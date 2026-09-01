A 4% Dividend Stock to Buy for $100 Every Month

A monthly dividend can feel like a paycheque, but it only matters if the company can comfortably afford it.

There’s something unusually satisfying about an investment paying you every month. The mortgage arrives monthly, and yet groceries certainly seem to arrive every five minutes. A dividend that lands on roughly the same schedule can make an investment portfolio feel a little more like a paycheque. Yet monthly income alone isn’t enough.

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What to remember

A company needs enough cash after maintaining and growing its business to keep funding its dividend. Investors should also look at debt, dividend growth and whether earnings depend heavily on something outside management’s control.

Then there’s frequency. Monthly dividends don’t necessarily make a company better, but they can make retirement budgeting easier and allow investors who reinvest distributions to put that money back to work sooner.

Those advantages become especially attractive inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where eligible investment income and gains can grow tax-free. And one Canadian energy stock currently offers all of that monthly-income convenience without an eye-popping yield that immediately makes me suspicious.

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WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) produces oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across Western Canada. Its 2025 combination with Veren dramatically increased its scale, leaving WCP stock with major positions in areas including the Montney and Duvernay.

The interesting part is what happened after the deal. WCP stock’s second-quarter 2026 production averaged a record 388,894 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Performance was strong enough for management to raise full-year production guidance for a second time, now targeting between 384,000 and 386,000 boe/d.

Meanwhile, quarterly free funds flow reached $925 million. Only $221 million went toward dividends during the quarter, leaving considerable room for debt repayment and reinvestment.

Monthly income

WCP stock currently pays $0.0608 per share every month, or $0.7296 annually. At a recent share price around $17.87, that produces a yield of roughly 4.1%. To generate approximately $100 each month, an investor would need 1,645 shares.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT WCP $17.87 1,645 $0.7296 $1,200.19 Monthly $29,396.15

That works out to about $100.02 per month. Of course, dividends aren’t guaranteed, and WCP stock can change its payment. Investors who don’t need the cash today could instead reinvest those payments. More shares produce more dividends, which can purchase still more shares. It’s one of the simplest ways Canadian dividend stocks can gradually turn a modest income stream into something much more useful. Whitecap has also increased its monthly dividend substantially over the past several years.

More to come

Perhaps my favourite number from WCP stock’s latest quarter wasn’t production. During the first half of 2026, management reduced net debt by roughly $900 million to $2.5 billion. Net debt was just 0.5 times annualized funds flow at quarter-end, well below management’s long-term target of keeping that ratio under one.

That gives Whitecap considerably more breathing room if oil prices turn against it. And they certainly could. Commodity prices remain Whitecap’s biggest risk. Lower oil and natural-gas prices would reduce cash flow, while the shares have already climbed substantially and recently traded near their 52-week high. Investors aren’t getting the bargain that existed a year ago. Still, WCP stock’s expanding production, stronger balance sheet and comfortably funded monthly dividend give me more reasons to stay interested than the yield alone.

Bottom line

All in all, receiving $100 every month is nice. Owning a business capable of making that $100 more sustainable is considerably nicer.