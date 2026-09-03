Why I’m Watching This 4.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly Cash

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The company's broad seniors' living operations and recurring monthly payouts make Sienna an interesting income stock to keep on the radar.

Sienna stock has gained 15% over the last year and 73% over three years despite falling about 12% in the past six months.

There are two main reasons why I love to invest in monthly dividend stocks. First, I like seeing cash arrive in my account every month. Second, I can put that money back to work much sooner instead of waiting around for the next quarterly payment. That said, I wouldn’t buy just any stock because it follows a monthly payout schedule. I want to own a monthly dividend stock because I believe in the business, not simply because its dividends look attractive.

That’s what makes Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) a reliable part of my portfolio. The company operates retirement and long-term care residences across Canada, and its shares have rewarded longer-term investors quite well. Recently, though, the stock has cooled off. Rather than putting me off, that pullback makes me curious about whether I should add more shares at the current price.

In this article, I’ll explain why Sienna’s monthly income, seniors’ living exposure, and recent share-price pullback make this Canadian dividend stock worth watching.

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Why Sienna has my attention

In short, this Markham-based company provides a wide range of seniors’ living options. Its services include independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care. Sienna owns and operates about 91 seniors’ living residences across Canada while also providing management services to additional properties.

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Currently, Sienna stock trades at $20.51 per share with a market cap of $2.3 billion. At this market price, it offers a 4.6% annualized dividend yield, paid monthly.

This monthly dividend stock’s longer-term performance has also been encouraging. Notably, Sienna shares have gained 15% over the last year and 73% over three years. However, the stock has pulled back about 12% in six months, making it look undervalued based on its long-term fundamental outlook.

The business growth behind the dividend

In the second quarter, the company’s proportionate revenue rose 13.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $288 million. Growth in its retirement business came from acquisitions, higher occupancy, rental rate increases, and stronger care revenue. Meanwhile, its long-term care segment benefited from higher government funding for direct care, increased private accommodation revenue, acquisitions, and retroactive funding.

More importantly, Sienna’s net operating income increased just over 30% YoY to $66 million. Its same-property net operating income, which shows performance from properties owned in both comparison periods, climbed over 19%. Even after excluding retroactive government funding and a workplace insurance refund, same-property net operating income still rose 14%.

At the same time, the company’s occupancy trends remained strong as its average same-property retirement occupancy improved by 150 basis points YoY to 94.1%. That helped Sienna’s retirement same-property operating margin expand by about 200 basis points.

Adding to the optimism, Sienna’s adjusted funds from operations payout ratio fell sharply to 72.3% in the latest quarter from 89.5% a year ago. For dividend investors, that number matters as it suggests this monthly dividend stock’s payouts are becoming much better supported by its cash flow.

Growth outlook makes this monthly dividend stock even more attractive

So far in 2026, the company has closed or signed agreements for about $188 million of acquisitions. These deals include retirement and long-term care properties, with a weighted average investment yield of 6.21%.

Sienna is also moving ahead with major redevelopment projects. Its planned Streetsville Community project in the Greater Toronto Area is expected to cost about $125 million and add 138 net new beds, while the larger Glen Rouge redevelopment carries an estimated development cost of $250 million.

In addition, Sienna has formed a joint venture with Fiera Infrastructure to accelerate long-term care redevelopments in Ontario. This partnership is initially targeting projects with about $625 million in aggregate construction costs.

These are some of the key reasons why I’m watching this 4.6% monthly dividend stock closely after its recent pullback. If Sienna continues executing on these growth plans while maintaining healthy cash generation, it could remain an attractive income stock to own for years.