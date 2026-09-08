Leon’s Furniture’s roughly 3.9% dividend yield and discount to the analyst consensus price target could make it an attractive recovery opportunity.

Furniture Just Got a Lot More Expensive in Canada: Is Leon’s Stock a Winner or a Loser?

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Despite its cyclical nature and historical underperformance versus the broader Canadian market, Leon’s has delivered solid long-term EPS and dividend growth. At around $24.50, its roughly 3.9% dividend yield and discount to the analyst consensus price target could make it an attractive recovery opportunity.

Weaker consumer demand, customers trading down, and higher fuel, freight, and supply-chain costs have pressured sales and earnings, with Q2 adjusted EPS falling 11% year over year.

The retailer is managing tariff exposure by working with suppliers, adjusting its product assortment, and using its scale and distribution network to limit the impact on customers and margins.

Furniture prices in Canada are facing fresh upward pressure as trade disputes, retaliatory tariffs, and higher costs for imported materials make everything from sofas to cabinets more expensive. For investors, that raises an important question: Is Leon’s Furniture (TSX: LNF) a potential winner from this environment, or is the retailer caught in the crossfire?

Canada has imposed dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs on $27.6 billion of U.S. goods, including levies as high as 50% on certain imported furniture and related home products. Meanwhile, tariffs on steel, aluminum, lumber, and specialized hardware can raise production costs even for Canadian-made furniture. Temporary 25% surtaxes on certain imported wood cabinets and vanities add another layer of cost.

At first glance, this looks like bad news for Leon’s. But the reality is more complicated.

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Leon’s has a tariff playbook

As Canada’s largest home furnishings retailer, Leon’s relies on hundreds of manufacturers and vendors rather than producing its mass-market inventory itself. That gives the company some flexibility when trade conditions change.

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Since similar tariffs were introduced in March 2025, Leon’s has developed ways to work with some U.S. manufacturers to mitigate tariff exposure. When vendors were unwilling to participate, Leon’s stopped doing business with them and adjusted its product assortment where necessary. Importantly, management has indicated that raising prices is a last resort.

That approach could become a competitive advantage. Smaller retailers may have less purchasing power, fewer suppliers, and less flexibility to adjust their inventory. Leon’s scale and national distribution network could help it absorb some disruption while potentially gaining market share.

Still, investors shouldn’t underestimate the broader challenges.

It’s not just about tariffs

Leon’s stock hit a low in April 2025, rebounded into August 2025, and has since declined about 15% from that peak. Tariff headlines have contributed to the uncertainty, but they aren’t the only concern.

Higher fuel prices, freight rates, container costs, and other supply-chain expenses can squeeze margins. More importantly, consumers are feeling the pressure. In its latest second-quarter results, Leon’s reported system-wide sales of $756.2 million, down 2% year over year. Revenue fell 2% to $631.2 million, partly because customers traded down to lower-priced products.

That translated into adjusted net income of $34.8 million, down 12%, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell 11% to $0.51. Adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, declined 5.7% to $77.1 million.

CEO Michael Walsh acknowledged that the “operating environment remains challenging,” while emphasizing the company’s focus on gaining market share and emerging stronger when conditions normalize.

That strategy makes sense. Furniture is a cyclical business, and Leon’s doesn’t need consumers to spend aggressively forever. It needs to remain financially strong enough to capture demand when the cycle turns.

So, is Leon’s a winner?

There are good reasons to be cautious, but Leon’s looks more like a potential long-term winner than a loser.

The company has demonstrated consistent long-term growth. Adjusted EPS has grown at roughly 9% annually over the past decade, while its dividend has increased at a 7.7% compound annual growth rate. With the stock around $24.50 per share, investors receive a dividend yield of roughly 3.9%. Its trailing-12-month payout ratio was about 62% of net income.

The valuation also looks interesting. LNF trades about 26% below the analyst consensus price target, suggesting meaningful potential upside when the operating environment improves and earnings recover.

That said, Leon’s has lagged the broader market over the long term. With dividends reinvested, its 10-year annualized total return was about 8.6%, versus roughly 12.8% for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF, as a Canadian stock market benchmark.

The bottom line

Leon’s isn’t immune to tariffs, rising costs, or weak consumer spending. But its scale, supplier flexibility, balance sheet, and long-term earnings growth give it tools to navigate the current downturn.

For investors comfortable with cyclical stocks, further weakness could offer an attractive entry point. Leon’s may not be an obvious tariff winner, but it could be a compelling recovery play for the longer term.