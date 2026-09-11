Canadians should take full advantage of their TFSA as part of their retirement plan to help avoid OAS clawback.

How Much TFSA Income is Too Much for OAS Eligibility?

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By contrast, RRSP/RRIF withdrawals are taxable and can trigger clawbacks. Also, note that the TFSA’s tax‑free treatment may not apply if you become a non‑Canadian tax resident.

The OAS recovery tax (2026 threshold) begins when net world income exceeds $95,323 and claws back 15% of income above that level, so withdrawing from a TFSA can help keep taxable income below the clawback threshold.

TFSA investment income and withdrawals are generally excluded from the net world income used to calculate the OAS recovery tax, so TFSA earnings won’t directly trigger an OAS clawback.

Canadians approaching retirement often worry that earning too much investment income could reduce their Old Age Security (OAS) payments. The good news is that income earned inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), as well as money withdrawn from it, generally does not count toward the income used to calculate the OAS recovery tax. That makes the TFSA a particularly valuable retirement-planning tool.

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The OAS threshold you need to know

To qualify for OAS, you must generally be at least 65 and meet Canada’s residency requirements. You need at least 10 years of Canadian residency after age 18 if you live in Canada, or 20 years if you live abroad. A full pension generally requires 40 years of Canadian residency after age 18.

Your employment history doesn’t determine OAS eligibility. However, your income can affect how much of your OAS you actually keep.

For the 2026 income year, the OAS recovery tax starts when net world income exceeds $95,323. The recovery tax claws back 15% of income above the threshold. It can eventually eliminate OAS altogether at sufficiently high income levels.

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That’s an important distinction: earning more than $95,323 doesn’t make you ineligible for OAS. Instead, it can trigger a partial repayment of your OAS pension.

Net world income generally includes income from employment, pensions, business activities, interest, dividends, rental property, capital gains, and foreign sources.

TFSA income gets a big advantage

So, how much TFSA income is too much for OAS eligibility?

TFSA income won’t trigger the OAS clawback.

That’s because eligible investment income earned inside a TFSA is not taxable, and TFSA withdrawals aren’t included in the income calculation used for the OAS recovery tax. In other words, a retiree could potentially withdraw tens of thousands of dollars from a TFSA without that withdrawal affecting their OAS income.

This is one reason Canadian investors shouldn’t overlook the TFSA when building a retirement portfolio. A well-funded TFSA can provide a flexible source of tax-free cash while helping keep taxable retirement income under control.

For retirees seeking a simple approach to get exposure of 60% equity and 40% fixed income, they can look into an ETF such as iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX: XBAL). XBAL provides one-ticket exposure to 60% equity and 40% fixed income and automatically rebalances. Its management expense ratio is low at 0.18%. The fund’s recent distribution yield was about 3.1%.

Why retirement income planning matters

The TFSA’s OAS advantage becomes particularly powerful when combined with other retirement-income sources.

For example, withdrawing from a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) or Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) can increase taxable income and potentially push a retiree over the OAS recovery threshold. TFSA withdrawals, by contrast, provide cash without adding to that calculation. Yet, many Canadians, including retirees, aren’t maximizing their TFSAs.

That doesn’t mean investors should avoid RRSPs. Both accounts can play important but different roles in a retirement strategy. The key is having enough flexibility to choose which account to draw from each year.

One caveat: TFSA treatment is a Canadian tax rule. If you become a tax resident of another country, that country may not recognize the TFSA’s tax-free status. Foreign taxation can therefore complicate the picture.

The bottom line

TFSA income will never be “too much” for OAS eligibility because TFSA investment earnings and withdrawals generally don’t count toward the OAS recovery-tax calculation. Therefore, for Canadians planning retirement, other than for the tax-free growth, maximizing the TFSA can also be a smart way to preserve valuable government benefits.