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How Investors Can Turn $50,000 Into Income That Just Keeps Coming

See how a $50,000 investment in three proven dividend stocks can build growing passive income for Canadian investors year after year.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Dividend growth matters more than starting yield. A modest yield that rises every year will outpace a flashy, frozen payout within a decade.
  • Spreading $50,000 across energy, utilities, and banking builds resilience. Each sector responds differently to economic cycles, which protects your income.
  • Reinvesting dividends accelerates the snowball. Every raise buys more shares, which earn their own growing payouts, without extra cash from you.

Chasing the highest yield sounds smart until you realize the payout might never grow.

A guaranteed income certificate (GIC) or a bond pays you the same amount every single year and fails to consistently outpace inflation.

Meanwhile, the cost of groceries, gas, and utilities keeps rising, which reduces purchasing power over time.

A better approach is to pick quality dividend stocks that raise payouts each year. Allocating $50,000 in blue-chip dividend stocks with a growing payout lets investors increase yield-at-cost over time.

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen

Source: Getty Images

Dividend growth beats a big yield

A rising dividend does two things a flat payout never can.

  • First, it compounds. A company that raises its dividend by 7% a year will roughly double what it pays you within a decade.
  • Second, if you reinvest those dividends through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, every raise buys you more shares, which snowballs into higher payouts.

Here is how $50,000 could be split across three sectors that Canadian income investors know well: energy infrastructure, regulated utilities, and banking.

Invest $20,000 in this top TSX dividend stock

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) moves about 30% of North America’s crude oil and 20% of U.S. natural gas through its pipeline network.

Over 98% of its cash flow originates from long-term, inflation-linked contracts or regulated frameworks. On the company’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Greg Ebel pointed to what makes the dividend stock a reliable anchor for income investors:

“Consistency remains a defining characteristic of our company, demonstrated by 31 consecutive years of dividend increases and a long history of delivering on our commitments to you.”

Invest $15,000 in Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX: FTS) delivers electricity and natural gas to millions of homes across North America, and about 99% of its revenue is regulated.

Part of a recession-resistant sector, Fortis has raised its dividends for 52 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King. Moreover, management expects to grow the dividend by at least 4% through 2030.

On the Q2 2026 call, CEO David Hutchens said the company has “demonstrated that we can grow our dividend responsibly… while maintaining a disciplined approach to balance sheet strength.”

I see Fortis as the steady, lower-risk piece of your passive income portfolio.

BNS is a top TSX dividend stock

Bank of Nova Scoita (TSX: BNS) just posted a record Q3, with return on equity hitting 14.2%, a target the bank hit sooner than expected.

CEO Scott Thomson called it out directly on the call: “We are particularly proud of the fact that we demonstrated our ability to hit our 14 plus percent return on equity target sooner than we had projected.”

Strong credit quality, improving margins, and growing capital markets revenue give this bank room to keep raising its dividend. A combination of momentum and discipline is why Scotiabank earns a spot in this lineup.

What Your $50,000 Could Pay You Over Time

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enbridge$69.32289$0.97$280Quarterly
Bank of Nova Scotia$128.67116$1.14$132Quarterly
Fortis$76.47196$0.64$125Quarterly

In year one, this three-stock mix generates about $2,148 in dividend income. Assuming an average annual dividend increase of 6.4% across the group, that same $50,000, without adding a single new dollar, could pay close to $4,000 a year by year 10.

You do not need risky, double-digit yields to build real passive income. Anchoring $50,000 in proven dividend growers like Enbridge, Fortis, and Bank of Nova Scotia gives you a solid starting yield today and a payout that keeps climbing with the cost of living.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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