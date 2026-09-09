Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Canadian Energy ETF to Own as Oil Prices Surge

The Canadian Energy ETF to Own as Oil Prices Surge

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy ETF (TSX:XEG) lets you buy Canadian energy stocks in a diversified package.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Oil and gas are currently trading at high prices not seen in years. Canadian oil companies are cranking out record profits.
  • This situation is driving renewed interest in Canadian energy stocks.
  • In this article I explore one Canadian energy ETF that gives you exposure to the energy Canadian upstream energy sector.

The energy industry is having a moment this year. Driven by high oil prices, oil companies are posting record profits. That includes Canadian oil companies, which are selling and transporting oil at prices not seen in a long, long time.

It would be dishonest not to mention what is likely driving all or most of this:

The war in Iran.

U.S. strikes on Iran have caused a de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while conflict between Iranian-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia has severely disrupted shipping in the Red Sea. Both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea are key oil transportation corridors, and the flow out of them has been shut down (Hormuz) or disrupted (Red Sea). As a result, the price of oil has been rising precipitously.

Obviously, there are ethical issues with investing based on the expectation of continued conflict, and those who do it risk losing money when the conflict in question ends. Nevertheless, the Canadian energy sector is very strong right now, and it’s only natural to think about adding some exposure to one’s portfolio. With that in mind, here’s what I think is the best Canadian Energy ETF to own as oil prices surge.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

The iShares TSX Energy ETF

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX: XEG) is an index fund of Canadian energy stocks that focuses exclusively on upstream and integrated energy producers. This focus on upstream and integrated energy companies holds back the fund’s yield and reduces its diversification somewhat, because it excludes pipelines, which usually have very high yields. The flip side of this industry focus is it makes the fund more of a direct bet on oil prices.

Upstream energy means exploration and production. Basically, seeking out oil and gas fields, then extracting and selling the resources they hold. The sector naturally makes money off of higher oil prices. Integrated energy includes upstream as well as things like refining, and can include midstream (i.e., pipelines) too, but is usually mostly upstream and refining. Refining earns its greatest profits when the spread between the oil price and the price of refined products is highest.

Midstream earns its greatest profits when it has many clients paying tolls to use its infrastructure. That situation often correlates with high oil prices, but these contracts are typically very long-term and negotiated far in advance. So midstream energy doesn’t have the same level of near-term correlation with oil prices that upstream and even integrated energy do.

So, if you think that oil prices have a good future, then XEG is the best Canadian energy ETF – or belongs among the best Canadian energy ETFs – to bet on that future.

I should stress once more that it’s both unethical and often financially mistaken to “bet on” wars lasting for prolonged periods of time. Peace is a universal human ideal for a reason. With that being said, the current moment is bringing energy prices front and centre, and while the conversation is being forced upon us, there are reasons apart from war to think that oil prices will remain reasonably healthy for a long time. Two major factors are slowing supply growth along with continued demand, driven by the rise of emerging markets (e.g., India, Africa, Southeast Asia) where renewables aren’t going to be as developed as they are in the West or East Asia for some time. So, getting some Canadian oil exposure in your portfolio can make sense now, and XEG is one of the best ETFs with which to get it.

Fund basics

Before concluding, I should briefly touch on XEG’s most basic fund characteristics.

XEG holds 26 stocks, which is a decent amount of diversification for a one-country sector fund. It has P/E and price/book ratios of 18.5 and 2.6, respectively, which are low. Finally, the fund’s bid-ask spread is usually between 0.03% and 0.07%, which means that trading fees are likely to be minimal.

Taking all of the above into account, XEG looks like a decent fund through which to gain exposure to Canadian oil and gas stocks.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

$200 a Month in Tax-Free Income Is Closer Than You Think With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn unused TFSA room into a $200 monthly, tax-free “paycheque” with two steady Canadian dividend payers.

Read more »

fast shopping cart in grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This 3.3%-Yielding Stock Could Turn a $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into $231 a Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution can start a tax-free dividend snowball with North West Company’s steady grocery business.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Telus Cuts Its Dividend: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now? 

| Puja Tayal

Find out how Telus is adjusting its dividend policy and what it means for future stock performance and investor expectations.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 12% Yield Looks Like a Trap: Here’s The Safer Alternative I’m Buying

| Puja Tayal

Discover the dangers of chasing yield in stocks. Timbercreek’s 12% yield raises red flags based on its fundamentals.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock I’d Buy Today and Hold Until 2036

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A “meh” 2% yield can be far more valuable than a flashy 7% if it keeps rising for a decade.

Read more »

people apply for loan
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be a Millionaire-Maker Without Becoming the Next Shopify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar portfolio doesn’t require finding the next Shopify if you invest consistently and own profitable compounders like CGI.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for My Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

Understand why dividend stocks are essential for a reliable investment portfolio in today's unpredictable financial landscape.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

$7,000 a Year Could Grow Past $500,000: The Hard Part Is Starting Early Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Half a million dollars doesn’t require a miracle stock, it mostly requires starting early enough for compounding to do the…

Read more »