked to Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project.

Canadian equities fell sharply on Friday as investors reacted to geopolitical tensions, continued uncertainty about Canada-U.S. trade, and largely increasing credit losses at major banks in Canada. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 280 points, or 0.8%, for the day to settle at 36,554, ending the week with a decline of 66 points and marking its second consecutive weekly drop.

Nearly all key market sectors ended the session in the red, but the market selloff was mainly driven by big losses in mining, energy, and technology stocks.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Denison Mines, Nexgen Energy, Energy Fuels, and AbraSilver Resource were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they plunged by more than 6% each.

On the brighter side, GFL Environmental, SECURE Waste Infrastructure, Curaleaf Holdings, and Element Fleet Management climbed by at least 2% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil, silver, and copper prices trended sharply higher in early trading on Monday, which could help the resource-heavy main TSX index recover at the open today.

Canadian investors will focus on renewed Middle East tensions after the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes, potentially keeping oil prices and energy-heavy TSX stocks volatile. Canada-U.S. trade uncertainty will also remain in focus ahead of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on about $28 billion of U.S. goods, set to take effect September 8.

Shares of Perpetua Resources (TSX: PPTA) stock could also remain in focus today as the company provided a fresh construction and exploration update on its Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho.

In a press release before the market opening bell, Perpetua said early works and critical-path construction are progressing, with fabrication of key processing equipment underway and worker housing and other infrastructure taking shape. The company also highlighted a recent U.S. court ruling that largely upheld federal approvals for the project, although plaintiffs have filed an appeal.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

IMO, These Are the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

These are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy now for reliable income, defensive businesses, and long-term upside.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

This Is the TFSA Habit Millionaires Have (and Most of Us Don’t)

| Demetris Afxentiou

This single, TFSA habit that can build long-term wealth. Here's how it can be applied to any portfolio to help…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

I’m Holding These 3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks Well Beyond 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

I’m holding these three Canadian blue-chip stocks beyond 2026 for their durable businesses, dividends, and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

I Split $30,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks for Over $1,400 a Year

| Demetris Afxentiou

I split $30,000 across three TSX stocks to generate over $1,400 a year in dividend income, blending yield, growth, and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could see a slightly positive start on Friday as stronger silver and copper prices support mining stocks, while…

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Own U.S. Stocks in Your TFSA? Here’s What You Should Know

| Demetris Afxentiou

Thinking of holding U.S. stocks in your TFSA? Here’s how withholding tax affects dividends and why growth names may still…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could remain under pressure at the open today as metals prices extend their decline, while investors turn their…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Buy These 3 Canadian ETFs for Instant Diversification

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian ETFs offer instant diversification across Canadian, U.S., and international markets through a simple long-term portfolio.

Read more »